BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for brands of the year

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the brand awards: Bike Brand of the Year and P&A Brand of the Year.

Bike Brand of the Year

Cube – “The brand’s 2021 e-mountain bike collection includes the Stereo Hybrid 160 SLT, an endurance full-suspension e-mountain bike made out of carbon. The stem and spacers have also been redesigned. In the Cube Hybrid full-suspension Stereo series, riders of the Stereo Hybrid 140 or 160 models can now choose between two different Bosch displays, Kiox and Nyon. The more performance-oriented models of the Stereo Hybrid 140 and 160 have thinner tyres.”

Genesis – “Genesis has been refining what it stands for over the last year. Since stepping away from professional racing with Madison Genesis, it has gone back to its roots to define itself as the original British adventure bike brand. A lot of time and money has gone into the marketing of the brand so that retailers know what they are getting and consumers know they are buying quality. The recently launched new range is further proof that Genesis listens to what riders want.”

Revel Bikes – “Revel Bikes launched in 2019 by industry veterans with a goal to build the ultimate full-suspension bikes. Revel have utilised legendary CBF (Canfield Balance Formula) technology. CBF points the chain line and corresponding drive forces around the top of the chainring through 100% of the travel resulting in maximum pedalling efficiency, regardless of where you are in the travel, what terrain you are on or what kind of power you are putting down.”

Scott Sports – “2020 has seen Scott Sports introduce our Re-Source initiative. We are committed to improving the impacts of our products and business practices, preserving the environment for future generations and stimulating positive change in our communities. Re-Source by Scott was put in place to develop and promote Corporate Responsibility. This programme focuses on three key pillars: People, Product and Planet.”

Specialized – “Specialized has continued to pedal the world forward in 2020, launching a range of bikes that could shape the way bikes are made for years to come. Two hero bicycles – the Specialized Turbo Vado SL e-Bike, and the Specialized Aethos, represent Specialized’s quest for best in category, as the ultimate companion to a cyclist.”

Vaast Bikes – “VAAST Bikes has gone above and beyond the call of duty as a commercial bike brand since inception, by consciously minimising environmental impact in every area of its business; from product design and intended user purpose, to packaging. As a relatively new brand to the cycling market having only launched in 2018, VAAST Bikes has already made a name for itself, not only with its supremely high-quality range of sport performance bicycles across the gravel, mountain, urban and youth bicycle product categories but also by launching the first line of performance bikes that use 100% recyclable Allite Super Magnesium frames, in 2019.”

P&A Brand of the Year

Campagnolo – “Campagnolo is synonymous with innovation, quality and World Tour bicycle racing. From the inception of the company when Tullio Campagnolo invented the Quick Release following a racing mishap on snowy roads, to the recently released, and lightest gravel groupset on the market, Ekar, Campagnolo lead, not follow. Every component, every bolt, moulding and machined part has been meticulously designed with an attention to detail unmatched in the industry.”

Elite – “At Elite we love the effort and the joy of victory. We’re 50-strong, all well versed in cycling, so there’s no room for improvisation. Many of us have been working here for more than 20 years. We work inside a historic refurbished furnace that took us ten years to restore. We manufacture locally, based on an idea that turned out to be fundamental to achieve success: our partners work exclusively for us, so we are primarily focused on marketing and research rather than production.”

Elvedes – “Elvedes has many years of experience and knowledge of the cycle trade and this enables them to provide an extremely broad and comprehensive of bike components of premium quality at competitive prices. This year too has seen several new products, including various new tools and most interestingly a mechanical 2 piston flat mount disc brake calliper. These new items complement the superb range of cables, disc brake pads, rim brake pads, hydraulic components and bottom brackets.”

Muc-Off – “Proving incredibly popular through the dealer network, we’ve introduced an Antibacterial range featuring hand sanitisers, face masks and cleaners. 10% of profits from hand sanitisers are donated to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Back to cycling, we launched our carbon positive Inner Tube Sealant in June. Our Refill Programme launched globally this year. We provided IBDs with our Bike Cleaner Refill Station for free when purchasing a 25L bundle. We also introduced new services for IBDs to take advantage of, such as our Eco Parts Washer.”

Thomson – “At Thomson Bike Products, we love the ride as much as you do, which is why we are passionate about creating the best riding experience possible, starting with your equipment. We construct all our parts with a dedication to innovation and excellence, and the proof is in our customers’ loyalty and support. Since we began in the mid-1990s, we have produced patented bike components designed to give you a superior ride.”

Topeak – For the 2020 season, Topeak introduces over 60 new and updated products for every kind of cyclist. We’ve added exciting new products to our Bikepacking series and PakGo series, developed new mini-pumps and floor pumps, new tubeless tire repair tools and innovative power link tools. Further refinements to bags, lighting, fenders, racks and more, reinforces our commitment to create the world’s best cycling accessories. With over 28 years of experience, Topeak continues to lead the pack!”

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December. Check out BikeBiz’s November edition to find out what last year’s winners have been up to since.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2020. The specialist electric mobility retailer has stores nationwide, offering a range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.pureelectric.com

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: