BikeBiz May edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz May is now available online. This month, we catch up with Raleigh UK’s Lee Kidger, hear more about the Women of Colour Cycling Collective and Little Rider’s Mike Douglass talks inspiring the pros of the future.

This month’s sector guides are kids’ bikes and accessories and brakes.

Busy roads return: are we already forgetting lessons learned from COVID-19?

By Karen Gee, founder and editor of family cycling website Cycle Sprog

BikeBiz Awards 2020: Bike Distributor of the Year

Raleigh UK managing director Lee Kidger talks 2020’s challenges, the evolution of electrification and what it means to win Bike Distributor of the Year

Getting back up and running safely after business closure

Following the lifting of the UK’s third lockdown, the ACT has released further guidance for bike shops that are now reopening after making the difficult decision to shut up shop in the interests of safety for themselves, their employees and their customers. Since closure, it may now be difficult to know how to safely reopen in a way that satisfies all safety requirements…

Filling the gap

COREbike recently launched COREbike Online – allowing exhibitors to promote their latest product videos on a digital platform. BikeBiz catches up with Max Bikes PR’s Keith Jepson to find out more

How has the kids’ bike market changed in recent years?

Rebecca Morley looks at the demand for children’s bikes and the impact of COVID-19

digiBike* 2021 round-up

Rebecca Morley reports from Madison and Sportline’s online digiBike* trade show

Inspiring the pros of the future

Little Rider founder Mike Douglass talks collaboration, expansion and being purpose-driven

Inspire, power, motivate

The Women of Colour Cycling Collective is on a mission to inspire, empower and motivate women of colour to cycle. Rebecca Morley catches up with chair Jenni Gwiazdowski to find out more

A competitive edge

Apidura co-founder Tori Fahey tells Rebecca Morley how the bikepacking brand’s In-store Repairs Programme is helping IBDs compete with online retailers

Five minutes with… PowUnity

This month, BikeBiz sits down with Stefan Sinnegger, general manager of PowUnity

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: