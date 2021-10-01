BikeBiz October edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz October is now available online. This month, we round up a fascinating year for UK distributors Extra UK, Greyville Enterprises, Moore Large, Madison and Sportline, Raleigh UK and ZyroFisher, and report on a return to physical events in Friedrichshafen and Munich.

This month’s sector guides are road bikes and accessories and chains, gears and cranks.

E-bike battery fires and how to stop them

A rise in fires involving e-bike batteries recently prompted the London Fire Brigade to issue a warning, urging people to only use trusted batteries and be careful to charge and store them correctly. asecos’ Les Day explains the risks and how storage cabinets can protect against fires and explosions

Who should your advertising target?

By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

Farewell to Friedrichshafen

The 29th edition of Eurobike was a welcome return to events for many after 18 long months of COVID-related cancellations. Rebecca Morley rounds up the industry’s trip to Friedrichshafen and looks ahead to the show’s next edition in Frankfurt

The year in review

2021 has undoubtedly been an unorthodox year, with independents, brands and distributors alike feeling the inevitable effects of a turbulent period for businesses the world over. BikeBiz caught up with six UK distributors to reflect on a bizarre yet successful period for the cycling industry

– Extra UK

– Greyville Enterprises

– Moore Large

– Madison and Sportline

– Raleigh UK

– ZyroFisher

Bicycle Association launches BA Guides

Free BA Guides offer wider industry and public definitive guidance on Brexit, Cycle to Work, e-bikes and more

All together now

The new IAA Mobility took place in Munich last month, with 75 out of 744 exhibitors from the cycling industry. Rebecca Morley looks at how it is hoping to shape the future of mobility

Reclaim ‘performance’ for the everyday cyclist

By Jack Davey, Unearth Marketing

The war is over

James Smith says we should celebrate VFC (Victory for Cycling) day

By the industry, for the industry

2021’s Local Bike Shop Day was celebrated by 370 bike shops across the UK, an increase of 37% from the previous year. Rebecca Morley looks at how it helps IBDs