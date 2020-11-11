BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for service to the industry awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards last month, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the services to the industry awards: Best Retailer Services and the Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric.

Best Retailer Services

bikefitting.com – “We are dedicated to making the bike fitting process simple and efficient. A leisure rider will get as many benefits if not more than a pro rider from getting a bike fit. Our services take from one minute to few hours, from simple but good advice about the frame size to the detailed analysis of your pedalling stroke, while helping you with the fine-tuning of your shoe cleats and of your overall cycling position.”

Citrus-Lime – “Citrus-Lime, founded in 1999, started out as a pure tech company. Over the years, we’ve developed and tailored our techy skills to meet the needs of the independent retailer within the industries we love. Now the technology is simply a tool within the solutions we provide. Citrus-Lime is a team of talented individuals that have the knowledge of industry-specific retail. We train and transfer our knowledge to customers enabling them to optimise our systems, not just use them.”

Green Commute Initiative – “Highly innovative, professional, not for profit social enterprise delivering a flexible, cost-effective bike buying experience for employees. Speedy and efficient turnaround time, and highly competitive commission rate for resellers encouraging many UK-based and international online resellers to register with our scheme. Our many fantastic Trustpilot reviews tell you the rest!”

The ACT – “The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) is the largest cycle trade organisation in the UK and has been promoting cycling for over 100 years. The ACT is a membership organisation representing the interests of over 4000 businesses involved the cycle industry through promotion, business support and skills development.”

The Bicycle Association – “Independently and with our allies, the BA is an effective voice for the industry at the highest political level, ensuring member business interests are represented. Our members include more than 70 of the cycling industry’s most influential and ambitious companies, united to help the industry grow.”

Unearth Marketing – “After 12 years in the cycling industry, including working for companies such as Specialized, Sigma Sports and Cycle Surgery, we have set up Unearth Marketing in May 2020 (right in the middle of the pandemic), which is a marketing agency designed particularly to support independent bike retailers. We have Brixton Cycles, Richmond Cycles and Hoops as our clients and we are in discussions with quite a few more.”

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

#BikeIsBest – “#BikeIsBest has united over 50 leading cycle brands, retailers and organisations into one powerful voice with a single mission – to get more people riding bikes more often. The #BikeIsBest campaign helped promote cycling to a new demographic to the wider benefit of the whole industry. The campaign involves a multi-channel marketing campaign across digital, out of home, TV and print media. At the heart of the #BikeIsBest campaign was an inspirational film, designed to promote behaviour change, normalise cycling and question why we would return to our transport status quo.”

Brompton Bike Hire – “The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic presented Britain with the greatest challenge of our generation – immobilising millions through disruption to public transport and preventing hospital staff from getting to work. As the sister company to Brompton Bicycle, the UK’s largest bicycle manufacturer, Brompton Bike Hire was in a unique position to help. Resisting the knee-jerk reaction to withdraw and concentrate on self-preservation, it set about looking for ways two small wheels could solve the very big challenge ahead.”

Cycling UK – “Cycling UK has championed the cause of cycling for more than 140 years. We promote all forms of cycling, protect the interests of existing and would-be cyclists, and inspire people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to discover the joys of cycling. As an independent, democratic and expert organisation, our activities reflect the commitment of our members, volunteers and partners to make cycling mainstream, making a lasting difference to the lives of individuals and communities.”

LEVA-EU – “LEVA-EU is the only trade association in Europe to work exclusively for light, electric vehicles (LEVs). At LEVA-EU, we have a deep belief in the importance of LEVs for sustainable mobility. LEVs are the most sustainable modes of motorised transport in urban areas, both for the transport of people and goods. To promote the market uptake and deployment of LEVs, LEVA-EU guides LEV-companies through the maze of rules and regulations governing the vehicles.”

Sustrans – “We’re custodians of the National Cycle Network, a UK-wide network of traffic-free paths for everyone, connecting cities, towns and countryside, loved by the communities they serve. We bring people together to create places with clean air and green spaces, where friends and facilities are just a short walk away. Cities and towns where everyone can thrive without having to use a car.”

Trash Free Trails – “Trash Free Trails (TFT) is a community-driven charity organisation, working to reduce litter and pollution in our wild spaces – with a strong focus on enacting change amongst mountain bikers. TFT has so far collaborated with numerous major brands in the cycling industry, including Bosch eBikes Systems, Trek and Hope amongst others, to deliver projects that not only drastically improve the state of UK trails and wild spaces, but also empower participants to reconnect with nature.”

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December. Check out BikeBiz’s November edition to find out what last year’s winners have been up to since.

