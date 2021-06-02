BikeBiz June edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz June is now available online. This month, Riese & Muller UK’s Michael Gregg analyses the cargo bike scene in the UK, we sit down with capgo cable systems CEO Chris Treugut, and we catch up BikeBiz Awards 2020 retail winners Rutland Cycling and Berkshire Cycles.

This month’s sector guide in helmets.

BikeBiz Awards 2020: The retail winners

BikeBiz catches up with Rutland Cycling and Berkshire Cycles, winners in the retail categories at last year’s BikeBiz Awards, to find out how they adapted to COVID restrictions and what’s in store for the year ahead

End-to-end service is the future for IBDs

By James Steel, director, Citrus-Lime

A new, greener wave?

Riese & Muller UK sales manager Michael Gregg analyses the cargo bike scene in the UK

Made in Wigan

MiRiDER sales director Matthew Higginson talks hand-assembly, commitments and customer delight

In the family

Rebecca Morley catches up with Darren Hunt, group retail managing director at Cycle King & Hawk Cycles, to find out more about the family-owned bike retailer

An open letter on retail

By David Middlemiss, associate director of the Bicycle Association

Blending AR with live video: Velorution on Eyekandy’s new sales solution

Eyekandy recently launched a new sales solution with Velorution, blending live video with augmented reality shopping. Rebecca Morley catches up with Lawrence Bywater, digital marketing manager at Velorution, to find out more

Ambassadors and endorsements – is it a load of rubbish?

By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing

Innovative solutions, OEM and European expansion: capgo on five years in the market

BikeBiz sits down with capgo cable systems CEO Chris Treugut

A full sensory experience

Ribble Cycles recently opened its new landmark flagship showroom in Lancashire, providing a ‘brand new bicycle retail proposition’. Rebecca Morley finds out more

The Choice Factory

Marketing is changing, and we are beginning to understand the psychological influences that affect consumer behaviour. No longer are we focusing on discount prices or bright colours. Here, James Smith outlines some of the key findings from Richard Shotton’s The Choice Factory – 25 behavioural biases that influence what we buy

How can small retailers use online to boost business?

Rebecca Morley looks at how bricks and mortar retailers can get in front of an online-first audience

Five minutes with… SKS

This month, BikeBiz catches up with SKS export manager Robert Schatton