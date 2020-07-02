BikeBiz July edition is now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz July is now available. Our latest issue looks at sustainability and diversity in the cycling industry, catches up with USE, FFWD, Gocycle and ArmaUrto, and looks at COVID-19 will impact high streets and the way we travel in the UK.

This month’s sector guides are cycle lights, brakes and triathlon.

A greener normal for cycling

Tom Hares, CEO and co-founder of Buzzbike, why the cycling world needs to address its own environmental impact

Driving diverse engagement post-COVID

The coronavirus is currently the focal point of most businesses, and rightly so. But it’s vital that key industry issues don’t fall by the wayside, writes Amelia Morgan

What practices can you change to attract female employees?

Jade Wilkins, retail recruitment expert, looks at the cycling industry’s problem with gender inequality

USE: The story so far

Ultimate Sports Engineering turned 30 in May. Rebecca Morley catches up with MD, chief designer and founder Roger Sparrow

Revitalising retail

Rebecca Morley looks at the future of high streets post-COVID-19

E-bikes: The only credible long-term alternative

Gocycle founder Richard Thorpe reflects on missed opportunities, long-term investments and incentivisation in an ever-growing sector

A life-changing moment

Rebecca Morley explores how COVID-19 will impact the way we travel in the UK

Five minutes with: FFWD

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Edwin Koopmans, global sales manager for Dutch wheel brand FFWD

Safe, protective and dealer direct: ArmaUrto on aiding IBDs

Director Chris Battin tells Rebecca Morley about the brand’s dealer direct programme and how it fills a gap in the market for IBDs

LBSD 2020 aiming for September return

Local Bike Shop Day 2020 is now taking place on 5th September

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: