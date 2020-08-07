BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle lights

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest cycle lights from some of the leading brands in the sector, including ETC, Knog, Niterider, Pulse, Cycliq, Fabric, Lifeline, Topeak, Exposure, Cateye, Raveman and Kryptonite

ETC – Alcor

Distributor: Moore Large

Full Spec:

– Max Lumens: 2000 / Working mode: 17

– OLED Screen (Displays remaining burn time)

– Flashing mode

– Day Running Light

– 18 ° Beam / 25 ° Flood

– USB Rechargeable

– 1.5 hour burn time at max output

– IPX6 Waterproof rating

– Garmin Mount Bracket

– 172g Weight



Knog – Blinder V2

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Knog presents the latest generation of the iconic Blinder: Brighter: The new Blinder now produces a seriously punchy 200 lumens. Describing this light as very bright sounds like an understatement. Slimmer, lighter but with more LEDs: The new Blinder weighs in at a minimal 34 grams, has a slimmer profile and packs 144 individual LEDs into each light. Graphic flash patterns: The new Blinder comes in four different models; each has a unique graphic flash pattern and nine modes.

Niterider – Sentry Aero 260 Rear Light

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The NiteRider Sentry Aero 260 is a lightweight, aero taillight featuring dual LED light strips to deliver 260 lumens of Daylight Visible red light. An inner and outer lens design helps to shape light output, producing long-range visibility when viewed directly from the rear but also provides ample surrounding light to the peripheral, making the Sentry™ Aero 260 visible from nearly any angle.

Pulse – Cyclops

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Heritage style bikes have been around for a long time now and continue to grow in popularity. Whilst there’s been options for rear carrier lights for some time, most customers end up buying a “modern” front light. Our new Cyclops model not only ticks the box of stylish looks, being mounted directly to the fork, but also the 20 chip LED unit has an eye-catching 50-lumen output and burn time of up to 18hrs using 2xAA batteries.

Cycliq – Fly6

Distributor: Madison

All the power of a 100 lumen rear light paired to an HD video camera, the Cycliq Fly6 is the ultimate for cyclists who want to ride with peace of mind. Smaller and lighter than the previous model, the Fly6 can record in up to 60fps with 1920 x 1080p resolution and a 135-degree viewing angle meaning nothing that happens behind you is missed. The 100 lumen light has three light modes and three dimming options and all this comes with 7-hour battery life and takes only 2 hours to recharge.

Fabric – Lumaray V2

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group

The innovative Lumaray front light from Fabric integrates neatly between a Garmin (or Wahoo) and the Garmin ¼-turn mount, decluttering your bars, providing up to 7 hours of 270º of high-vis 60-lumens LED light, and is USB rechargeable and waterproof. It’s a genius bit of kit, and a must-have for any road cyclist, priced at £34.99 RRP.

Lifeline – Direct USB Safety Light Set

Distributor: Hotlines

Despite their tiny footprint, these lights pack 25 Lumens of road illuminating light through precision lenses and are encased in a durable, water-resistant shell. Each light has 4 brightness settings and impressive battery times of up to 10 hours on the front and 17 hours on the back. Compact brackets and silicone straps allow easy attachment to bikes. Additionally, a clip is built into the body of both lights, making them ideal for mounting onto bags, straps and belts.

Topeak – Headlux 450

Distributor: Extra UK

The Topeak Headlux is a USB rechargeable, high-performance optical lens, low profile aluminium front light provides 450 lumens brightness with good value. Rubber strap provides bi-directional tool-free mounting and easy removal on aero / round handlebars or helmet. The Headlux is also available in a 250-lumen USB-rechargeable option and Headlux Dual version with a rear-facing red light, ideal for mounting on helmets for additional visibility.



Pulse – Mini Blaze + Glimmer

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Also available separately, our new Mini Blaze/Glimmer light set offers even better value at just £24.99. Both USB rechargeable, the Mini Blaze offers an impressive 150-lumen output, whilst the rear Glimmer COB LED shines at 50 lumens in multiple flashing, constant or strobe settings for up to 15.5hrs! Ideally suited to on or off-road use, it’s a great choice for those more adventurous commutes from work.

ETC – Watchman

Distributor: Moorelarge

The ETC Watchman Action Camera an integrated HD camera with a rear light delivers cycling safety and action camera solutions for all types of riders.

Camera Key Features:

HD 1920 x 1080p Video and Audio Recording

ISO Range 100-800

Wide Angle Lens

Includes a Micro 8GB SD Card

IPX4 Water-Resistant

Up to 6 Hours Battery Life

Battery Capacity 2600mAh

Looping Recording for Set and Forget

Exposure – Flex

Distributor: USE

The new Flex, three White XPL2 LED’s is Exposure’s e-mtb orientated light with a potential output of up to 3300 lumens in a lightweight and compact unit. Powered via the bikes onboard battery/motor system. The Flex utilises our REFLEX ++ technology for smarter battery management and is fitted with wired remote for easy mode changes. REFLEX++ TECHNOLOGY automatically boosts lights to its highest lumen outputs when riding hard and fast to then instinctively dim when going slow, the right lumens for right terrain and speed without the need to reach for a button whilst on the move.

Knog – Plug and Plugger

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Plug and Plugger have all the hallmarks of Knog’s classic design DNA that consumers know and love. Featuring over-moulded TPR in fun colours. One button operation. Easy universal mounting system. USB charging. Side visibility via cut-outs in the front light body. Bold, bright and highly durable (up to 240 hours run time and 350lumens), with commuter-friendly features alongside compelling price points, Plug and Plugger are perfect to target the mass of new commuter cyclists entering the market.

Cateye – AMPP400 Light Sets

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Cateye launched the new AMPP series of lights last season with an overall improvement in visibility and value. For AW20, not only has the value improved, but there has been the addition of 3 new Light Sets allowing for better choice to suit customers budgets and requirements.

Ravemen – LR500S

Distributor: Bob Elliot

– Specifically designed curved lens with even-distributed flood beam and side visibility, great for road cycling and commuting.

– Extending battery runtime by connecting with external power source.

– Multiple brightness levels and daytime visible rapid flashing for night and daytime riding.

– Wired remote button(sold separately) to change brightness levels safely without releasing the grip.

– Built-in battery indicator and charging indicator.

– Thermal protection circuit and durable anodized aluminium body with better heat dissipation performance.

– Quick release for easily slide in/out; compatible with aero handlebar and round handlebar with 22.2mm to 35mm diameter.

Pulse – Radar

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

At £19.99, the Radar helmet light is a great little contender in today’s crowded lighting market. The Velcro strap makes fitting the light to most helmets a doddle, and the angle adjustment is secure and easy to use even whilst wearing gloves. Upfront there’s a 70 Lumen LED and on the rear, there’s a 7 chip COB LED so the Radar helps you see and be seen! Multiple functions/brightness are also easy to control simply by pressing the rear light.

Kryptonite – Incite X6

Distributor: Madison

– Double lens technology provides high-quality precise light distribution

– Auto light sensor measures ambient brightness adjusting the light mode automatically

– Side lighting for increased visibility and safety

– Memory function remembers the last mode used

– Fully USB rechargeable

– New snap-tight bracket

– Display shows the remaining battery run-time – battery symbol in the display starts flashing when the battery level is below 20%

– 60 LUX

– 7 Modes

– Run time on Eco = 30 hrs

– Run time on High Steady = 3 hrs