BikeBiz February edition is now available

The first few weeks of 2022 began to feel like an extended Christmas lull for much of the bike trade, as the cold crept in, consumers hunkered down, and the industry as a whole remained quiet.

But that stalled feeling was only temporary, as we’ve since had countless new product launches, the first job appointments of 2022, and some major takeovers (most notably the SRAM buyout of Hammerhead, and the completion of the sale of Cannondale owner Dorel Sports to Cervélo parent company Pon Holdings).

In response to the hectic news agenda, we’ve made a new addition to the pages of BikeBiz this month – the news hub (p10-11). This is a one-stop shop for all the biggest news from around the trade in the past month, from acquisition updates, to major investments, making sure you’ve got all the essential details in the UK and abroad.

This month also marks the first of the UK trade shows, albeit not in its usual format. Online event digiBike fills the void once again as iceBike falls casualty to the coronavirus pandemic for a second consecutive year. Now expanded into a month-long digital exhibition, Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan sets out exactly what to expect from this year’s edition (p7-8).

February also marks a turning point for cyclists in the UK, as the newly updated Highway Code comes into effect, complete with welcome additions relating to cycling safety. My recent trips riding a folding bike through the Central London rush hour were for me a stark reminder that road safety is still in desperate need of progress, but fortunately the right wheels appear to be turning (p21-23).

While the bike trade continues to suffer the hangover from the previous two years of upheaval, we may be beginning to see the first glimmers of normality on the horizon – we can dream, at least.

Covid forces return of digiBike over iceBike again for 2022

digiBike is returning with a whole month of content from Monday 21st February to Friday 18th March. Dominic Langan, CEO at Madison and Sportline, outlines what we can expect from the online show

It’s showtime

Rebecca Morley rounds up the impact of Covid-19 on the trade show calendar

The end of the beginning

British road star Pete Kennaugh retired from racing in 2019 following years of mental health struggles. Rebecca Morley speaks with the 32-year-old about the next chapter – running his own cycling business

The new Highway Code is here (and what it means for your customers)

What impact will the updated guidance have on would-be cyclists? Alex Ballinger explores the welcome rule changes impacting bike riders

The true cost of micromobility?

A new study has found that e-bikes and scooters may emit more emissions than the journeys they replace – Alex Ballinger explores the potential limits of micromobile cities

BikeBiz Awards 2021: The P&A winners

We catch up with Silverfish and Lezyne, winners of the P&A awards, to talk 2021’s successes and challenges, and what we can expect from the year ahead

The power of the product

By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing

We’re all in this together

Rapha’s sustainability manager Duncan Money tells Rebecca Morley about the brand’s sustainability strategies and why businesses need to come together

A window of opportunity for active travel

By Mark Nicholson, CEO and co-founder, Vivacity Labs

Going the extra mile

South Downs Bikes’ Aaron Creamer talks to Rebecca Morley about the retailer’s new store, Covid impacts, and busy shop floors

Stand out from the crowd

By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

Five minutes with…MiRiDER

​​BikeBiz hears from MiRiDER sales director Matthew Higginson about how the company has grown in the last six months

Sector guides

This month’s sector guides are hybrids and folders and cycle luggage.