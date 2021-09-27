BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the distributor awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the distributor awards: Bike Distributor of the Year and P&A Distributor of the Year. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Bike Distributor of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any distributor that stocks a range of quality bikes, and that has a history of reliable service.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers – especially those for which the nominee has exclusive distribution

How the team shares its industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their businesses

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to distributors which have:

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2021

Previous winners of Bike Distributor of the Year include Raleigh UK (2020), Silverfish UK (2019 and 2018), Moore Large (2017) and Cycling Sports Group UK (2015 and 2014).

Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Raleigh UK here.

P&A Distributor of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Any distributor that stocks a range of quality parts and accessories, and that has a history of reliable service.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers – especially those for which the nominee has exclusive distribution

How the team shares its industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their businesses

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to distributors which have:

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2021

Previous winners include Madison (2020, 2019 and 2014), The Cycle Division (2018), ZyroFisher (2017) and Upgrade Bikes (2015).