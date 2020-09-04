BikeBiz September edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz September is now available. This month we look at how 5G can help enable a ‘new normal’, how COVID-19 has affected trade shows and other events within the industry, and catch up with Ride Concepts and DexShell.

This month’s sector guides are cyclocross accessories and winter and protective clothing.

The role of 5G in the e-mobility revolution

By Kevin Hasley, CCO of network performance benchmarking firm RootMetrics

Ensuring cycling is more than just a pandemic trend

By Gareth Nettleton, global vice president and the lead of Strava Metro

The show must go on?

COVID-19 has caused many trade shows and other cycling events to be cancelled or postponed this year. Rebecca Morley explores how this has affected businesses within the industry

World Cup wins, e-bike explosions and walking the walk: Ride Concepts turns two

James Groves catches up with Andy Steel, Ride Concepts’ director of international sales and marketing

A helping hand

Schwalbe recently launched a volunteer programme to assist retailers experiencing a surge in business – particularly with services and repairs. Rebecca Morley finds out how it has helped stores during a busy period for the cycling industry

Now is the time to change

Lockdown restrictions have started to ease – but will people keep up their good active travel habits as they return to work? Rebecca Morley speaks to Cyclescheme director and chair of the Cycle to Work Alliance Adrian Warren about how COVID-19 could have a lasting effect on our everyday lives

Celebrating our local bike shops

This year’s Local Bike Shop Day is taking place on 5th September – after being postponed from its original date back in May. BikeBiz catches up with the ACT to find out how COVID-19 changed its plans and what we can expect moving forward

Five minutes with: DexShell

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Troll Outdoors brand director Dafydd Huws following its UK distribution partnership with DexShell

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: