BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for the distributor awards

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 3rd December and the results will determine the winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the distributor awards: Bike Distributor of the Year and P&A Distributor of the Year. Vote for all categories here.

Bike Distributor of the Year

Chicken CycleKit

‘Chicken CycleKit has been part of the fabric of the UK cycling industry for over a hundred years, never resting upon past achievements and always striving to provide the best distribution services in the UK. With a perfect blend of experienced trade regulars and young, dynamic newcomers, Chicken CycleKit looks to the future in all aspects of our distribution business. Our priority is our dealer network and giving them the best support for the brands that we sell.

‘Chicken CycleKit have many world-leading brands in their portfolio all of which benefit from tailored in-store packages. This includes one of our shop merchandising team visiting the dealer, creating a bespoke retail space with custom POS and shop imagery; all free of charge. CCK is pushing to enhance the retail experience for every shop’s customer base with training, retail support and marketing.’

Hotlines

‘Hotlines have distributed some of cycling’s most desirable brands. Today’s portfolio includes Fuji, Ghost, NS Bikes, Rondo, Stromer and Crème: Complimentary brands representing every category, budget and niche within the industry. Representing the #BikeLife scene, SE Bikes leads the movement. Stolen and Blank then cover the more general BMX market with complete bikes and components. The feather in the cap? Hotlines distribute two group owned brands worldwide. Nukeproof is on the charge with a string of awards and numerous top reviews in the media: Its reputation further cemented between the tape with Sam Hill’s three EWS championship wins.

‘Ragley offers a range of contemporary hardtails. A loyal fanbase, great reviews and a network of experienced dealers continue to drive fast-growing sales. A portfolio of great bikes puts us in a strong position, but it’s our staff which set us apart. Years of racing, riding and retail experience; we can advise as experts and understand the priorities and challenges of both dealers and consumers. We have had a busy summer promoting our bike brands and thank all our dealers who have been involved in our events and demo program. Working together, we’ve had an incredible season.’

Ison Distribution

‘At Ison Distribution we are firm believers in bikes being the best. This passion is replicated in the bicycle brands that we distribute nationwide. From our in-house brands of Identiti, giving avid dirt jump and gravity inspired off-roaders a brand to champion, through to The Light Blue, with its unique style and charisma blended with the pleasure that comes from riding Reynold’s steel. Combining with our in-house bike brands are US brands – All-City, which offers top-flight modern steel and Ti works of art. Surly with their gritty steel designs giving cool as a cucumber ready to rock bikes along with a stack of frame options that enable something to be made to be truly your own.

‘Finally, Benno, delivering evocative e-tility designs combining e-bikes, utility and agility together in one package. Ison supports consumer options to view the products online and interact with us across social media channels – helping the IBD stockist to convert the prospective consumer into lifelong customers. Putting all that together with Ison’s excellent customer service, Ison is able to offer the IBD network an exceptional package.’

Moore Large

‘Moore Large is the UK’s largest family-owned supplier and distributor of bicycles and bicycle accessories. We have a great heritage and a dynamic and exciting view on the future, a small company ethos with big company ambitions.

‘Based in our 215000 sq. ft. facility in Derby UK, we are brand owners for some of the fastest-growing brands in the world of cycling. Forme and Cuda bikes and ETC accessories are leaders in the industry being the largest and most diverse range cycles and accessories available in the UK today.’

Sportline

‘Sportline offer the best customer service possible. The customer care team have remained available and contactable throughout the pandemic, adjusting to working life from home with ease. The teams as a whole (brand, sales, customer service, warehouse and warranty) have worked well together to ensure that deliveries run as on time as possible and to deliver the best service they can in terms of delivery speed, quality and customer care.

‘They are always quick to respond to and to resolve any queries or concerns and are very good at liaising with couriers such as TNT to ensure deliveries happen as smoothly as possible or to resolve any delivery issues.’

Windwave

‘We take huge pride in being the exclusive distributors for some of the UK’s favourite bike brands. In 2021, Windwave supported the launch of four brand-new Transition models, which we pre-sold entirely within a week. In the current Brexit and COVID-19 affected climate, getting them delivered to the UK was a challenge and we worked tirelessly to ensure this was as quick, and as smooth as possible.

‘As soon as our deliveries landed, hundreds of bikes and frames were instantly turned around and delivered to our dealers without delay. Supplying the bikes was one thing, but Windwave took it one step further by inviting our dealers to an exclusive TR Dealer Day at the Forest of Dean for a chance to meet and ride with both the Windwave staff and Transition’s international team.’

