BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycling footwear

This month, we take a look at the latest cycling footwear from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Bont, Giro, Ride Concepts, Leatt, Shimano, XLC, ETC and fizik

Bont – Vaypor G

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Take your gravel riding up a notch with the Bont Vaypor G’s. This shoe sets new standards for those with a passion for dirt. Lighter, stronger, faster; thanks to Bont’s industry-leading carbon technology and biomechanical efficiency. Even in the muddiest of conditions, the Grip plate found on the sole efficiently relieves the shoe of dirt providing you with excellent purchase. It’s not all about the sole, either. An anatomical heel cup avoids foot-slip during hard efforts, whilst the dual Boa-dial system means even the most precise riders can micro-adjust their way to a perfect fit.

Giro – Stylus Road Shoe

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Stylus features our premium Synchwire single-layer upper that conforms to the foot and provides phenomenal structural support and ventilation. Three compression-moulded Velcro straps provide tried and true tightening to create a comfortable, supportive fit. Our injection-moulded nylon and glass fibre outsole, with over-moulded heel and toe pads plus a universal 3/2 cleat bolt pattern give you the power and versatility you need to get the most out of every ride.

Ride Concepts – Hellion

Distributor: Silverfish UK

In the last two years, Ride Concepts has taken the riding shoe market by storm and leading the charge is the all-mountain Hellion. This shoe has an emphasis on increased protection, durability, grip and awesomeness. For hard-charging riders who seek out the gnarliest conditions, the Hellion ups the ante when it comes to foot comfort and pedal control on flat pedals. SRP £119.95. Available in men’s and women’s; black, charcoal and purple.



Leatt – 1.0 Flat Pedal Shoes

Distributor: Hotlines

A casual everyday shoe that offers superb pedal grip and mountain bike level performance. The upper is made from durable suede, perforated to keep your feet cool and features Active Carbon (a moisture-wicking, quick-dry, anti-bacterial, anti-odour material) to guarantee all-day fresh feet. The Sticky Leatt Lab sole offers outstanding grip and has a dual-compound design, with a bit of give for off the bike comfort but a stiffened pedal-contact area, for optimal pedal response and power transfer. Available in various colours.

Shimano – S-Phyre RC902

Distributor: Madison

Taking the best and making it better, the S-Phyre RC902 takes Shimano’s super popular S-Phyre shoe and adds a whole host of improvements. From the brand new BOA Li2 dials for closure to the refined DynalastTM sole and an improved toe box shape to accommodate a larger range of foot shapes, the RC902 is a true top-end road shoe.

XLC – Winter Road Shoes

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Get ready for Winter with these specifically designed road shoes from XLC. The soles are constructed out of robust fibreglass, with structured PVC offering extra support in the heel area. Undo the YKK rear-zipper and you’ll find an inner shoe with laces, enabling you to tighten or loosen the fit to suit your preference. An outer waterproof coating helps your feet stay dry, whilst a polstered terry inner lining provides an extra layer of comfort, perfect for cold winter rides.

ETC – CTX20 Leisure SPD Cycling Shoe

Distributor: Moore Large

Riding to work or hitting the trail is more comfortable if you have the right footwear. The ETC CTX20 is a lightweight, lace-up shoe that is SPD compatible with Stiff Midsole designed to make pedalling easier.

fizik – X2 Terra Artica

Distributor: Extra UK

Thanks to its eVent waterproof/breathable membrane, Artica X2 sheds water and sleet. With its cosy insulated fleece liner and insole riders’ feet will stay dry and warm when the temperatures drop. The upper’s outside offers protection from the elements: its layered, hardwearing ripstop woven fabric resists tearing and ripping. A BOA-controlled closure system provides a quick and accurate, micro-adjustable fit, while the zippered ankle cuff ensures that the worst of the weather stays out.