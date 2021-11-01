BikeBiz November edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz November is now available online – and it’s our last edition with James Groves as editor.
This month, we take a look at the growing e-bike market, including the rising interest in electric cargo, and sit down with MAGURA’s Timo Kieninger and ABUS’ Marius Schiller. This month’s sector guide is e-bikes and accessories.
The rise and rise of e-bikes
Rebecca Morley looks at how e-bike market growth has exploded since the start of the pandemic
BA’s Industry Census 2021
An estimated £1 billion turnover has been covered in this year’s Census
MAGURA on its digital learning platform TechAcademy
BikeBiz sits down with Timo Kieninger, director marketing and sales (ppa.) at MAGURA Bosch Parts & Services
Ride with Pride
Richard Hearne, founder and chairperson, PRiDE OUT, pens an open letter to the UK cycling industry
Why should businesses invest in e-cargo bikes?
Fully Charged’s Dan Parsons tells Rebecca Morley why e-cargo bikes are growing in interest
Tips for more effective email marketing
By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing
ewheeling and dealing
ewheelers, a newly-launched platform for the buying and selling of e-mobility solutions, wants to become the eBay of the micromobility world
Get your e-bike manufactured in Wroclaw
Xin Xu outlines how bike brands can utilise the EBFEC Group’s manufacturing power at a time of global supply chain disruption and production capacity shortage
The changing attitudes to e-bike use
Rebecca Morley takes a look at Shimano’s new State of the Nation report on attitudes towards cycling and e-bike across Europe
All systems go!
How many tasks require skill, and how many are simply routine? By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks
Five minutes with: ABUS
This month, BikeBiz sits down with Marius Schiller, ABUS area sales and marketing manager