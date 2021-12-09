BikeBiz Awards to reveal 2021 winners online tomorrow

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, will announce 2021’s winners online tomorrow, 10th December.

The winners will be revealed throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, at the times listed below.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.

The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:

Bike Distributor of the Year – 10.00am

Chicken CycleKit

Hotlines

Ison Distribution

Moore Large

Sportline

Windwave

Best Retailer Services – 10.20am

Citrus-Lime

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Hubtiger

Objective 1

P&A Brand of the Year – 10.40am

CatEye

Lezyne

MET Helmets

Ride Concepts

Vittoria

Weldtite

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy – 11.00am

#BikeIsBest

Cycling UK

Peak District MTB

Phoenix Cycleworks

The Bicycle Association

TotalMTB

Best Omnichannel Retailer – 11.20am

Balfe’s Bikes

Fully Charged

Hargroves Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

P&A Distributor of the Year – 11.40am

Bob Elliot & Co

Madison

Raleigh UK

Saddleback

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Innovation from a Newcomer – 12.00pm

Capti

CORE by greenTEG AG

Daysaver

HindSight

Mycle

Prevayl

Bike Brand of the Year – 12.20pm

Gocycle

Mondraker

Orbea

Pace Cycles

Saracen

Tern Bicycles

BikeBiz Woman of the Year – 12.40pm

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club

Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity

Irene McAleese, See.Sense

Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh

Nyree Hughes, Beryl

Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Best Independent Bike Dealer – 1.00pm

A Different Gear

Criterium Cycles

Cycle Spirit London

Happy Days Cycles

MB Cyclery

Ridelow

