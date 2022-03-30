BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle computers

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest cycle computers from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Sigma, Wahoo, Hammerhead, Cateye, Bryton, Lezyne and Garmin

Sigma – Rox 2.0

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Rox 2.0 GPS bike computer is perfect for all those recreational athletes who use all the essential advantages of a GPS bike computer but don’t want to spend a fortune for one. Its large, easy-to-read display combined with its simple operation make it the ideal companion on your bike tour. The ROX 2.0 bike computer has 14 functions, such as displaying speed, distance, training time, navigation information, and connection to an e-bike.

RRP: £69.99

Sigma – Rox 4.0

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Rox 4.0 has over 30 functions, offering all the data you need, such as altitude profile, speed, distance, and training time. The outstanding 2.4-inch display is very easy to read, even when the bike is moving. A genuine highlight of Rox 4.0 is the integrated air pressure sensor that uses barometric readings to determine inclines and declines. Providing you with reliable information about altitude and generating a precise record of your route. Rox 4.0 shows navigation and can automatically connect with your e-bike and external sensors for measuring speed, heart rate, and cadence.

RRP: £89.99

Wahoo – Elemnt Bolt

Distributor: Wahoo

Elemnt Bolt is purposefully built to provide a simple, intuitive ride experience in a sleek, aerodynamic design. This GPS bike computer features a 2.2 inch, 64 color screen with an ambient light sensor to make it easy to see the metrics that matter most, at a glance.

RRP: £264.99

Hammerhead – Karoo 2

Distributor: Hammerhead

Karoo 2 brings the power of advanced navigation and intuitive software to your handlebars, all on a stunning, smartphone-like display. Karoo 2 is designed to put your cycling experience first. Powerful features on this GPS bike computer make it simple for cyclists to do structured workouts, follow routes, connect to Strava and other third parties, and get the most out of every ride. Hammerhead is a technology company with a mission to inspire & empower all people to unlock their athletic potential through cycling.

RRP: £359

Cateye – Velo Wireless Stealth Edition

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Velo Wireless has been Cateye’s most popular cycle computer for over a decade. Quick and easy to set up and with 7 great features and 8 useful functions, the Velo Wireless installs easily on almost any bike. For Spring/Summer 2022 we have a Limited Edition version – The Velo Wireless Stealth. Complete with all the same great features & functions, but with the addition of the same stylish Inverted Black/White Screen that has made the Padrone & Stealth models so popular. Available to buy now from ZyroFisher.

RRP: £34.99

Bryton – Rider S500

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Introducing the all-new, Bryton Rider S500. The Rider S500 brings advanced workout, navigation and climbing features with an impressive 24-hour battery life. A powerful new processor and upgraded colour touch screen make for an even more immersive experience. Available as a head unit only or as a bundle with speed, cadence and HR sensors.

RRP: Rider S500E – Head Unit – £259.99/ Rider S500T – Bundle – £329.99

Lezyne – Mega XL GPS

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Designed and engineered in-house GPS with large, 2.7-inch high-resolution screen and best-in-class battery runtime of up to 48 hours. Pairs with Bluetooth Smart or ANT+ enabled power meters, heart rate monitors and speed/cadence sensors and compatible electronic drivetrains. Use the free Lezyne Ally app to access routes with turn-by-turn navigation and phone notifications. On-screen preloaded maps with off-line navigation and Lezyne Track live tracking are just some of the many features from the highly accurate computer and good value.

RRP: £180 / £230 loaded bundle

Garmin – Edge 830

Distributor: Garmin

The Edge 830 offers dynamic performance monitoring and insights to help you improve your performance. With up to 20 hours of riding before you need to recharge.

RRP: £349.99