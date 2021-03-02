BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle luggage

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest cycle luggage from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Zefal, ETC, Miss Grape, Birzman, XLC, EVOC, ABUS, Brooks England, Oxford, Rixen Kaul, Castelli, Beck, LifeLine, Lezyne, Serfas, Lotus, Altura and Topeak

Zefal – Z Adventure T1 Top Tube Bag

Distributor: Bob Elliot

The Z Adventure T1 is a top-tube bag which allows the rider to carry all their essentials (wallet, purse, nutrition etc) with them on their road or gravel bike, whilst also giving them quick access and keeping everything secure and safe. One removable internal compartment allows for better organisation when storing items. Net pocket for batteries with cable access allowing for charging of electronics. Water-repellent material with anti-slip for better grip. Universal mounting using self-gripping straps. Lightweight Polyester 420D TPU material. Dimensions: 220 x 50 x 110mm. Weight: 115g. Capacity: 1.0L.

ETC – Arid Waterproof Roll Top Backpack 25L

Distributor: Moore Large

Functionality, comfort and safety have all been combined to create the ETC Arid Backpack. The rolltop design, welded seams and high-density waterproof material construction has been partnered with a breathable foam back pad and shoulder straps to ensure maximum comfort and keeps your kit dry during your ride. As well as two internal pockets, it also includes a laptop bag that fits flush inside and a watertight front pocket. There is also a tab for a rear light and reflective detailing.

Miss Grape – Cluster Saddle Bag

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Saddles bag for adventure, gravel and road bikes. Stable, ultra-light and 100% waterproof, available in 3 sizes, 7, 13 and 20ltr. The Cluster is a “must-have” for those taking a bike trip!

Zefal – Z Adventure R5

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Z Adventure R5 is designed to carry a large volume of items without the need for a rear rack. With several durable self-adhesive straps and anti-tear material on its base, this bag securely attaches to the saddle rails and seat post. The 5L volume is ideal for day-long outings or for training in variable weather conditions. The folding closure and waterproof fabric with heat-sealed interior can safely carry all the equipment needed for a tour.

Birzman – Packman Handlebar Pack

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Practical and stylish, and perfect for those long adventure days in the saddle, the Birzman Packman Handlebar Pack provides up to 9.5litres of fully waterproof storage. The three-point attachment reinforces overall stability. EVA foam pads offer protection against abrasion and ensure compatibility with different handlebar types. Roll-top IPX5 standard waterproof carrier allows for flexible capacity adjustments. Two additional straps offer further attachment possibilities.

XLC – Rack Bag 15L

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

A stylish but functional 15L trunk bag from XLC. Designed to sit atop a rear pannier, specifically the XLC system carrier, this bag comes with an adapter plate pre-mounted. IPX3 waterproofing, a rubberised zip and roll closure all ensuring the contents stay dry and orderly; perfect for the office. Two outer zips provide easy access for smaller items. Meanwhile, a detachable strap makes the bag easy to carry once you’ve arrived at your destination, too.

EVOC – Ride Performance Backpack 12L

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Convenient companion: This versatile allrounder with wide hip wings for perfect fit is made for biking, but just as great for school, uni or your daily routine. The Ride Performance Backpack comes with a comfortable, air-ventilated air pad back padding, an internal tool compartment with organiser functionality, an exterior transport flap for your helmet and also a hydration system compartment up to 3 litres.

ABUS – Bordo 6055C with Selle Royale Saddle Mount

Distributor: Extra UK

The Bordo Lite 6055 Folding Lock resembles its older siblings from the Bordo family with a high level of security, flexibility, and compactness. Weighing in at only 440 g, the BORDO Lite 6055 is the flyweight of the family but still packs a punch. Its folded-out length of 60 cm is more than enough to secure a single bicycle. New for 2021, the Bordo Lite 6055 can be used in conjunction with the Selle Royale Saddle mount for convenient storage

Brooks England – Scape Range

Distributor: Extra UK

The Brooks Scape Range is for every journey, in all conditions. The range has been created with a strong purpose in mind, to provide tough, versatile, waterproof, and adaptable storage solutions for every bicycle adventure with classic Brooks England style. The clever and versatile design allows the bags to attach directly to the bike, or onto other bags throughout the range using flexible, daisy chain solutions. The range includes panniers, frame bags, seat bags handlebar rolls and more!

Oxford – Aqua V20 Backpack

Distributor: Oxford Products

This fully waterproof bag offers one large 20-litre compartment with a buckle-down roll-top closure, plus a large front pocket with a water-resistant zip for quick access. Comfort is assured by ergonomic shoulder straps and an adjustable chest strap, plus 2 ‘Air Mesh’ padded back panels to provide air circulation. The bag provides good visibility at night with 360° reflective detailing and provision for mounting a rear light.

Rixen Kaul – Aventour City E Handlebar Bag

Distributor: Greyville Enterprises

Compact well thought out handlebar bag with integrated transparent smartphone case – the phone can be used whilst protected inside the bag. Complete with shoulder strap, internal pockets and reflector with total weight 200 gr. and load capacity of 7 kilos. Includes the KF864 Klickfix bracket specially designed for e-bikes with fittings for handlebars from 22.0 to 31.8mm. Oversized width to allow for e-bike display though remaining compatible with all other Klickfix systems.

