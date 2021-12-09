BikeBiz Awards to reveal 2021 winners online tomorrow

Rebecca Morley 9th December 2021 Community, Highlight

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, will announce 2021’s winners online tomorrow, 10th December.

The winners will be revealed throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, at the times listed below.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.

The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:

Bike Distributor of the Year – 10.00am

Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline
Windwave

Best Retailer Services – 10.20am

Citrus-Lime
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1

P&A Brand of the Year – 10.40am

CatEye
Lezyne
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy – 11.00am

#BikeIsBest
Cycling UK
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB

Best Omnichannel Retailer – 11.20am

Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports

P&A Distributor of the Year – 11.40am

Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher

Innovation from a Newcomer – 12.00pm

Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
Daysaver
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl

Bike Brand of the Year – 12.20pm

Gocycle
Mondraker
Orbea
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles

BikeBiz Woman of the Year – 12.40pm

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl
Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Best Independent Bike Dealer – 1.00pm

A Different Gear
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow

www.bikebizawards.com
www.tannus.co.uk
www.bikesy.co.uk

 

Tags

In other news...

ZyroFisher raises over £2,800 for Great North and Yorkshire Air Ambulance appeals

The ZyroFisher board of directors recently undertook the Reiver Coast to Coast route on their …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia