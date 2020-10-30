BikeBiz November edition is now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz November is now available. This month, we look at the impact of e-scooters on bike share schemes, find out how oval rings can benefit all and catch up with the winners from 2019’s BikeBiz Awards ahead of this year’s iteration.

This month’s sector guide is e-bikes and accessories.

How to keep bicycle chains clean

By Rachel Jones, founder and CEO, SnapDragon Monitoring

The e-revolution and the ‘new to cycling’ consumer

By Dafydd Huws, Troll Outdoors and DexShell

E-scooters: A shot in the arm for bike share schemes?

E-scooters are impossible to ignore in today’s discussions surrounding mobility and active travel, particularly as people’s transport habits change with COVID-19. But what impact are they having on bike share schemes? Rebecca Morley reports

Why ovals make sense

Dr. Borut Fonda, lead scientist at absoluteBLACK’s Science Lab, tells us how oval rings can benefit all

BikeBiz Awards 2019 winners: One year on

The BikeBiz Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding live events and COVID-19. But while the world has undoubtedly changed since 2019’s ceremony at The Cycle Show, it still remains more vital than ever to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies within the cycling sector. As we look ahead to 2020’s iteration, BikeBiz caught up with last year’s winners to find out what they’ve been up to since…

Return, reground, reuse

Gecko has patented a cellular rubber technology, offering a new way for bike tyres to be recycled. Rebecca Morley catches up with director Richard Adams

Know your customer

In the second of a four-part series, James Smith looks at the advantages and disadvantages of a physical store

What can cycle retailers expect following COVID-19?

By Richard Bowker, Criterium Cycles director

Five minutes with: ETC

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Drew Farquharson, head of design and marketing for Moore Large house brand ETC

A mouth-watering opportunity

New data from the Bicycle Association Market Data Service, powered by SMS, has highlighted the spiralling value of e-bikes to the UK cycling market

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: