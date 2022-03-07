BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle luggage

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest cycle luggage from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Ortlieb, Castelli, Zéfal, Thule, Deuter, Lezyne, ETC, Tern Bicycles, Passport, LifeLine, Topeak, Blackburn, Altura, Tailfin, Birzman, BBB, Vaude, Basil, M-Wave, Oxford and Muc-Off

Ortlieb – Vario PS

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Available from 1st March 2022, Ortlieb’s Vario PS answers the need for a backpack that easily converts into a pannier and vice versa using the intuitive reversible front panel. On the bike, the 26L Vario PS attaches securely using the proven and tested Quick-Lock mechanism, whilst off the bike draws on the brand’s rucksack expertise for all day carrying comfort. Priced from £165

Castelli – Weekender Duffel Bag

Distributor: Saddleback

The Castelli Weekender Duffel Bag will keep your gear organised, whether you’re flying or travelling domestically. Sized 47x40x20cm, it has padded compartments for your computer and cycling bits, plus a zipped passport pocket. Add a cushioned shoulder strap, and you and your valuables will get from A to B unscathed.

Zéfal – Zéfal Z Adventure R5 Waterproof Saddlebag in Black

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

The Z Adventure R5 is a saddle bag designed to carry large volume of items without the need for a rear rack. Equipped with several durable self-adhesive straps and anti-tear material on its base, this bag attaches to the saddle rails and seat post for optimal weight distribution on the bicycle. The 5L volume is ideal for day-long outings or for training in variable weather conditions. The Z Adventure R5 is a great alternative for those who don’t want a backpack. The folding closure and waterproof fabric with heat-sealed interior can safely carry all the equipment needed for a tour.

Thule – Shield Pannier

Distributor: Madison

An urban pannier complete with a padded laptop sleeve and a waterproof design, perfect for bike commutes. Coming in 13, 17 or 25L they combine eye-catching reflective elements with a roll-top closure and welded construction to make sure everything stays dry – and it’s certified to an IP64 level.

deuter – Mainhattan (17+ 10)

Distributor: Mountain Boot Co.

For city commuters and students who want a multi-purpose bike pannier that’s fully waterproof. Attached using two mounting rails and hooks the newly developed BagFix quick-release system keeps your pannier safely attached to your bike rack, leaving you free to pedal in peace. At your destination, a quick pull on the release handle and the bag is detached and ready to use as a shoulder bag. Not just a pannier that easily attaches to your bike rack, the Mainhattan also offers the flexibility of a practical bag that can be carried across the shoulder.

deuter – Weybridge (20+5)

Distributor: Mountain Boot Co.

For active travellers who want a convenient, spacious and waterproof bike pannier for all their adventures on two wheels. Attached using two mounting rails and hooks the newly developed BagFix quick-release system keeps your pannier safely attached to your bike rack, leaving you free to pedal in peace. Once at your destination, a quick pull on the release handle and the bag is detached and ready to use as a shoulder bag.

Lezyne – Bar Caddy handlebar bag

Distributor: Upgrade

The Bar Caddy features a robust EVA foam construction with a wide zipped opening. Velcro straps secures it to a variety of bicycle handlebars. The bag features reflective front loops for added visibility and versatility in clipping on accessories. An internal pocket adds additional organisation in its main 2.2 litre compartment. With clean aesthetics and water-resistant design, the Hard Bar Caddy is ideal for commuters, adventure cyclists and any rider looking for additional storage that is easy to access

ETC – Arid Waterproof Rolltop Sports Backpack 25L

Distributor: Moore Large

The Arid Waterproof Rolltop Sports Backpack incorporates features to make life easier, keep your kit bone dry and make you visible to others. Capacity of 25L, 1 frontal pocket, 2 internal pockets and 1 side pocket provides you with an extensive amount of storage and keeps you organised. Shoulder straps include padding and a fully breathable back for extra comfort. Other key features include a laptop bag, rear light tab and reflective detailing. Waterproof rating: IPX4.

Tern Bicycles – HQ Bag

Distributor: Moore Large

The HQ Bag is a slim office bag designed to fit all your daily essentials and work brilliantly on or off the bike, with Padded, zippered compartments for a 13” laptop and a tablet. The recessed KLICKfix adapter makes carrying the bag more comfortable since there are no protruding parts. The HQ Bag mounts to the Tern Luggage Truss in a click and includes a high-visibility rain cover and an adjustable shoulder strap so you can bring it anywhere.

Passport – Bikepacking Range

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Passport has a great entry-level range of bikepacking bags that are high quality that won’t break the bank. They use waterproof fabric to ensure your contents stay safe and dry and to handle the British weather conditions. There are multiple size options of the frame and saddle packs to ensure the best fit when attached to your bike.

LifeLine – Adventure Frame Bag

Distributor: Hotlines

Adventure series bags are made from a Lightweight 300D Polyester Ripstop with TPU Coating and have a fully welded construction for superb durability and strength at a low weight. This frame bag mounts to the underside of the top tube and features an easy pull zip with a reflective puller. It is available in small, medium or large sizes.

