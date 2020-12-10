BikeBiz Awards to reveal 2020 winners online tomorrow

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, will announce 2020’s winners online tomorrow, 11th December.
The winners will be revealed throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, at the times listed below.
For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.
Thanks to sponsors Tannus Tyres and Pure Electric, the BikeBiz Awards will continue its longstanding tradition of honouring the industry’s very best. It is forgoing a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.
The 2020 finalists are:
Bike Distributor of the Year – 10.00am
- Cycling Sports Group
Raleigh UK
Scott Sports
Silverfish UK
Sportline
ZyroFisher
Best Retailer Services – 10.20am
- bikefitting.com
Citrus-Lime
Green Commute Initiative
The ACT
The Bicycle Association
Unearth Marketing
P&A Brand of the Year – 10.40am
- Campagnolo
Elite
Elvedes
Muc-Off
Thomson
Topeak
Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric – 11.00am
- #BikeisBest
Brompton Bike Hire
Cycling UK
LEVA-EU
Sustrans
Trash Free Trails
Best Omnichannel Retailer – 11.20am
- Freewheel
Pure Electric
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Velorution
P&A Distributor of the Year – 11.40am
- Ison Distribution
Madison
Oxford
Raleigh UK
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres – 12.00pm
- Busby
Knaap Bikes
Leopard Tech
Ochain
Superstrata
SureShift
Bike Brand of the Year – 12.20pm
- Cube
Genesis
Revel Bikes
Scott Sports
Specialized
Vaast Bikes
BikeBiz Woman of the Year – 12.40pm
- Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides
Georgia Yexley, Beryl
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
Rachael Wight, Off Road CC
Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles
Best Independent Bike Dealer – 1.00pm
- Berkshire Cycles
Criterium Cycles
Mountain Mania Cycles
Phoenix Cycleworks
Rides on Air
The Bike Stable