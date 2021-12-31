BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle footwear

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest cycle footwear from some of the leading brands in the sector, including DMT Cycling, FLR Shoes, Northwave, Ride Concepts, Gaerne, Oxford, Bont, Shimano, ETC, fizik, DexShell and Giro

DMT Cycling – GK1

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

With the GK1, DMT brings you the comfort and breathability of knit, designed for the rigors of gravel riding. Featuring integrated laces, reflective highlights and reinforced for mud and abrasion protection where it matters the most. The dual stiffness Michelin sole has a specific compound, combined with the tread design, geometry and lug shape, that has been designed to offer traction and grip when you need control on the ground. This is the ideal shoe for you if you are looking for a lightweight and highly technical gravel cycling shoe.

FLR Shoes – FLR F-11 Pro Road Race Shoe in Black

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

Elegant, aerodynamic and comfortable, the user-inspired F-11 shoes feature the perfect blend of performance, stiffness and support on the road. The F-11 uses a seamless upper design with FLR’s new pro-last, comprised from a single piece of premium microfibre to conform to the shape of your foot like a glove. The lacing system uses a single dial & Velcro strap for a secure fit at each point of your foot. A combination of nylon mesh, perforated holes and a breathable tongue deliver excellent ventilation. The F-11 is equipped with the R250 outsole to boost performance and pedal power transfer without compromising on weight and comfort. Performance-driven with a pro-design, the F-11 will satisfy any rider looking for their next favourite pair of shoes.

Northwave – Celsius Arctic R GTX

Distributor: i-ride

Cycle and snow sport specialists Northwave are here to keep feet happy in harsh conditions. Their Celsius Arctic R GTX has all the features riders need to stay comfortable while exchanging calories for power out on the road. This bestselling winter boot integrates a technical Gore Tex membrane to keep those torrents of H20 from the front mudguard well away from the riders’ socks. Even retention pressure is applied with the Northwave SLW2 dials which are micro adjustable mid ride. At the business end a stiff carbon reinforced sole transmits watts efficiently throughout the winter.

Ride Concepts – Ride Concepts Hellion Elite Women’s Shoes 2021

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ride Concept’s Hellion Elite is a lightweight, no compromise, all mountain women’s flat pedal shoe. Using the softest rubber compound DST 4.0 max grip and a women’s specific fit and flex, Hellion Elite is the go-to for the utmost connection to the pedal, regardless of conditions. Highly regarded in both Men’s and Women’s versions and regularly topping the reviews.

Gaerne – G.ICE Storm MTB 1.0 GoreTex

Distributor: Hotlines

The G.ICE Storm’s GoreTex upper offers high breathability, impermeability and thermal insulation even in the coldest conditions. It features an elasticised and water repellant collar with adjustable closure for maximum insulation, rear loops for easy fit and reflective inserts to increase visibility. Anti-abrasion reinforcements feature on the tip and sides of the shoe. The midsole is highly insulating with the addition of thermo reflective aluminium that creates a thermal barrier, allowing your foot to remain warm and dry.

Oxford – Oxford Bright Shoe 1.0

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Bright Shoe 1.0 is a high visibility, waterproof and windproof overshoe. Whether you’re out riding in the depths of winter or the early morning Spring/Autumn darkness the Bright Shoe 1.0 comes into its own. Available in two colours yellow and black and with reflective detailing they really are the perfect all weather/season overshoe.

Bont – Vaypour S

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Lighter, stronger, faster. Designed for speed and comfort. Whether for a pro racer or simply a rider who demands the finest, the Vaypor S will provide the most anatomically and biomechanically correct platform with the most efficient power transfer platform currently available. The Vaypor S once again redefines the standards of pro level road cycling shoes, constructed of unidirectional carbon monocoque chassis with durolite upper and faux suede leather liner.

Shimano – RC702

Distributor: Madison

Taking features from the top tier S-Phyre shoes and bringing them to a lower price point, the best-selling RC7 is back in a new iteration for 2022. The new synthetic upper material makes for a glove-like fit, while also reducing weight and improving breathability. Dual Boa L6 dials make for a micro-adjustable fit and the newly developed midsole construction cuts stack height significantly.

ETC – Everything to Cycling – CTX20 Commute and Trail Cycling Shoe

Distributor: Moore Large & Co

Riding to work or hitting the trail is more comfortable if you have the right footwear. The ETC CTX20 is a lightweight, lace up shoe that is SPD compatible with Stiff Mid sole designed to make pedalling easier. RRP £54.00. SPD Compatible; Rubber/EVA Dual Compound, all weather, multi surface sole; High Density PU Instep Vamp with Laser Cut Vents; EVA Insole for ultra-support and control; Fleece Lined Inner Collar; Hard Wearing TPU Toe Cover.

fizik – Winter Overshoes

Distributor: Extra UK

For riders looking to use their existing road shoes through the colder and wetter months, the fizik winter overshoes offer a great alternative to full neoprene winter shoes. The neoprene and 3L waterproof and breathable fabric combined with a YKK water repellent zipper help keep feet dry and warm in all but the very worst conditions. The reflective fizik logo and piping also help to add visibility in low light for added rider safety.

DexShell – Ultra Dri Socks

Distributor: Upgrade

There’s nothing nicer than warm feet on a winter bike ride and the best way to keep your extremities toastie is to keep them dry. DexShell Ultra Dri Sports Socks offer the combined performance of quick moisture-wicking and superb warmth from their innovative wool blend inner. Dryness is delivered from the waterproof Porelle membrane with added protection from the in-cuff seal. Srp: £34.

Giro – Latch MTB Shoe

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Latch is built to be the best connection possible between you and flat pedals – especially when the trail gets fast and rowdy. We started with a new fit that brings the foot closer to the pedal and flattens the sole profile, optimising the contact patch between sole and pedal.