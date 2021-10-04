BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the community awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the community awards: BikeBiz Woman of the Year and Innovation from a Newcomer. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year.

Criteria

Third-party nominators must provide a 200-word statement demonstrating the ways in which the individual has made an impact in the industry over the last year – the nominee may also provide this statement if she wishes.

Previous winners of BikeBiz Woman of the Year include Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides (2020), Rachael Walker, Hopetech (2019) and Ceri Dipple (2018).

Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Clare Dewey here.

Innovation from a Newcomer

Who should you nominate?

Any brand less than a year old which has launched a product demonstrating groundbreaking design and R&D.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the level of innovation of the entrant product, its quality, and investment into R&D.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

In what ways their portfolio demonstrates outstanding innovation in design

How the R&D process was used during product development

How the product improves the cycling experience

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to newcomers which have:

Supported and worked with IBDs

Used a business strategy demonstrating outstanding innovation

Supported up-and-coming cycling designers

Previous winners of Innovation from a Newcomer include Knaap Bikes (2020), Hexlox (2019), Spin Shed (2018) and KitBrix (2017).

Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Knaap Bikes here.

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 22nd October. More details on all categories can be viewed online.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities for this year’s Awards, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk