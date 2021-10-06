BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the service to the industry awards

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.
Today, we’re showcasing the service to the industry awards: Best Retailer Services and the Cycle Advocacy Award. Enter/nominate for all categories here.
Best Retailer Services
Who should you nominate?
Any company providing services to benefit cycle industry members, e.g. training, EPOS, bike fitting software, etc.
Criteria
Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole
How their service is unique
What specialist knowledge and skills they are able to share with the industry
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:
Supported and worked with IBDs in 2020
Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible
Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year
Previous winners of Best Retailer Services include Green Commute Initiative (2020) and V12 Retail Finance (2019).
Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with Green Commute Initiative here.
Cycle Advocacy Award
Who should you nominate?
Any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to benefit cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, UK infrastructure, etc.
Criteria
Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole
How their service is unique
What impact their service has had in 2020
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:
Supported and worked with IBDs in 2020
Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible
Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year
Previous winners of the Cycle Advocacy Award include #BikeisBest (2020) and Cycling UK (2019).
Check out BikeBiz’s 2020 winners interview with #BikeisBest here.
Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 22nd October. More details on all categories can be viewed online.
