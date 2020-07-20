BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle computers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month we take a look at the latest cycle computers from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Cateye, Lezyne, Wahoo, Stages, Topeak and Garmin

Cateye – Quick

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The latest addition to the Cateye Computer range has now landed. Easy to read, the sleekly designed cyclo-computer gives you the edge on your daily commute and beyond. Wireless, weather-proof and easy to read, the sleekly designed Quick comes with an integrated out-front bracket measures and is simple and easy to set up and use. Good Design Award 2018 and iF Design Award 2019 winner.

Lezyne – Macro Plus GPS

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Lezyne’s Macro Plus GPS is the perfect device for casual to serious cyclists that just need the main essentials of a very competitively price cycling computer. New features include full navigation that is now compatible with Komoot and Relive, optional horizontal screen orientation and enhanced styling. There is a higher resolution screen and it connects to Lezyne “Smart Connect” LED lights and can pair with external Bluetooth sensor and it offers a very impressive 28-hours of battery runtime! SRP £100.

Wahoo – Elemnt Roam

Distributor: Wahoo

Its smart navigation features allow for on-device navigation including “Back on Track” re-routing which will get you to your destination even if you veer off course. The Elemnt Roam is the first Wahoo bike computer to include a colour screen. When combined with the crystal-clear 2.7″ Gorilla Glass display, it makes seeing your routes and data easier, so you can go back to focusing on your ride. The Elemnt Roam also includes an ambient light sensor, so the screen backlight and LED lights will automatically adjust based on lighting conditions both indoors and outdoors. With a longer battery life, you can explore for up to 17 hours before you need to recharge.

Stages – Dash M50

Distributor: Saddleback

New Stages EverBrite high-resolution colour screen with low power consumption. Advanced course mapping, navigation and workout features with GXP, FIT and TCX files. The only cycling computer with cycling-specific maps with colour-coded bike routes, trails, and points of interest like cafes, pubs and closest public toilets. Setup and customise screens and data fields via the smartphone app. Adaptive Zones continuously adjust your training zones as your fitness changes. Ride History displays key data from today’s ride and 90 days of stored rides. New full-feature Stages LINK app for detailed ride analysis and device management.

Topeak – PanoComp X

Distributor: Extra UK

Track and gather data from any ride. A 2.2″ customisable screen allows you to see your most important metrics easily at a glance. Combined with the Topeak PanoBike+ app, this computer will track your ride and record data, which can then be uploaded to community platforms such as Strava. Available either as a standalone unit or with a speed and cadence sensor.

Garmin – Edge 830

Distributor: Madison

The Edge 830 packs more features than ever into one of Garmin’s most power offerings yet. Dynamic Performance Monitoring provides insights on your VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration and more, while the new bike alarm, group messaging and tracking, indecent detection and compatibility with the Varia rearview radar means it has more safety features too. The unit also includes the routable Garmin Cycle Map and has the ability to give turn-by-turn instructions.

Wahoo – Elemnt Bolt

Distributor: Wahoo

Elemnt Bolt is the first, fully aerodynamic GPS bike computer! Its patent-pending design creates an integrated system of computer and mount which results in a CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) tested, a highly aerodynamic system built to be on the front of your bicycle. Equipped with Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ dual-band technology, Elemnt Bolt pairs seamlessly with all of your cycling sensors. It works with our free Elemnt companion app which allows you to set up your data fields, customize profiles, track performance, and share ride data – no more confusing menus!