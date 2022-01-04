BikeBiz January edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz January is now available online.

Our first edition of 2022 rounds up reaction from last month’s BikeBiz Awards, before looking at what we can expect from the year ahead, from electric mobility, bike sharing and the Olympic legacy. This month’s sector guides are bike security (page 51) and energy and nutrition (page 56).

And the winners are… (page 7)

The BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres took place online last month, recognising the hard work across the UK cycling industry following a challenging year. BikeBiz rounds up reaction from all ten winners

The future is electric, but not as we know it (page 13)

Following COP26 Transport Day Alan Clarke, senior director of policy for shared e-scooter provider Lime, explains why the move to a two-wheel electric fleet is vital to the future of mobility

End of an era (page 14)

After 17 years at the helm, Simon Mottram is stepping down as Rapha CEO. Alex Ballinger sits down with the London-based founder to talk past, present and future

Product partner advertorial: Diamond is a Bike’s Best Friend (page 16)

British security brand Hiplok is renowned for developing some of the toughest bike locks. We caught up with Hiplok Co-Founder, John Abrahams to find out more about Diamond Sold Secure and his personal crusade to beat the bike thief

From strength to strength (page 19)

Dan Parsons, founding partner and head of business at London e-bike retailer Fully Charged, outlines where the cycling industry should expect to see growth in 2022

Micromobility as a priority (page 21)

Voi’s head of sustainability Sarah Badoux tells Rebecca Morley why city planning needs to focus on active travel

Trendspotting 2022: Gravel, a transport revolution, and the Olympic legacy (page 25)

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger gets insight from industry leaders on the hot trends for the coming year

From borrowers to buyers (page 28)

Consumers have more options than ever for borrowing and renting bikes – Alex Ballinger explores the impact of bike sharing on the industry

The boys’ club (page 33)

The Pedal Club, previously a male-only organisation, fully opened its doors to women for the first time late last year. Rebecca Morley catches up with its spokesperson Chris Lovibond to find out why this rule change took so long

Six tips for max event impact (page 37)

By Anne Brillet, director, Unearth Marketing

What are your pet peeves? (page 40)

By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

Building for the future (page 43)

The Bicycle Association Market Data Service launched in 2020 after two years of planning and research – the national trade body explains what the service has to offer the industry

Five minutes with: G-Paint (page 44)

This month, BikeBiz sits down with Andy Griffiths, founder of touch-up paint company G-Paint

Approach with caution (page 47)

Founder and director of Criterium Cycles bike shop in Edinburgh, Richard Bowker CBE, outlines what bike shops could look forward to as we kick off the new year