BikeBiz’s guide to the latest chains, gears and cranks

This month we take a look at the latest chains, gears and cranks from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Campagnolo, Sunrace, Quarq, Race Face, Elvedes, Miche, Shimano, Rotor Bike Components, Praxis, absoluteBLACK and Weldtite

Campagnolo – EKAR 1×13 groupset

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The all-new Campagnolo EKAR 13 speed groupset has been developed specifically for use on mixed surfaces; perfect for Endurance Road cycling with the 9-36 tooth cassette option or blazing new trails with the 10-44 tooth cassette when gravel riding. Ultimate versatility is made possible with the 13-speed gearing options.

Sunrace – Problem-solving solutions

Distributor: The Cycle Division Ltd

You all know that The Cycle Division stock a wide range of Sunrace drivetrain components, but they also keep so many problem-solving service parts – those small items that make a mechanic’s life just a bit easier and help to get repairs turned around as fast as possible. Spare cassette sprockets, chain links and adjusters might not be the sexiest products but when the pressure is on in the workshop these are the little things that make the big difference.

Quarq – DFour/DZero/XX1 Complete Powermeters

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Quarq now covers the most popular power setups with complete powermeters. DFour, which is compatible with 4 arm Shimano rings, is available without rings in a 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm setups. DZero, the model of choice for 11 speed SRAM setups is available in a 52/36t chainring setup with 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank arm lengths. For the MTB rider, there will be a 32t XX1 Eagle setup available in 170mm and 175mm crankarm lengths.

Race Face – Turbine 136mm Cranks

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The best-selling Race Face Turbine continues to set the benchmark for performance aluminium cranks and cements the Turbine legacy. Featuring the proven Race Face Cinch System interface, the Turbine is an incredibly light and stiff performance crankset for today’s modern XC, trail and all-mountain rider. Imagine interchangeable spiders, limitless ring combinations, a 30mm alloy spindle and compatibility across all relevant frame standards. Quite possibly the most versatile crankset you will ever own.

Elvedes – Slick Inner Gear Cable

Distributor: The Cycle Division

The stainless slick inner cable is pre-stretched, by hammering during post-production, which enables the stretch and creates an extra smooth (slick) surface. This post-production work has many advantages, including faster and smoother gear changes. With the stretching taken out of the inner cable, the system requires very little adjustment once the Elvedes slick cable is fitted. Available in workshop boxes or display carded exclusively from The Cycle Division.

Miche – Attiva SRM Chainset

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The new Attiva Chainset is something of a phenomenon in the power meter market. Combining Miche’s expertise in component manufacture and SRM’s vast knowledge of Power Meter technology, the new Attiva SRM Chainset brings SRM accuracy but at a fraction of the cost. At £1249.99 RRP, the Attiva sets the benchmark for spider-based power meter performance at low cost.

Shimano – Deore M6100 12-Speed Chain

Distributor: Madison

– Deore M6100 12-speed Hyperglide+ chain for smooth shifts and maximum durability

– Shimano 12-speed Hyperglide+ chains have computer designed plate profiles to operate

seamlessly with Shimano DCE 12-speed chainrings and cassette sprockets, resulting in 1/3

faster shift time than Hyperglide systems even under load

– Outer plate design has been developed to reduce the chance of chain suck

– For use with 12-speed HG+ drivetrains

– Comes complete with Quick Link which enables fast tool-free chain assembly

Rotor Bike Components – Vegast 24mm Cranks

Distributor: Velotech Services

– Vegast Crankset (VE leta, GA libier, ST elvio) named after iconic tour climbs is part of ROTORs

– Modular crank system and can be configured with 2x or 1x, and 24mm or 30mm axle

– It covers a range of 1x gravel rings, 38T to 54T and 2x ONE piece super-stiff rings or spider-based pairing. Vegast can be upgraded to the Inspider power cranks at any stage

– Prices RRP £299 Vegast 24 mm, 50/34. Inspider upgrade +£580

Shimano – FC-RX810 GRX chainset

Distributor: Madison

Shimano GRX, with its gravel-specific ergonomics, optimised gearing options, rugged reliability, and quiet and stable drivetrain, sets itself apart from the rest of the component world. The HollowTech II 11-speed single chainset offers optimum gearing for mixed terrains and riding styles.

Praxis – Zayante Carbon S Road Crank

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The new Zayante Carbon “S” packs one of the highest performance punches for a very economical £240 SRP. Fitted with simplified cold-forged LevaTime II X-rings with steel chainring bolts the cranks instal with the Praxis M30 family of BB’s with a choice for just about all standards of frame. Great looks, high performance, low cost.

absoluteBLACK – 12sp Oval Chainrings for Shimano

Distributor: Extra UK

absoluteBLACK’s line of 12-speed chainrings allows mixing of the latest Shimano MTB groupsets with your preferred cranks. Fitments are available for direct-mount applications such as SRAM, Shimano 12-speed and Raceface Cinch as well as 104bcd and asymmetric 4-bolt for the greatest level of drivetrain compatibility on the market. Now everyone can experience the oval revolution on their Shimano 12 speed drivetrain. All 12-speed chainrings for Shimano groupsets must be used with a 12 speed Shimano chain.

Weldtite – Citrus Degreaser

Distributor: All Weldtite distributors

Drivetrain cleaning made easy with the powerful water-based Citrus Degreaser. This biodegradable degreaser enhances your ride, optimising drivetrain performance by easily removing dirt and grime from the chain, cassette and jockey wheels. As used by Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling for a professional clean every time. Suitable for all chains.