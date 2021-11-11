BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for the brand awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling. The online vote will close on Friday 3rd December and the results will determine the winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the brand awards: Bike Brand of the Year and P&A Brand of the Year. Vote for all categories here.

Bike Brand of the Year

Gocycle

‘In April pioneering urban electric bike brand Gocycle launched its innovative new Generation Four range. The fast-folding G4, G4i & G4i+ entered the market with the promise of setting a new standard for lightweight design, innovation and performance in the portable urban e-bike segment.

‘The new models debuted with Gocycle’s new smooth and quiet G4drive electric motor which provides more torque and low-speed start up, all-new lightweight carbon fibre mid-frame and single-sided front fork enhance to enhance dynamic performance, New MotoGP-inspired treaded tyres, integrated USB port and Low Energy Bluetooth connectivity as part of a host of pioneering advancements.’

Mondraker

‘Mondraker is a bike brand like no other. From its early beginning, the brand has focused on innovation, high-quality production and outstanding performance all driven by a passion for the sport. Never sitting still or following others, they ripped up the mountain bike geometry rule book when they introduced ‘Forward Geometry’ and offered bikes with longer top tubes and shorter stems for improved handling off-road nearly a decade ago. A practice that is now commonplace in MTBs.

‘The brand also set the bar for DH bike weight with the introduction of the lightweight Summum and were one of the first brands to introduce a full e-bike line-up which continues to lead the market to this day. 2022 sees a shift to a dealer direct model in the UK but thanks to a strong UK team and great dealer network it is looking like being the biggest for the Spanish brand. Offering a wide range of muscle and electric bikes for off-road and city riding there is a Mondraker for nearly everyone whether you want a World Cup winning DH bike, Olympic level XC race bike or full carbon fibre ebike with the latest BOSCH power.’

Orbea

‘I have witnessed tenfold sales growth within just the 3 years I’ve been working for the company. This is all down to consumers appreciating and purchasing the innovative, high performing and down right stunning product (throughout the entire and complete range) that has genuinely taken the UK & IE Market by storm.

‘Not to mention our FREE MYO customisation programme, lifetime warranty and competitive pricing gives us a real jump on other market leading manufacturers. Models like ‘Rise’ for 2021 was (and still is) industry leading innovation with nothing else on the market that can compete!’

Pace Cycles

‘Pace is a family run business which has been manufacturing bikes for over 30 years. Starting out in a backstreet basement in Bradford, UK, original founders Adrian Carter and Duncan Macdonald designing some of The World’s first bicycle products. Pace play a crucial role in mountain biking history with their innovative designs that are still fresh over 30 years later.

‘Their original RC100 bike with its unique custom-drawn externally machined square section aluminium frame, Bullseye fixed arm cranks, direct fit Magura hydraulic brakes, integrated stem steerer and the first threadless headset. It all was truly revolutionary, putting UK bike design on the global map since 1987. ‘

Saracen

‘Saracen made the decision to move to direct to consumer sales in 2021 due to various reasons, one of them being to focus on higher-quality bikes. They have worked closely with manufacturers to try to ensure a higher standard of bikes for riders to enjoy out on the trails. Before being sent out to customers, bikes are assembled and PDI’d to ensure they are the best quality and safe for the riders to use virtually straight away from delivery. They have used the new silent hubs on a few of their bikes, which have been a huge hit to the customer base as they are such an innovative product in the market.

‘The Ariel range in particular has been incredibly popular for Park, Enduro and Trail riders as the bikes are unbelievably versatile and responsive on a ride. The new Ariel 50-E range is also a huge hitter in the e-bike industry, enabling riders to go beyond where they previously might have gone before.’

Tern Bicycles

Tern Bicycles have launched a succession of innovative new models, that not only set the trend in their field, but lead all the competitors in terms of build quality, testing, accessory ecosystem, sales and service support.

P&A Brand of the Year

CatEye

‘New for 2021 are the new ViZ rear light family with a range of 4 models including 300-degree visibility, allowing riders to be more visible than ever on the roads. Starting at only £24.99 for the ViZ100 the ViZ range also has a simple and versatile mounting system. Also, added to the line-up are the new entry level AMPP 100 and 200 front lights which now completes the core lighting range which starts at just £19.99.

