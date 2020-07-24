BikeBiz’s guide to the latest children’s bikes

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest children’s bikes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Frog Bikes, Nukeproof, Ridgeback, Squish, Cannondale, Kiddimoto, Mondraker, Cube, GT Bicycles, Bombtrack, Scott, Little Rider, Continental and SDG

Frog Bikes – Road 67

Distributor: Direct to IBDs

Our kids’ and junior road bikes will help your child increase their distance, speed and confidence with a super lightweight frame, child-specific short-drop handlebars and auxiliary brake levers. Perfect for Road racing, Cyclocross and Triathlon. As with any Frog Bike, our bikes are made from high-quality componentry which has been developed in partnership with the sports scientists of Brunel University.

Nukeproof – Cub-Scout

Distributor: Hotlines

The new Cub-Scout is not just another kids bike: taking inspiration from the award-winning Scout adult hardtail range. No matter the wheel size; the Cub-Scout has been designed from the ground-up as a proper mini-hardtail bike. Whether it has 20”, 24” or 26” wheels, little people will enjoy shredding off-road and learning the ropes of riding with a confidence-inspiring ride that’s perfect for progression.

Ridgeback – Dimension

Distributor: Sportline

Ridgeback’s Dimension series of youth bikes are super popular and with good reason. Built around strong but lightweight alloy frames and ranging in size from between 14-26” wheels, there’s a bike for everyone from learners look for their first ‘proper’ bike right up to young teenagers waiting to graduation to an adult-sized bike for the very first time. Build to be fun, attractive and long-lasting, these bikes will take whatever your kids want to throw at them.

Squish – Squish 18 Hybrid

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Not every child is confident enough to jump straight from a 16″ wheel bike to 20″. And feeling comfortable and confident is crucial for children to enjoy their time on two wheels. Enter our 18″ Squish; not only is this sized perfectly to help make the transition through frame sizes as enjoyable as possible but with a single-speed transmission, it’s also simple and easy to use. Ideal for children aged 4 and above. Weight just 6.96kg!

Cannondale – Cujo 20

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group UK

The Cujo is built for kids – with one of the lightest alloy frames in this sector, built with tough kid-specific high-quality parts throughout, plus its large volume tyres give maximum traction anywhere the Cujo 20 is a total blast to ride. Kids love these bikes. Shown here is the Cujo 20, 24” and 26” versions are also available, and the price is from £350 RRP.



Kiddimoto – Suzuki Balance bike

Distributor: Kiddimoto

Kiddimoto is famous for its amazing range of balance bikes, helmets, gloves, bells and more. Now it brings a stunning Suzuki version of its gear. Topping the line up are 2 Suzuki balance bikes. The premium offering is the stylistic Superbike version, the original Kiddimoto wooden bike. The more affordable version is the award-winning metal Kiddimoto balance bike. Both will be available directly from Kiddimoto in the summer.

Mondraker – Leader 20” Bike 2020

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Mondraker’s children’s bikes offer the perfect entry into the world of real mountain biking. All bikes share the DNA, attention to detail and trickle-down technology from the world’s most innovative MTB company. Brand new for 2020 the Leader 24″ features a Custolite Alloy frame complete with Shimano 8 speed drivetrain and a Mondraker kids component kit which includes: stem, handlebar and saddle. Also available as 20” and 16” models.

Cube – Acid 200

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

The Cube Acid 200 is every inch a junior version of its adult counterpart, from the carefully constructed frame to the 7-speed transmission and powerful, easily controllable brakes. Details like the brake levers and alloy cranks are specially designed for small bodies, so they fit perfectly and work easily. There’s even a power modulator on the front brake, so over-enthusiastic stopping is less likely to result in tears. The Acid 200 is the ideal introduction to off-road fun.

Squish – Squish 650 MTB

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

With slightly more grown-up graphics, Squish also offers 3 sizes of MTB most recently this 650B model. Built around their tried and tested triple butted alloy frame, this 650 MTB features lightweight and easily tuneable SR Suntour Air forks which are perfect for the lighter/smaller rider, Shimano 9spd drivetrain, robust double-wall rims and has a complete weight of just 13kg.

GT Bicycles – Stomper Ace

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group UK

All GT kids’ bikes are built with Legit-Fit geometry and sizing throughout, ensuring the right fit from the outset. Lightweight aluminium frames, quality parts from Shimano, Kenda and Tektro throughout, these bikes are made to ride and built to last. Here is the Stomper Ace 26” at £369 RRP, the Stomper also comes in 24” and 20” sizes.

Bombtrack – Beyond Junior

Distributor: Lyon Equipment

The Bombtrack Beyond Junior is perfect for getting little ones out on big adventures. Every element of the original Beyond has been scaled down around a 24” wheel. The controls even feature a reduced spring tension and shorter reach for smaller hands. The 6061 aluminium frame and fork keep the bike light and nimble and feature multiple mounting points, to fit all the bags and cages you need, no matter how far you want to explore.

Scott – Scale 26 Disc

Distributor: Scott

The Scott Scale 26 Disc shares many features with its full-sized cousins. The bike comes with a full Shimano drive train, perfect for ensuring the correct gear is always available. Upfront a Suntour 100 mm travel fork optimised for the smaller person. The frame is an alloy lightweight design with performance geometry. Full hydraulic disc brakes provide superb and safe stopping in all conditions. This bike will provide the child with the perfect tool to become a future pro or just a hardcore little ripper.

Little Rider – Send It jersey series

Distributor: Little Rider

The Little Rider ‘Send It’ Jersey gives your little riders the confidence to feel like a pro. High quality and comfortable, it allows your little riders to look cool & feel fast while they are out on their two wheels. Lightweight/breathable/long sleeve.

Cube – Cubie 120

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

Balance is key to learning to ride, but once there, the urge to pedal and move faster won’t be far behind. The Cubie 120 is made for kids who can’t wait to power themselves. A coaster brake at the rear and light, smooth rim brake at the front make it safe and easy to slow down and stop. The CUBE Cubie 120 features a built-in rear mudguard and a Hebie Chainlooper. The saddle features a handle for easy carry.

Continental – Double Fighter III

Distributor: Madison, Raleigh, Bob Elliot, i-ride

The Double Fighter III is the perfect upgrade tyre for adapting kids bikes for use predominantly on the paths & roads. The lugged shoulders offer ample grip in the parks, forest paths & towpaths, whilst the file centre tread rolls well on smoother surfaces. Available in sizes from 16” up to 29” with standard or reflective sidewall options. The use of gumwall sidewall means that the tyre will be more resistant to urban detritus and the service life of the tyre will also be improved. A new 180 threads per inch nylon casing improves handling and speed.

SDG – Junior Pro Kit

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit is here – skilfully engineered and manufactured for the little shredder in the family! This Junior set includes Slater JR grips, handlebar and pedals as well as Fly JR saddle and Shim kit. Perfect to take kid’s adventures to the next level. Available in black, cyan blue, neon green and neon pink. Presented in an attractive gift box.