Castelli – Weekender Duffle

Distributor: Saddleback

The Weekender Duffle is the perfect bag for short trips with the bike. The roomy interior can fit all you need with ease, and separate compartments with padded dividers keep cleats away from kit or provide protection for any tech that’s coming along too. An external zippered pocket keeps essentials and any travel docs within easy reach, while a Velcro handle and over the shoulder strap provide carrying options.

Beck – Pannier/cycle luggage

Distributor: Kiddimoto

Beck panniers are super strong and beautiful panniers made from the strongest materials. The panniers from Beck are resistant to all weather conditions and have a long life. The sporty Beck panniers are new multifunctional all-rounders and are made of strong water- and dirt-repellent polyester, are colourfast and can be enlarged from 30L to 35L with a zipper. The panniers come with a rain cover, have reflective details and fit any bicycle and e-bike.

LifeLine – Adventure Seat Pack

Distributor: Hotlines

Made from a Lightweight 300D Polyester Ripstop with TPU coating and featuring a fully welded construction, this seat pack has a generous maximum volume of 7.5 litres and can be rolled down should you wish to ride with a smaller load. The robust Hypalon straps are sized to minimise ‘on the bike’ interference but maximise the stability of the bag. There are webbings on the upper and lower of the tail allowing you to attach lights or other attachable accessories.

Lezyne – Hard Bar Caddy

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Lezyne’s Hard Bar Caddy is a rugged, semi-rigid bicycle handlebar bag with modern styling. Its water-resistant design is moulded from robust EVA foam with a wide zip opening for easy-access storage. Velcro straps secure it to a variety of handlebars types and high visibility reflective loops add versatility. The main 2.2-litre compartment has an internal pocket for organisation, making it the ideal handlebar bag for commuters and adventure cyclists looking for additional storage at the front of their bike.

Serfas – Pannier Bags

Distributor: Walkers Cycles

– 36L Capacity

– 2x Zip pockets

– Water-Resistant

– Light Loops

– Carry handle

– Charcoal grey

Lotus – H2O Waterproof Frame Bag

Distributor: Bob Elliot

The Lotus H2O Waterproof bag collection is a tarpaulin PVC material with taped seams. Keep your belongings safe and dry. Capacity: 1.6L. Waterproof bag. Tarpaulin PVC. With taped seams. Velcro fitting.

ETC – Arid Waterproof Roll Top Pannier 27L

Distributor: Moore Large

This ETC Arid 27 Litre Pannier shares the same technology as its smaller cousin, rolltop design, welded seams and high-density waterproof materials but it also includes a laptop bag and a greater capacity. The linked quick-release fitting system aids easy attachment and removal.





Miss Grape – Moon Bar Bag

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Handlebar bag ideal for urban, road and gravel riding. Modern design and compatible with all bikes. Made of weather-resistant material, it’s the perfect lightweight bag for day trips in the saddle.

Zefal – Z Race S

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Z Race S is a frame bag made for triathletes and road racers who want to carry their nutrition. The Z Race S bag is a frame bag which fits to the top tube, either using self-gripping straps or screws. The transparent window and magnetic opening ensure quick and easy access to the contents of the bag for the riders. One removable internal compartment means a better organisation of energy bars needed by cyclists during a race.

Birzman – Zyklop Navigator IV Top Tube Bag

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Perfect for rides where phone or map navigation is required, the Birzman Zyklop Navigator IV is a water-repellent top tube bag with a see-through touch screen window (L15 x W8 cm). Features a padding compartment with an inside net pocket. Easy to attach securely with Velcro straps fitting to a variety of frame sizes. Made of hard-wearing 300D polyester.

XLC – Carrymore Cargo Box

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

For when security matters. This hard-shell cargo box sits on top of a rear pannier, with twelve litres of storage. Ideal for cycling in and around urban areas, the box is lockable using the key provided. Remove the box from your bike at the touch of a button & carry with ease using the sturdy handle. Rain isn’t an issue with a box like this either, thanks to a solid plastic exterior.

Altura – Heritage Backpack

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Crafted from 12oz waxed canvas and using Rixen Kaul German-made Klickfix fittings the Heritage Barbag effortlessly combines classic style with a modern design. The water-resistant waxed canvas helps to keep belongings protected from showers whilst the generous 5-litre capacity makes it ideal for the commute or shopping trips for those essential items. There is also a lid pocket with key clip and internal pocket so that small items are easy to find. Available from March 2021.

Topeak – Tetrarack R1

Distributor: Extra UK

The perfect quick-mount front rack system for road, cross, hybrid or touring bikes with rigid forks. Features an innovative top plate that can be adjusted to ensure its level to the ground, independent of fork angle. Integrated QuickTrack system allows Topeak TrunkBags to slide and lock into place and release with the push of a button. Innovative hook and loop strap mounting system cinches down tight to keep the load stable and allow mounting on a wide range of bikes.