‘CatEye continues to excel in the quality and value of it range of lights and computers and this year also broadened its range of accessories including new bells, with the Habiki Brass Bell at the top of the line. CatEye and ZyroFisher have been working in partnership for over 25 years. This close relationship has helped create a range of lights and computers that is tailored to the UK market and represents a solid and reliable supply chain of high-quality products.’

Lezyne

‘Lezyne’s headquarters is located in Reno, Nevada, USA, with office locations in San Luis Obispo, California, USA, Berlin, Germany, and Taichung, Taiwan; all of their products are manufactured and assembled at their factory in Taichung, Taiwan, or by working closely with nearby vendors that produce parts exclusively for Lezyne. Also part of the factory crew, is an in-house quality control team, made up of engineers that supervise construction.

‘This site also supports a warehouse from which Lezyne ships their products to distributors, worldwide. Although being an avid cyclist is not required, many Lezyne employees do enjoy a passion for riding bikes and happily test Lezyne’s products before they are put into production. In addition, Lezyne proudly sponsors top-level athletes including Team Lotto-Soudal, Cedric Gracia, Danny MacAskill, and many more.’

MET Helmets

‘MET Helmets creates iconic designs that inspire confidence and enhance the experience of cycling. Throughout their 25 years of in house manufacturing they understand their product and have a close relationship with each generation. With many of their products tested and trusted by professional cyclists from the World Enduro to UCI World Tours. MET Helmets meet the absolute highest standards of quality and safety designed and manufactured in the Italian alps bringing a flair for aesthetics and a deeply engrained passion for cycling.

‘In 2021 MET launched its most versatile helmet the Veleno MIPS which adapts to MTB, Cross Country, Gravel & Road. Being secure and protective on the trail but light and ventilated for long bike pack rides on or off the road. The Veleno is MET’s first all in one helmet that is perfectly suited to all cycling disciplines.’

Ride Concepts

‘Ride Concepts was born out of a family need for better fitting and performing footwear for aggressive riding. However, what began as a search for a solution to a minor family dilemma quickly evolved into something much, much bigger… In the fall of 2018 they became the first mountain bike specific footwear company to offer a complete range of technically driven, and tailored, men’s, women’s and youth’s products. Their mission: to build the most comfortable, durable and reliable mountain bike footwear.

‘Rider-designed. Rider-owned. Backing up product with a solid guarantee, a team of factory pros, and also everyday riders who live for that uncompromising ride. Following on from the success of the LiveWire shoe, Ride Concepts has continued to grow a comprehensive range of shoes with varying levels of their fabled DST grip, making shoes for all rider needs.’

Vittoria

‘A distribution arrangement was announced between Vittoria Tyres and Madison at IceBike* 2021 after Vittoria had previously been direct to dealers and since working with them, they have worked together to support dealers and provide innovative technology to the cycling industry. Their flat tyre foam insert technology is something I’ve never seen before and it is incredible to think this has never been done before!

‘This will surely give riders more confidence in knowing they can still get back to their car, home etc if their tubeless tyres throw a puncture out on the road, trails etc. The multi-layer technology of the tyres is also something I’ve not personally seen before and the way they showcase these at events is an incredible way to give both users and dealers insight into how the tyres work and perform.’

Weldtite

‘2021 has proven a pivotal year for Weldtite, the bike maintenance manufacture based in North Lincolnshire. In a challenging year the brand’s manufacturing capabilities have ensured a consistent and reliable supply of high-quality product to the trade here in the UK and across the globe, with strong growth in emerging markets.

‘Manufacturing on-site has enabled Weldtite to quickly eliminate a significant amount of virgin plastic from the supply chain through innovative packaging design and by making puncture repair kit boxes from a minimum of 30% recycled content. Partnerships with domestic teams like Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling and at the World Tour level with Team DSM have matured, resulting in improved products, e.g. Citrus Degreaser, Ceramic Lube & Dry Wax at unbeatable price points.’

