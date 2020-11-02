BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for retailers of the year

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the retailer awards: Best Independent Bike Dealer and Best Omnichannel Retailer.

Best Independent Bike Dealer

Berkshire Cycles – “We are a specialist bike shop that has been in the business since 1976, so we have a great knowledge of cycles from all generations. We can supply every kind of bicycle to suit all the family. We supply children’s bikes, BMX, trials, mountain and racing bikes, tandems, tag-alongs for those too small to cycle. We even have unicycles.”

Criterium Cycles – “Criterium Cycles was established in Edinburgh in 2013 by brothers Paul and Richard Bowker. From the outset, our vision has been to deliver outstanding customer service and be one of the best bike shops in the UK. We believe that by stocking the best brands supported by knowledgeable staff who ride and wear all the products we sell, we give our customers the confidence that they are buying the right products supported by impartial and professional advice.”

Mountain Mania Cycles – “Mountain Mania Cycles has created a name for itself as one of the leading independently owned group of Cycle shops in the South of England. It all started in Tring, Hertfordshire back in 1997, before we opened shops in Didcot Oxfordshire, and more recently Carterton in West Oxfordshire. “With a focus on outstanding customer service, backed up with the support of some great brands, we have become one of the leading independent cycle retailers in the South of England.”

Phoenix Cycleworks – “Phoenix Cycleworks was built by riders, for riders. The Bike Park is situated between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and features the all-new bike park, coffee shop, shop and workshop catering for road, commute, MTB, hybrid and e-bike riders. Opened in 2016, Phoenix has rapidly grown and continues to evolve. Having completely redeveloped the Southern Bike Park in 2020, the Northern Park is currently undergoing a major redevelopment.”

Rides on Air – “Rides on Air is a bike shop run by people who live and breathe bicycles. Everybody who works in the store rides bikes in their spare time and can frequently be found riding with some of the local cycle clubs or enjoying some of the fantastic cycling to be found in Oxfordshire and beyond. The shop has been in the town for over 70 years, originally called Castles, and changed name in 1996. Early 2019 saw us move to a historic Grade 2 Listed department store in the centre of town, sandwiched between St Mary’s and St Martin’s Streets.”

The Bike Stable – “We’re a specialist bike shop with a difference, here at The Bike Stable we like to put people first. Whether it’s a service or finding you the perfect bike, no job is too big or small. We hope that you’ll call soon in for a coffee and chat. At The Bike Stable Ltd., we know that you want to get your machine back on the road as soon as possible, so we aim for a speedy turnaround.”

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Freewheel – “Freewheel (a trademark still owned by Madison) has been reinvented as a new e-commerce website for the Madison and Sportline brand portfolio to support our national network of independent specialist bicycle retailers. Ensuring we deliver the best service to the cyclist by bringing the best independent specialist bicycle retailers together with their wealth of expertise to be able to compete in a market where independent specialist retailers are under threat.”

Pure Electric – “Pure Electric is a specialist electric mobility retailer, stocking market-leading ranges of electric scooters, electric bikes and accessories. We are driven by our desire to offer you the best products, objective buying advice and unrivalled customer service while making a real, meaningful positive impact on the way we all travel every day. We have stores nationwide, offering a fantastic range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.”

Ribble Cycles – “Ribble’s primary focus and passion is designing, developing and building high-quality bikes at a competitive price. Bikes for each and every discerning cyclist – from future champions, to daily commuters, hardy hobbyists to dedicated seasoned competitors. Bikes hand-built by our experienced and dedicated mechanics, available online and in store. Bikes that all deliver real consumer satisfaction and award-winning results.”

Rutland Cycling – “We’re a leading independent chain of cycle shops, based in central England. Our family-run business was established in 1981 as a simple cycle hire cabin on the shores of newly-created Rutland Water. Much has changed in the world of cycling since 1981, but our core values remain the same: to offer excellent customer service, sell the world’s best cycling products and inspire our local communities with our passion for cycling.”

Sigma Sports – “From local bike shop to an online retailer, Sigma Sports came about when two friends opened their doors to the public back in 1992 with the aim of getting more people on road bikes and enjoying the sport we love. Going from strength to strength, a small shop became a bigger shop, and from the flagship store at 37-43 High Street, Hampton Wick, we now cater for cyclists of all levels and abilities. In 2020, a second store was opened in Oakham, Rutland.”

Velorution – “Velorution is a hub for forward-thinking brands. Our stores have developed a reputation as the preferred destination of the urban cyclist. The business has the largest selection of folding bikes, classic British-made cycles, design-led European urban bikes, and premium scooters in the UK. Velorution is about premium quality product at affordable prices. Velorution apparel and accessories are in keeping with this ethos, as we seek to stock the highest-quality and most innovative products to complement our cycle selection.”

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December. Check out BikeBiz’s November edition to find out what last year’s winners have been up to since.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2020. The specialist electric mobility retailer has stores nationwide, offering a range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.

