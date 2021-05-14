BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle computers

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest cycle computers from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Lezyne, Garmin, LifeLine, XLAB, Cateye, Stages, Topeak and Bryton

Lezyne – Micro C

Distributor: Upgrade

You, your Phone and Lezyne GPS: The Cycling Trinity. Our Micro C GPS range now works in harmony with your Smartphone, making it the ultimate cycling device. Use mapping from the Lezyne GPS Root website to follow a route, tackle Strava KOMs and QOMs with our Live Segments feature and stay connected with phone notifications direct to your GPS unit. These feature-rich GPS computers now have enhanced accuracy with an internal accelerometer to give you the best possible data about your ride or race.

Garmin – Edge 530

Distributor: Madison

The Edge 530 is packed with dynamic features to help you improve as a rider. You can see how the heat and altitude affect your performance and how many meters are left in an intense climb, get proof of your epic jumps with metrics that track your jump count, jump distance and hang time or even ride like a local by using advanced navigation capabilities, on- and off-road maps and route recalculation. The Edge 530 has everything you need and more.

LifeLine – Speed and Cadence Sensor

Distributor: Hotlines

This sensor allows you to accurately keep track of your riding performance. Installation is quick and easy. Simply mount the speed sensor to the centre of the rear wheel hub and the cadence sensor to the inside of the crank arm. It can then be wirelessly connected to devices such as your GPS computer or smartphone. It has an operating range of 2-60mph and battery life is approximately 12 months based on one hour of everyday use.

XLAB – Torpedo Versa Slim

Distributor: Multisport Distribution

Building on the success of the Torpedo Versa 200 and 500 systems, XLAB are pleased to launch the Torpedo Versa Slim, our Aerodynamic front hydration system for the latest Trek | Bontrager, Cervelo and Argos 18 direct mount TT bar systems enabling customers to get the integrated hydration and computer mount set up. Features include:

– Adjustable computer mount compatible with Garmin, Wahoo, Cateye, Polar and Sigma bike computer fitments

– Full carbon cage and mount

– 768ml BPA-free and HDPE food safe refillable bottle, weighing just 280g





Cateye – Padrone Stealth

Distributor: ZyroFisher

With its widescreen, eight essential functions and seven features, the new Padrone Stealth Edition delivers all of the same functions as the classic Padrone, now with an easy-to-read inverted LCD screen. Packaged with our stable out-front bracket, you get clear data that’s easy to see from any position. In stock now and shipping along with new season dealer packages, the Padrone Stealth is a stylish addition to the Cateye computer line-up for 2021.

Stages – Dash M50

Distributor: Saddleback

Ridden to victory at the Tour de France by Tadej Pogačar, the Stages Dash M50 is ideal for riders who champion training with power. With adaptive training zones and integrated workouts already on the device, the M50 will help cyclists unlock their very best. But it isn’t just about power. The M50 comes with cycling-specific OSM maps that are easily read on the Everbrite high-resolution screen, making it perfect for long days in the saddle too.

Topeak – UTF Multi-Mount

Distributor: Extra UK

Up-To-Front (UTF) Multi-Mount puts everything you need to see front and centre for convenience and versatility. The mount comes with adapters to for most GoPro and Shimano Sport cameras, Garmin, Wahoo and Sigma GPS cycle computers as well as a range of Topeak and other GoPro-mount style lights. Flip-flop mounts can be positioned to customize device viewing height so you can be focused and enjoy your ride whilst keeping cables interference-free from accessories.

Bryton – Rider 750

Distributor: ZyroFisher

For cyclists seeking powerful new features and technologies, the Rider 750 incorporates online navigation with preloaded maps and advanced training programs as well as integration with Smart Trainer support and Power meter connectivity. Built with a large 2.8in full-colour screen, the Rider 750 incorporates a new an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) allowing the user to become more engaged with training in HR & Power Zones. With up to 20 hours of battery life, the Rider 750 sets a new benchmark for bicycle GPS navigation.