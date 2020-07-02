BikeBiz July edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz July is now available. Our latest issue looks at sustainability and diversity in the cycling industry, catches up with USE, FFWD, Gocycle and ArmaUrto, and looks at COVID-19 will impact high streets and the way we travel in the UK.
This month’s sector guides are cycle lights, brakes and triathlon.
A greener normal for cycling
Tom Hares, CEO and co-founder of Buzzbike, why the cycling world needs to address its own environmental impact
Driving diverse engagement post-COVID
The coronavirus is currently the focal point of most businesses, and rightly so. But it’s vital that key industry issues don’t fall by the wayside, writes Amelia Morgan
What practices can you change to attract female employees?
Jade Wilkins, retail recruitment expert, looks at the cycling industry’s problem with gender inequality
USE: The story so far
Ultimate Sports Engineering turned 30 in May. Rebecca Morley catches up with MD, chief designer and founder Roger Sparrow
Revitalising retail
Rebecca Morley looks at the future of high streets post-COVID-19
E-bikes: The only credible long-term alternative
Gocycle founder Richard Thorpe reflects on missed opportunities, long-term investments and incentivisation in an ever-growing sector
A life-changing moment
Rebecca Morley explores how COVID-19 will impact the way we travel in the UK
Five minutes with: FFWD
This month, BikeBiz catches up with Edwin Koopmans, global sales manager for Dutch wheel brand FFWD
Safe, protective and dealer direct: ArmaUrto on aiding IBDs
Director Chris Battin tells Rebecca Morley about the brand’s dealer direct programme and how it fills a gap in the market for IBDs
LBSD 2020 aiming for September return
Local Bike Shop Day 2020 is now taking place on 5th September
Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: