BikeBiz March is now available

The March issue of BikeBiz is now available online. Our third edition of 2020 looks back on CORE and iceBike*, finds out how Bob Elliot and Insync are helping IBDs, and catches up with Topeak, The Bike Club, Myagi and One Way Distribution.

Mind the gap

BikeBiz’s Rebecca Morley shares her thoughts on gender diversity after 18 months in the trade

Breaking the ice

iceBike* returned to the Marshall Arena:MK in Milton Keynes last month, with a plethora of brands and products on show…

COREbike sets the tone for 2020

Rebecca Morley takes a tour of Whittlebury Hall and speaks to some of the people behind and products at this year’s COREbike

Ingenuity, collaboration and longevity: Extra UK on Topeak’s rise as a P&A leader

Topeak will reach its 30th anniversary in 2021. James Groves sits down with Extra UK brand manager Matt Beighton as he reflects on Taiwanese relations, industry categorisation and stringent stanstards

Join the Club

The Bike Club aims to provide high-quality, lightweight bikes via flexible monthly subscription. Founders James Symes and Alexandra Rico-Lloyd tell Rebecca Morley how it benefits families and why it’s important to get children cycling young

A knowledge supply chain

Richard Smith, EMEA regional director at Myagi, tells Rebecca Morley how the platform connects brands, distributors and retailers in order to share knowledge

‘IBD assistance has to go further’

Bob Elliot is launching a new in-house, IBD-focused brand this month. James Groves catches up with director Paul Elliot as he discusses close relationships, expanding offerings and self-selling products

Five minutes with: One Way Distribution

BikeBiz catches up with commercial director Frank van Eck

Keeping Insync with IBDs

Insync sales director Wayne Clarke tells Rebecca Morley about a new range of Coyote bikes that are exclusively available to IBDs