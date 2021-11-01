BikeBiz November edition is now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz November is now available online – and it’s our last edition with James Groves as editor.

This month, we take a look at the growing e-bike market, including the rising interest in electric cargo, and sit down with MAGURA’s Timo Kieninger and ABUS’ Marius Schiller. This month’s sector guide is e-bikes and accessories.

The rise and rise of e-bikes

Rebecca Morley looks at how e-bike market growth has exploded since the start of the pandemic

BA’s Industry Census 2021

An estimated £1 billion turnover has been covered in this year’s Census

MAGURA on its digital learning platform TechAcademy

BikeBiz sits down with Timo Kieninger, director marketing and sales (ppa.) at MAGURA Bosch Parts & Services

Ride with Pride

Richard Hearne, founder and chairperson, PRiDE OUT, pens an open letter to the UK cycling industry

Why should businesses invest in e-cargo bikes?

Fully Charged’s Dan Parsons tells Rebecca Morley why e-cargo bikes are growing in interest

Tips for more effective email marketing

By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing

ewheeling and dealing

ewheelers, a newly-launched platform for the buying and selling of e-mobility solutions, wants to become the eBay of the micromobility world

Get your e-bike manufactured in Wroclaw

Xin Xu outlines how bike brands can utilise the EBFEC Group’s manufacturing power at a time of global supply chain disruption and production capacity shortage

The changing attitudes to e-bike use

Rebecca Morley takes a look at Shimano’s new State of the Nation report on attitudes towards cycling and e-bike across Europe

All systems go!

How many tasks require skill, and how many are simply routine? By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

Five minutes with: ABUS

This month, BikeBiz sits down with Marius Schiller, ABUS area sales and marketing manager