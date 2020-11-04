BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for distributors of the year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the distributor awards: Bike Distributor of the Year and P&A Distributor of the Year.

Bike Distributor of the Year

Cycling Sports Group – “Cycling Sports Group is recognised as one of the most significant global suppliers of bicycles and accessories. Founded on 1st October 2009 by Dorel Industries Inc., Cycling Sports Group UK is proud to present a truly unique and powerful portfolio of cycling brands to the UK market, continually striving to evolve our business through the very best products and service standards.”

Raleigh UK – “In 2020, we’ve undergone a rebrand transformation which sees us use a bold new colour palette, conversational yet informative copy and joy provoking photography. The refresh celebrates cyclists from all walks of life and locations, whether in city centres riding in harmony with public transport or creating viable transport links for those in rural locations. Our vision is simple, we want to contribute to developing a country who chooses bikes as their primary mode of transport.”

Scott Sports – “Throughout COVID-19, it performed admirably throughout all members of staff we dealt with. It was the only company with stock early on for 2021 release and now is the only distributor we deal with that has firm dates on their products. Its customer service staff continue to assist where needed while the reps do what they can with obvious restrictions.”

Silverfish UK – “Distributing not one but two great mountain bike brands is a huge privilege and an honour. With Mondraker and Yeti, Silverfish has standout brands in an increasingly competitive MTB market. Our relationship with both brands has been built up over the past decade and we are proud of what we have achieved in that time.”

Sportline – “Through a turbulent year, Sportline has worked hard to support retailers and make product available. Through Genesis, Ridgeback, Adventure and Saracen, Sportline continues to invest in marketing and in-store support and every year bring out a new range of bikes that are in-line with what retailers want to stock in their stores.”

ZyroFisher – “ZyroFisher continues to develop its bike portfolio, with a range that has the strength and diversity to support dealers across the UK and Ireland. Alongside the BMC, Argon18 and, LOOK ranges, Niner Bikes were introduced this year. Adding this iconic brand means the dealer network can access an incredible range of off-road specific bikes across MTB and gravel.”

P&A Distributor of the Year

Ison Distribution – “Established in 1992, Ison Distribution Ltd has long been established as an outstanding distributor of high-quality bicycles, parts and accessories. Ison also supplies TSG safety wear to other sports markets. With over 28 years experience and with many knowledgeable staff, Ison Distribution Ltd is always on hand to provide bicycle expertise and advice. We offer sound ideas and products to retail dealers in various countries, but will always willingly answer consumer questions if they arise.”

Madison – “The biggest P&A distributor in the UK and Ireland has done a lot to support local bike shops through the pandemic. The NHS care packages at the beginning of lockdown were incredibly successful, helping over 1000 NHS staff while supporting local bike shops. In the thick of lockdown Madison took a number of precautions to help bike shops and with more high profile brands like Vittoria this year, Madison has once again bolstered its portfolio.”

Oxford – “Oxford designs a vast range of products which cover numerous categories and incorporate wide-ranging technologies. In recent years, the company has invested in a team of engineers with comprehensive in-house CAD facilities, 3D printing and a fully equipped test laboratory to develop the next range of must-have parts and accessories. Product concepts are first put through their paces using Final Element Analysis to simulate real-world stresses, then undergo laboratory testing (including a 5000kg tensile tester and an accelerated weathering device) before being sent out on the road for a full reality check.”

Raleigh UK – “In 2020, we’ve undergone a rebrand transformation which sees us use a bold new colour palette, conversational yet informative copy and joy provoking photography. The refresh celebrates cyclists from all walks of life and locations, whether in city centres riding in harmony with public transport or creating viable transport links for those in rural locations. Our vision is simple, we want to contribute to developing a country who chooses bikes as their primary mode of transport.”

Silverfish UK – “Silverfish offer the best range of premium P&A brands in the UK. From FOX to Michelin, from Knog to Race Face, we seek out the sector leading brands. But we don’t limit ourselves to established names and are proud to have helped exciting new brands such as Backcountry Research and Skratch Labs break into the UK market.”

ZyroFisher – “2020 presented challenges that have required the business to quickly adapt to deliver the level of service which it is renowned for. Changes to warehouse and supply operations increased productivity, ensuring dealers experienced minimum disruption. The sales team worked remotely ensuring IBDs had a point of contact, while also providing out of hours support when customers were less busy. This also included working with our brands to support retailers and key workers throughout lockdown.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: