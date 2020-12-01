BikeBiz December edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz December is now available. This month, we catch up with seven distributors to reflect on an unorthodox year, explore Christmas buying habits in 2020 and discuss how the e-bike industry can help promote sustainable transport.

This month’s sector guides are wheels, tyres and inner tyres and cycling footwear.

A cycling game changer

By Paul Williams, Cycleplan CEO

The cycling revolution: here to stay?

European leaders recently met virtually with European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans to discuss how cycling can enable a green recovery. Rebecca Morley reports

The year in review

2020 has undoubtedly been an unorthodox year, with independents, brands and distributors alike feeling the inevitable effects of a turbulent period for businesses the world over. BikeBiz caught up with seven UK distributors to reflect on a bizarre yet successful period for the UK cycling industry

– Page 16: Bob Elliot

– Page 17: Extra UK

– Page 18: Hotlines

– Page 19: Ison Distribution

– Page 20: Silverfish UK

– Page 21: Upgrade

– Page 22: ZyroFisher

Electrifying the transport sector

The Ebike Summit 2020, in partnership with EDF Energy, took place online last month, with speakers discussing how the e-bike industry can help promote sustainable transport. Rebecca Morley looks at what this means moving forward

Micromobility: a tantalising prospect for Christmas sales?

According to the BA’s Market Data Service – powered by Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS) – it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas buying habits will be very different in 2020

The cycling industry in 2021 will be a feast, not a famine

By Tannus Tyres

An ethical approach?

In the penultimate article of a four-part series, James Smith looks at consumers’ preferences when making a purchase

A rollercoaster 2020

Bike retailers have seen a rise in demand this year, leading to surging sales and stock shortages. But what can we expect as we head into 2021? Rebecca Morley investigates

Five minutes with: Insync

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Insync Bikes’ head of IBD sales Wayne Clarke