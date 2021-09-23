BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the retailer awards

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.
Today, we’re showcasing the retailer awards: Best Independent Bike Dealer and Best Omnichannel Retailer. Enter/nominate for all categories here.
Best Independent Bike Dealer
Who should you nominate?
Any bricks and mortar bike retailer, or firm involved in the repair of bikes, with three stores or fewer.
Criteria
Businesses will be judged on the quality of customer service and the range offered.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
Their customer service policy
Their range of services and stock
What knowledge and skills their staff offer
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to IBDs which have:
Built a community around their store
Adopted disruptive and/or innovative retail strategies
Seen business growth over the last year
Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year
Previous winners of Best Independent Bike Dealer include Berkshire Cycles (2020), Backyard Bike Shop (2019), Woodrup Cycles (2018), Velorution of London (2017), Tweeks Cycles (2015), Chevin Cycles, Otley (2014), Rutland Cycling (2013 and 2011) and Sigma Sport (2012).
Check out BikeBiz’s recent interview with Berkshire Cycles here.
Best Omnichannel Retailer
Who should you nominate?
Omnichannel retailers carrying bikes as part of their ranges, or offering cycle repair services, as well as a competitive online store.
Criteria
Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered and customer service, as well as their reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
What their customer service policy is
What cycle-related services and stock they offer in-store
What stock they offer on the website
What cycling knowledge and skills their staff has
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to omnichannel retailers which have:
Built a community around their store/s
Adopted disruptive and/or innovative retail strategies
Seen business growth over the last year
Supported the cycling industry on the whole over the last year
Contributed positively to cycling charities over the last year
Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year
An efficient and visually appealing website design
Previous winners of Best Omnichannel Retailer include Rutland Cycling (2020) and Sigma Sports (2019).
Check out BikeBiz’s recent interview with Rutland Cycling here.
Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 22nd October. More details on all categories can be viewed online.
For sponsorship and promotion opportunities for this year’s Awards, please contact Richard Setters.
www.bikebizawards.com
www.tannus.co.uk