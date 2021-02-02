BikeBiz February edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz February is now available online. This month, we hear about key industry trends from Jazz Walia, Adrian Warren and Jez Williman, catch up 2020’s BikeBiz Awards P&A winners Madison and Muc-Off, and look at what Brexit means for the bike industry.

This month’s sector guides are hybrids and folders and cycle luggage.

The year of the e-bike?

By Jazz Walia, CEO, Tannus Tyres

2021: Cycling will continue to be a la mode (of transport)

By Adrian Warren, senior product director at Cyclescheme and chair of the Cycle to Work Alliance

Consumer demand for privately owned e-scooters will outstrip rental in 2021

By Jez Williman, CEO of D-Fly Group and founder of the Dragonfly Hyperscooter

BikeBiz Awards 2020: The P&A winners

Madison and Muc-Off, winners in the P&A categories of last year’s BikeBiz Awards, tells us what it means to win, how they adapted to 2020’s challenges and what’s in store for the year ahead

What to do next when shutting up shop

As a third national lockdown continues, the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) is offering guidance to IBDs throughout the country. ACT PR and marketing executive Tabitha Walker outlines some of the help available to bike shops

What does Brexit mean for the bike industry?

After months of negotiations, the UK and EU finally agreed a Brexit deal which came into effect at 11pm on 31st December 2020. But what are the implications for the cycling trade? Rebecca Morley catches up the Bicycle Association’s Peter Eland to find out what the industry now faces and how optimistic we can be looking forward

Reinventing repair

Bike repair workshop Handlebars recently opened its latest branch in Hyde Park. CEO Jeyda Heselton talks to Rebecca Morley about transforming disused spaces and putting the service back into servicing

Five minutes with… Motorex

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Martin Wabnegger, area sales manager for Motorex

Simple, quick and efficient: Proviz on how its B2B is supporting IBDs

Proviz Sports launched a new B2B website for IBDs towards the end of last year. Rebecca Morley catches up with co-founder Anthony Langly-Smith to find out more

The four Ps of marketing

There are four generally agreed principles of marketing. You may be considering entering the market with a new product/brand – this handy little guide may help you