BikeBiz October edition is now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The digital edition of BikeBiz October is now available. This month, we look at sustainability within the bike industry, reflect on last month’s Local Bike Shop Day, and catch up Intense Europe, RRP, Superstrata, BikeRegister and Busby.

This month’s sector guides are road bikes and accessories and chains, gears and cranks.

How sustainable is bike clothing?

The greenest cycle garment in the one you already own, writes Carl Regan…

How can we maintain security as bike sales rise?

Thieves have taken advantage of the COVID-19 bike boom in recent months. Rebecca Morley catches up with BikeRegister’s James Brown

Commit, disrupt, innovate: Intense on 30 years in the MTB market

James Groves catches up with Intense Europe managing director Werner Kastenauer

Playing it safe

Rebecca Morley catches up with Busby’s Barry Green to discuss how cyclists can stay safe on the roads as we head into autumn

Do our customers really care about the climate?

In a four-part series, James Smith investigates whether cycling consumers are considering the environmental and ethical impacts of their purchases

A digital future

The Taipei Cycle Show is set to return next March, sitting alongside a virtual event. But could online shows become more normal in a post-pandemic world? Rebecca Morley reports

Five minutes with: RRP

This month, BikeBiz catches up Rapid Racer Products (RRP) owner Craig Bromley

The most versatile carbon fibre bike ever?

Superstrata has launched a 3D-printed carbon fibre bike and e-bike. Rebecca Morley catches up with CEO Sonny Vu

A record-breaking day

Last month’s Local Bike Shop Day witnessed a record number of bike shops and customers take part in its third annual event. BikeBiz looks at why it is now more vital than ever to celebrate IBDs across the UK

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: