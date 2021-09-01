BikeBiz September edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz September is now available online. This month we look at sustainability and cycling, find out more about this month’s IAA Mobility and catch up with crankbrothers.

This month’s sector guides are cyclocross and accessories and stocking fillers.

Making cycling (even more) sustainable

Andrew Richardson, content writer for Leisure Lakes Bikes, looks at how you can boost your bike to a new level of sustainability

‘Cycling is ten times more important than electric cars for reaching net-zero cities’

By Christian Brand, Associate Professor in Transport, Energy & Environment, Transport Studies Unit, University of Oxford

Cycling commuting on the rise

Cycling, walking and public transport are contributing to a consistent reduction in car use among commuters, according to the latest figures from insight specialists Sports Marketing Surveys…

‘Cycling should be the go-to means for everyday transport’

Green Commute Initiative’s marketing director Joanna Flint talks COVID-19, market changes and winning Best Retailer Services at last year’s BikeBiz Awards

The core foundations of online advertising

By Andrew Richardson, Unearth Marketing

Shaping the mobility of tomorrow

IAA Mobility is taking place in Munich for the first time from 7th-12th September – not as an automobile trade fair on the exhibition grounds alone, but as an all-encompassing mobility event at several locations. Rebecca Morley catches up with Tobias Gröber, head of consumer goods division, to find out more

How has the pandemic affected UK businesses?

Wattbike CEO Richard Baker tells Rebecca Morley about the challenges the company has faced with surging costs throughout the past 18 months

A helping hand

James Smith highlights some of the grants available to cycling industry businesses as we bounce back from COVID-19

Sustainability and the cycling industry

Cycling is often at the centre of sustainable travel initiatives, with the effects of rising carbon emissions and climate change becoming increasingly worrying every day. But how green is the trade itself? BikeBiz speaks to six brands to find out what they’re doing to be more environmentally friendly

Five minutes with… crankbrothers

BikeBiz catches up with Hannah Wilson, brand manager for crankbrothers and fizik at Extra UK…