Topeak – Mondopac

Distributor: Extra UK

Topeak Mondopack is an oversized saddlebag with a spacious 1.2 litre capacity accessed via two side opening panels. Internal mesh pockets keep items such as keys and small tools organised and secure whilst riding. Available in either strap mount or Topeak’s innovative Quick Clip fixer that allows quick and hassle-free installation.

Topeak – Fuel Tank

Distributor: Extra UK

Large capacity top tube mounted bag giving cyclists quick and easy access to energy bars, phone, wallet, tools or any small essential gear they need close at hand. Features battery cable access for charging a mobile device.

Zéfal – Z Traveller 60 Rack Bag

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Z Traveller 60 Rack Bag boasts a large, expandable central volume and has an easily accessed smartphone pocket and side pocket. The Z Traveller 60 uses Velcro straps in its fitting system making it compatible with all types of pannier racks. Highly durable Polyester 840D forms the outer shell making it water-resistant for when you get caught in a downpour or for the morning rainy commute.

Blackburn – Outpost Frame Bag (S, M or L)

Distributor: ZyroFisher

We carefully consider what is put in each of our bags and tailor the compartments, pockets, and other features to make sure there is a perfect place for everything. Sometimes you need more space, while other times you need less. This bag expands to accommodate both. The coated 210 ripstop nylon and polyurethane zippers provide extra protection and water resistance. Includes an adjustable mounting system to fit most any bike.

Altura – Heritage Bar Bag

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Crafted from 12oz waxed canvas and using Rixen & Kaul Klickfix fittings the Heritage Bar Bag combines classic style with a modern design. The water-resistant waxed canvas helps keep belongings protected from showers whilst the generous 5L capacity makes it ideal for the commute or mini adventures. There is also a lid pocket with key clip and internal pocket so that small items are easy to find. Its uses continue off the bike too as an adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to carry once removed and on the go.

Tailfin – Mini Pannier Range

Distributor: Tailfin

Tailfin launched its new Mini Pannier bag range towards the end of last summer, and it fits in perfectly with its existing larger capacity panniers. In this case, small is definitely better as the 5 litre and 10-litre capacities prove to be ideal for riders wanting to carry more without overloading – something larger bags can encourage. Tailfin aims the Mini Panniers as being suitable for everything from daily commuting to multi-day off road bikepacking. Both sizes share the same fully waterproof construction and Tailfin’s innovative X-Clamp mechanism for attaching the bag to the rack perfectly every time with zero rattle.

Birzman – Packman Handlebar Pack

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Practical and stylish, and perfect for those long adventure days in the saddle, the Birzman Packman Handlebar Pack provides up to 9.5litres of fully waterproof storage. The three-point attachment reinforces overall stability. EVA foam pads offer protection against abrasion and ensure compatibility with different handlebar types. Roll-top IPX5 standard waterproof carrier allows for flexible capacity adjustments. Two additional straps offer further attachment possibilities.

BBB – Barbuddy Handlebar Pack Bag

Distributor: Windwave

The BBB Barbuddy Handlebar Pack Bag is a handy handlebar stowage system that features two Velcro straps for easy installation. The one big compartment comes with an easy-to-clean blue interior lining to help with content visibility, and the 950cm³ volume is perfect for all the small essentials you’d want at arm’s reach such as energy bars, wallet, keys, or phone. Dimensions: 150 × 80 × 80mm. Weight: 72g.

Vaude – Aqua Back Plus Pair

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Back Plus Pair rear panniers by Vaude are one of their best-selling luggages. This waterproof rear pannier combo has waterproof roll closures ensuring no rain or standing water dampens your kit or mood. The combo has been manufactured with PVC free tarpaulin material removing environmentally harmful fluorocarbons (PFCs), keeping nature and the planet clean. The pair have a user friendly QMR 2.0 attachment system and a handy little removable shoulder strap for use off the bike.

Basil – SoHo Double Pannier Bags

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Soho Double Pannier Bags by Basil offers a stylish yet spacious storage solution perfect for commuters and urban city riders alike. The bags are waterproof (IPX3) and with a capacity of 41 litres ample room for laptops, notebook, iPad s and all the other accoutrements commuters will need for the daily adventure. The Double pannier comes with a pre-mounted MIK adaptor plate to seamlessly take the bags with you wherever you go.

M-Wave – 100% Waterproof Ripstop Handlebar Bag

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

100% waterproof inner and outer

Strong ripstop material

Adjustable roll cover

Velcro attachment

Detachable transparent map compartment

Comes in neon yellow colour for visibility during night-time riding

Oxford – Aqua Evo 12L Backpack

Distributor: Oxford

Oxford’s Aqua Bags are one of the easiest ways to get your gear from A to B, safe and dry. They are made from tough PVC tarpaulin, which is welded to form waterproof seams.

Muc-Off – Essentials Case

Distributor: Muc-Off

The unmissable riding accessory. Our range of Essentials Cases include options and designs for all riders, rainproof cases to camo designs. Designed to store your phone and other essential tools such as puncture repair kit while still fitting comfortably in your back or side pocket. Each Essentials Case has Molle Webbing for easy attachments to Molle accessories or bags, an inside zipped pocket along with a zip hood for smaller valuables such as keys.