P&A Distributor of the Year

Bob Elliot & Co

‘Supplying over 40 brands to the trade. Quick, professional service with an easy-to-work with ethos. Working efficiently and tirelessly with partners to ensure availability of stock is both at its best it can be, at the most affordable pricing possible during a time of increased lead-times and prices. Included in the portfolio offerings are KranX branded products which are designed to help a store self-sell in unified, consistent and modern packaging.

‘Bob Elliot also manufacture in-house KX Wheels. All accessories are purchased from reputable and experienced manufacturers from around the world and wheels are built, QC-checked, stored and sold from Bob Elliot’s HQ in Chorley.’

Madison

‘The customer care team have been available throughout the whole of the last 12 months despite the challenges of Covid-19 and have worked hard to continue to reply to customer queries as quickly as possible and to retain the usual 5 star service they provide. They work with over 70 brands in their portfolio, namely Shimano, Park Tool and Elite, which are some of the best brands in the industry. They also have exclusive distribution rights to several brands, such as Vittoria, FIST and Lazer.

‘Their sales team support local dealers by providing regular visits and catch ups, as well as assisting the customer service teams in resolving queries that might arise. Madison also have a product promotion team who visit dealers to provide technical support, assist with demonstrations and shows which boost retailer businesses.’

Raleigh UK

‘Raleigh delivers on Monday through to Saturday, with a 9pm cut off from Monday to Thursday. Raleigh offers free delivery to Partner Plus customers and SRAM Essentials customers as well as delivering free each and every Thursday, available to all customers. Raleigh supports its IBDs by also offering direct to consumer delivery. Giving an array of delivery options for the IBD suiting their busy schedules.

‘Raleigh’s range of exclusive brands covers a massive spectrum of cycling disciplines, there’s a product for all abilities. Whether you’re just getting into cycling, or a veteran with thousands of miles in the saddle, Raleigh should be your go to distributor. Raleigh selects the brand it wants to distribute incredibly carefully ensuring they have the right balance between product innovation, price point and whether we already have a product in that category.’

Saddleback

‘The pandemic was a worrying and challenging period for our industry, with a great deal of uncertainty. Our main aims during this time were to harness opportunities to help our partners to meet their customers’ demands and to unlock business options. We supply premium cycling equipment to the UK, German and Austrian markets.

‘We are the exclusive UK distributor for 13 brands, including Castelli, Troy Lee Designs, ENVE, Wolf Tooth and Chris King, supplying everything from handlebar tape to computer mounts and the Gabba. To ensure supply of core products was maintained in lean periods, the team focused purchasing into core products, pulled stock into the UK market in readiness for demand, and invested into inventory to ensure the best outcome for dealers and customers.’

Silverfish UK

‘Silverfish offer the best range of premium P&A brands in the UK. From FOX to Michelin, from Knog to Race Face we seek out the sector leading brands. But we don’t limit ourselves to established names and are proud to have helped exciting new brands such as Ride Concepts and Skratch Labs break into the UK market. The complexity challenges of P&A are many but we have worked to master these and pride ourselves on offering IBDs the products their customers want, when they want them.

‘Next day and free delivery options are a given but where we excel is in our overall support package. In a crowded market, marketing is vital: we invest heavily across events, specialist and social media to ensure maximum visibility and to drive footfall into stockists. Our direct support for our IBDs operates on a number of levels: As well as regional reps and an IS team who are in regular contact, we provide timely updates on marketing, as well as targeted offers and promotions. Our tech support is second to none; from product training to introduce new products through to our Warranty team who offer exceptionally efficient after sales back-up.’

ZyroFisher

‘ZyroFisher is the leading cycling parts, accessories, and clothing distributor in the UK and Irish market. Currently representing over 60 of the worlds best cycling brands, including leading brands such as SRAM, Giro, Camelbak, Bell, and EVOC, ZyroFisher’s portfolio is the most desirable in the cycling industry. Over the past 12 months, this portfolio has grown even further to include; Bryton GPS Computers, Ineos Sport and Time Sport.

‘Throughout the past 12 months, many brands have faced extreme manufacturing and supply challenges, ZyroFisher have worked closely with all their brands to support and minimise the impact on their retail partners and still provide them with the best service in the industry.’

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s Awards, which is returning for its 13th iteration in a digital format. The winners will be revealed online on Friday 10th December. Vote for all categories here.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk