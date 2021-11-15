BikeBiz Directory 2022 now available online

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz Directory 2022, in association with Raleigh UK, is now available online.

The directory is the industry’s essential listing of all companies associated with the trade, encapsulated in one guide.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will have received a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2021 issue.

Anyone requiring additional hard copies of the directory should contact Richard Setters.

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

E-commerce and EPOS

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

Manufacturers

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Media and publishing

Organisations, charities and associations

Retailers, workshop and mail order

Services and training

The directory can be viewed here.