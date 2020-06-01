BikeBiz May/June edition now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz May/June is now available. Inevitably, our latest issue looks at how the industry has adapted to the COVID-19.

This month’s sector guides are children’s bikes, cycle computers and indoor trainers and power meters.

A tenfold increase in cycling?

As the UK lockdown continues, Mayor of London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman outlines how London can adapt to enable socially-distanced travel…

The mental health benefits of cycling

By Edward Pegram, business manager, Cycle to Work at Raleigh UK

A new normal?

Could COVID-19 result in a shift away from car dependence? Rebecca Morley attends Cycling Industries Europe’s virtual 2020 Summit to explore its impact on the sector

Simplicity, vision and hitting the sweet spot: SPOK’D on making cycling coaching more accessible and affordable to all

Richard Lang is an ex-professional rider who is passionate about finding ways in which technology can help people achieve their goals. In 2019, he launched SPOK’D, an app that uses smart algorithms to make cycling coaching more accessible and affordable to everyone…

Local roads: What are the priorities?

Rebecca Morley listens in to a Westminster Energy, Environment and Transport Forum policy conference where speakers met virtually to discuss the funding of local roads, maintenance and preparing for future challenges

Why we need to invest in cycling to get out of lockdown

Yellow Jersey pens an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The rise of indoor

Rebecca Morley looks into how COVID-19 has accelerated an already burgeoning trend

Five minutes with: SwissStop

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Christian Heule, international sales at SwissStop, to find out more about a brand celebrating its 85th anniversary

COVID-19 lockdown: How are bike shops faring?

All ‘non-essential’ shops in the UK have temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but bike shops have the option to remain open. BikeBiz reached out to cycle retailers to find out how they have adapted their businesses in response

Opening a bike shop during a pandemic

Former firefighter Tom Hunter recently opened a new shop – The Bike Side – in West Sussex. Rebecca Morley

“Bold action” required

The BA has put forward a package of measures to senior political figures and officials