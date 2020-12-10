BikeBiz Awards to reveal 2020 winners online tomorrow

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, will announce 2020’s winners online tomorrow, 11th December.

The winners will be revealed throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, at the times listed below.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

Thanks to sponsors Tannus Tyres and Pure Electric, the BikeBiz Awards will continue its longstanding tradition of honouring the industry’s very best. It is forgoing a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The 2020 finalists are:

Bike Distributor of the Year – 10.00am

Cycling Sports Group

Raleigh UK

Scott Sports

Silverfish UK

Sportline

ZyroFisher

Best Retailer Services – 10.20am

bikefitting.com

Citrus-Lime

Green Commute Initiative

The ACT

The Bicycle Association

Unearth Marketing

P&A Brand of the Year – 10.40am

Campagnolo

Elite

Elvedes

Muc-Off

Thomson

Topeak

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric – 11.00am

#BikeisBest

Brompton Bike Hire

Cycling UK

LEVA-EU

Sustrans

Trash Free Trails

Best Omnichannel Retailer – 11.20am

Freewheel

Pure Electric

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Velorution

P&A Distributor of the Year – 11.40am

Ison Distribution

Madison

Oxford

Raleigh UK

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres – 12.00pm

Busby

Knaap Bikes

Leopard Tech

Ochain

Superstrata

SureShift

Bike Brand of the Year – 12.20pm

Cube

Genesis

Revel Bikes

Scott Sports

Specialized

Vaast Bikes

BikeBiz Woman of the Year – 12.40pm

Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides

Georgia Yexley, Beryl

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher

Rachael Wight, Off Road CC

Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Best Independent Bike Dealer – 1.00pm

Berkshire Cycles

Criterium Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles

Phoenix Cycleworks

Rides on Air

The Bike Stable

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk

www.pureelectric.com