BikeBiz July edition is now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz July is now available online. This month, we hear from BikeBiz Woman of the Year 2020 Clare Dewey, catch up with SixSixOne and Upgrade and sit down with Kids Ride Shotgun.

This month’s sector guides are indoor training and power meters and cycle lights.

‘I’ve very rarely felt excluded or out of place’

Clare Dewey, founder of Epic Road Rides, talks passion for travel and cycling, the gender gap and winning BikeBiz Woman of the Year 2020

A customer for life

Unearth Marketing’s Jack Davey talks maintaining customers, from annual services and post-purchase timelines to shop rides and local events

Upgrade now distributing SixSixOne

Rebecca Morley catches up with SixSixOne’s Andy Gowan and Upgrade’s Rory Hitchens to talk protection, partnerships and being a perfect fit

How is micromobility changing the face of cities?

Rebecca Morley chats to Per Brilioth, CEO of VNV Global, about what transport challenges cities are facing and how infrastructure is adapting

Sea Otter Europe returns for 2021

BikeBiz sits down with Marta Torres Ninot, Sea Otter Europe festival coordinator, as the event returns to Girona-Costa Brava

Combining virtual with physical: CABDA on 2021’s hybrid events

Rebecca Morley catches up with CABDA Expo show director Jim Kersten

Are we losing our team cohesion?

How has the pandemic affected the way we communicate and collaborate with our teams? By James Smith

Five minutes with… Shotgun

This month, BikeBiz sits down with Dan Necklen, co-founder of Kids Ride Shotgun

Cost-effective, efficient and low-maintenance: Madison on distributing the CRC SmartWasher

BikeBiz catches up with Alex Cubbage, CRC SmartWasher brand manager at Madison, to find out more about the bioremediating parts washing system

Help fix the bike industry’s shortage

havebike CEO Nick Brown has penned a letter to Gillian Keegan MP, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, calling for bicycle mechanic qualifications to be included in free Level 3 adult qualifications

Shouting from the rooftops

Rebecca Morley looks at how Independents’ Day UK is celebrating the ingenuity of small indie shops following a challenging year