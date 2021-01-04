BikeBiz January edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz January is now available online. Our first edition of 2021 hears from the winners of last month’s BikeBiz Awards, talks ambition, advocacy and evolving communities with new Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell, and reflects on gender equality in cycling.

This month’s sector guides are energy and nutrition and bike security.

And the winners are…

The 12th iteration of the BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, took place last month online, celebrating the collective successes of the cycling sector in a challenging year for businesses the world over…

Ride like your wellness depends on it

By Jez Loftus, media and PR specialist, Trek

How software is shaping the next generation of e-bikes

By Tanguy Goretti, Cowboy founder

A world of change

Following a hectic settling in period, new Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell sits down with James Groves to talk ambition, advocacy and evolving communities

The gender gap: how does the bike industry fare?

Rebecca Morley reflects on gender equality in cycling before hearing from six women about their experiences

IAA Mobility: a hybrid platform

The IAA is coming to Munich in September 2021 and, for the first time, will focus on bicycles. Tobias Grober, executive director, business unit consumer goods at Messe Muchen, and Jurgen Mindel, managing director of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), discuss the plans, goals and ideas that are to be achieved with the new concept of the fair as a mobility platform

How market data has changed the UK cycling landscape

Sports Marketing Surveys’ Marc Anderman explores the advocacy value of the cycling market data service

Green credentials?

In the conclusion of a four-part series, James Smith speaks to two industry professionals to explore the cycle trade’s attitude towards ethical and environmental considerations

Under the spotlight

Small Business Saturday UK returned on 5th December 2020, highlighting the critical role independents play in our communities. Director Michelle Ovens MBE tells Rebecca Morley why supporting them is now more vital than ever

Five minutes with… Deity

This month, BikeBiz catches up with mountain bike component manufacturer Deity