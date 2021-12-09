BikeBiz Awards to reveal 2021 winners online tomorrow

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, will announce 2021’s winners online tomorrow, 10th December.
The winners will be revealed throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, at the times listed below.
For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.
The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.
The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:
Bike Distributor of the Year – 10.00am
Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline
Windwave
Best Retailer Services – 10.20am
Citrus-Lime
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1
P&A Brand of the Year – 10.40am
CatEye
Lezyne
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite
Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy – 11.00am
#BikeIsBest
Cycling UK
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB
Best Omnichannel Retailer – 11.20am
Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
P&A Distributor of the Year – 11.40am
Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Innovation from a Newcomer – 12.00pm
Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
Daysaver
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl
Bike Brand of the Year – 12.20pm
Gocycle
Mondraker
Orbea
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles
BikeBiz Woman of the Year – 12.40pm
Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl
Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK
Best Independent Bike Dealer – 1.00pm
A Different Gear
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow
