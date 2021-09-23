BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the retailer awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the retailer awards: Best Independent Bike Dealer and Best Omnichannel Retailer. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Best Independent Bike Dealer

Who should you nominate?

Any bricks and mortar bike retailer, or firm involved in the repair of bikes, with three stores or fewer.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of customer service and the range offered.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Their customer service policy

Their range of services and stock

What knowledge and skills their staff offer

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to IBDs which have:

Built a community around their store

Adopted disruptive and/or innovative retail strategies

Seen business growth over the last year

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Previous winners of Best Independent Bike Dealer include Berkshire Cycles (2020), Backyard Bike Shop (2019), Woodrup Cycles (2018), Velorution of London (2017), Tweeks Cycles (2015), Chevin Cycles, Otley (2014), Rutland Cycling (2013 and 2011) and Sigma Sport (2012).

Check out BikeBiz’s recent interview with Berkshire Cycles here.

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Who should you nominate?

Omnichannel retailers carrying bikes as part of their ranges, or offering cycle repair services, as well as a competitive online store.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered and customer service, as well as their reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What cycle-related services and stock they offer in-store

What stock they offer on the website

What cycling knowledge and skills their staff has