BikeBiz June edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz June is now available online. This month, Riese & Muller UK’s Michael Gregg analyses the cargo bike scene in the UK, we sit down with capgo cable systems CEO Chris Treugut, and we catch up BikeBiz Awards 2020 retail winners Rutland Cycling and Berkshire Cycles.
This month’s sector guide in helmets.
BikeBiz Awards 2020: The retail winners
BikeBiz catches up with Rutland Cycling and Berkshire Cycles, winners in the retail categories at last year’s BikeBiz Awards, to find out how they adapted to COVID restrictions and what’s in store for the year ahead
End-to-end service is the future for IBDs
By James Steel, director, Citrus-Lime
A new, greener wave?
Riese & Muller UK sales manager Michael Gregg analyses the cargo bike scene in the UK
Made in Wigan
MiRiDER sales director Matthew Higginson talks hand-assembly, commitments and customer delight
In the family
Rebecca Morley catches up with Darren Hunt, group retail managing director at Cycle King & Hawk Cycles, to find out more about the family-owned bike retailer
An open letter on retail
By David Middlemiss, associate director of the Bicycle Association
Blending AR with live video: Velorution on Eyekandy’s new sales solution
Eyekandy recently launched a new sales solution with Velorution, blending live video with augmented reality shopping. Rebecca Morley catches up with Lawrence Bywater, digital marketing manager at Velorution, to find out more
Ambassadors and endorsements – is it a load of rubbish?
By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing
Innovative solutions, OEM and European expansion: capgo on five years in the market
BikeBiz sits down with capgo cable systems CEO Chris Treugut
A full sensory experience
Ribble Cycles recently opened its new landmark flagship showroom in Lancashire, providing a ‘brand new bicycle retail proposition’. Rebecca Morley finds out more
The Choice Factory
Marketing is changing, and we are beginning to understand the psychological influences that affect consumer behaviour. No longer are we focusing on discount prices or bright colours. Here, James Smith outlines some of the key findings from Richard Shotton’s The Choice Factory – 25 behavioural biases that influence what we buy
How can small retailers use online to boost business?
Rebecca Morley looks at how bricks and mortar retailers can get in front of an online-first audience
Five minutes with… SKS
This month, BikeBiz catches up with SKS export manager Robert Schatton