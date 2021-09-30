BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the brand awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the brand awards: Bike Brand of the Year and P&A Brand of the Year. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Bike Brand of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any active bicycle brand that has launched a new product within the last year.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on consistent quality in bike range, vision and innovation in creating new models, regular releases or model updates in keeping with industry progress, quality of materials and industry reputation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Explanation as to how the products they manufacture are of a high quality

How they contributed innovative products to the market in 2021

What standout products and brands they offer

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to brands which have:

Launched products in the last year that have satisfied a particular niche in the market

Supported IBDs in 2021

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2021

Previous winners of Bike Brand of the Year include Specialized (2020), Yeti Cycles (2019), Cannondale (2018 and 2012), Boardman (2017), Liv (2015), Genesis (2014) and Kinesis UK (2013).

Check our BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Specialized here.

P&A Brand of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any active P&A brand that has launched a new product within the last year.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on consistent quality in product range, vision and innovation in creating new models, regular releases or model updates in keeping with industry progress, quality of materials and industry reputation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Explanation as to how the products they manufacture are of a high quality

How they contributed innovative products to the market in 2021

What standout products and brands they offer

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to brands which have:

Launched products in the last year that have satisfied a particular niche in the market

Supported IBDs in 2021

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2021

Previous winners of P&A Brand of the Year include Muc-Off (2020, 2019 and 2018), Giro (2017 and 2015), Lezyne (2014 and 2012) and Hope (2013).

Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Muc-Off here.