BikeBiz February is now available

The February issue of BikeBiz is now online. Our second issue of 2020 looks ahead to this month’s iceBike* and asks bike shops how winter has fared so far for them.

The greatest gift of them all

By Karen Gee, founder and editor of family cycling website Cycle Sprog

Stimulate, educate, motivate

BikeBiz catches up with Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan ahead of the 14th edition of iceBike*

Riding the wave of e-mobility

Rebecca Morley visits Gocycle in Chessington to find out what we should expect from the e-bike market as we enter a new decade

Where will Londoners park their new e-bikes?

The e-bike trend is undoubtedly upon us. But, assuming it continues its growth throughout the UK, how will infrastructure in our capital evolve to accommodate? George Hosegood reports

For the riders

Rebecca Morley catches up with Peaty’s to find out how it all started, the benefits of being a rider-owned company and being eco-friendly

The Winds of Winter

Following an uncertain 2019 for retail, Rebecca Morley asks bike shops how they have fared so far during the winter period

Custom is king

Last month, Spoon Customs completed a merger with custom carbon expert WyndyMilla. Founder Andy Carr tells Rebecca Morley what this will mean for customers

2020 – the year indoor becomes the norm?

Indoor cycling became more prominent than ever in 2019, but Wattbike CEO Richard Baker believes the 2020 Olympics will be a catalyst for even further growth