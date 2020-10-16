BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cyclocross accessories

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month we take a look at the latest cyclocross accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including MET, fizik, Michelin, SKS, Cube, Pure, Muc-Off, DT Swiss, Easton, Panaracer, WTB, Continental, Pedros, Scott, Acros, All City, Pirelli, Halo and XLC

MET – Trenta 3K Carbon Grey

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The most advanced helmet that MET has ever made. The brand’s 3K carbon technology has helped cement the Trenta as a market-leading helmet not just on the road, but also in the world of cross. The Trenta Carbon’s tube-shaped tail and internal channelling results in ~7% less drag, compared with a more traditional helmet. Whilst some aerodynamic designs can feel claustrophobic, only 30% of the Trenta touches the head, giving it a light and airy feel. Add in a front NACA vent and rear deflectors to channel air over the head, you won’t even know it’s there, until you need it most.

fizik – Infinito X1

Distributor: Extra UK

The Infinito closure system uses two micro-adjustable double Boa IP1-B dials running laces in an infinite configuration and the protective upper harmonises with the new mesh footbed insole for improved ventilation and comfort. Its laterally stiff, light, Uni Direction Full Carbon Outsole is ventilated and delivers ultimate power transfer for performance. Pronounced treads on the heel edge and toe sections allow for mud clearance around the cleat recess and provide grip and protection on any riding surface, further enhanced by detachable cyclocross-style rubber studs.

Michelin – Power Cyclocross Tyres

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The iconic green tread is back. Already dominant in the road and off-road markets Michelin have now turned their attention to Cyclocross and designed two tread patterns, both of which are available in tubular or tubeless-ready clincher configurations. Jet is a fast-rolling tyre designed for maximum control and composure on mixed or hard terrain, whilst Mud uses its well-spaced knobs to clear mud and keep you rolling through the stickiest situations with speed and power.

SKS – Speedrocker

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The SKS Speedrocker has been specifically developed for compatibility with gravel and cyclocross bikes offering incredible stability over the roughest tracks while also providing optimum protection in all weathers. The Speedrocker showcases an update to SKS’s stay design. The sturdy but lightweight black anodised aluminium stays have been designed wider than normal, to run over the top of the mudguard, and covered by a protective plate maximising the available clearance between the tyre and mudguard.

Cube – Performance LF Blackline

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

A reliable buddy for training rides in winter or cooler climes. Stay in full control of all braking and shifting manoeuvres with these wind-proof and water-resistant Cube Performance All-Season gloves that keep your fingers warm all year round. The extra-long cuff eliminates cold gaps between glove and sleeve, and reflective details improve safety in low-light conditions. Also compatible with touchscreen devices!

Pure – Aluminium Refill Bottle and Pure Bike Wash Concentrate

Distributor: Moore Large

An environmental and economical refillable bike cleaning solution for all riders and a must for muddy CX bikes. 1L Aluminium Bottle including trigger (RRP £6). Easy to use, durable and significantly reduces plastic consumption and carbon footprint. Designed to be used with Pure Bike Wash Concentrate as part of the Pure complimentary system that includes degreasers, cleaners and lubes.

Muc-Off – Silicon Shine

Distributor: Muc-Off

Muc-Off’s Silicon Shine is designed to keep bike’s looking factory fresh and works by protecting your customers’ bikes and leaves a sparkling shine on metal, plastic & rubber parts. Its silicon formula prevents grime build up on treated surfaces, reduces dirt adhesion and acts as an amazing friction reducer for suspension parts and therefore cuts down on future cleaning and maintenance bikes.

DT Swiss – CRC 1400 Spline

Distributor: Madison

If you’re after the perfect all-terrain wheelset for ‘cross racing, then the DT Swiss CRC 1400 are 1,389g of carbon ‘cross perfection. With a UCI legal 22mm internal width that’s perfect for 28-35c tyres and optimised for 33c cyclocross rubber these are ideal tubeless-ready wheels for any racer that doesn’t want to run tubs. Strong, light and ready for anything, they come with 6 bolt adapters, tubeless tape installed and tubeless valves in the box.

Cube – MTB Pro Blackline

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

The Cube MTB Pro with its fibre reinforced outsole offers a perfect mix of high comfort and excellent power transmission. The shoes are tailored to the performance-oriented biker’s needs and offer optimal fitting. The 45-degree sealing system with a ratchet and the two velcro straps provide ergonomic handling. The shoe is protected from abrasion and damage thanks to the Cube protection shell, while the best possible cooling of the foot is done by the air intake of the Cube vent system.

Easton – EA70 AX Handlebar

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Easton’s new AX series line of bars build off the critically acclaimed MCD (Maximum Contact Drop) alloy road bars but turn up the drop flare all the way up to 16 degrees. Based on extensive testing and rider feedback Easton determined that 16 degrees was the perfect balance of maximum flare allowing for efficient access and usage of the shifters and brakes in both the hoods and drops – ideal for carving a line on the CX circuit or further afield.

Panaracer – GravelKing EXT TLC Tyre/AC TLC Tyre

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Panaracer’s latest additions to the Gravel King family of tyres tips the hat to Cyclocross with 2 models. The GravelKing EXT (Extreme), designed for superior traction in muddy conditions. And GravelKing AC (All Condition), designed for faster rolling in a wide variety of courses. Both models are available in UCI approved 700 x 33c and available in 2 colour options, Black/Black & Black/Brown. Both models Retail at £44.99, with the EXT also available in a “Plus” version with extra ProTite Shield puncture protection.

WTB – Cross Boss TCS Light Fast Rolling Tyre

Distributor: Hotlines

Volume, speed, and consistency. The Cross Boss’ even centre tread shelf provides smooth and fast acceleration while more open side knobs help clear muck. A rounded, high volume profile designed for tubeless usage provides plenty of room to modulate tyre pressure while dual compound, Dual DNA rubber and defined cornering channels keep riders grinning for more turns. From single-track to the circuit, the Cross Boss is here to bring it.

Continental – Cross King CX

Distributor: Raleigh, Bob Elliot & Co, i-ride

A Fast all-round clincher for cross racers, at home on a huge range of terrain, studded enough to work well in muddy conditions, yet roll like a semi-slick in a straight line. The Cross King CX is fast! Available in three formats: 700x35mm PureGrip compound/NyTech anti-puncture system; 700×32 UCI legal RaceSport version with BlackChili compound; 700 x 42 wire and folding AT Ride model for gravel/leisure, certified E-25.

Pedros – Green Fizz (500ml)

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Green by name, green by nature! Phosphate-free, solvent-free, zero-VOCs and of course, biodegradable. Thanks to Pedros’ ‘Green Fizz’ formula, cleaning your bike doesn’t have to be bad for the environment. This plant-derived formula still packs a punch, too, easily removing tough dirt and grime from the whole bike. A 500ml ready-to-use trigger bottle helps reduce wastage and improve application accuracy, however, Green Fizz is also available in a 16x concentrate for those who prefer to dilute the solution themselves.

Scott – Women’s Trail Storm Alpha Jacket

Distributor: Scott

If you are looking too keep your body warm and having the best mobility possible, this piece was made for you. Featuring active insultation to brave the cold and breathable fabric to keep you warm and dry, and also patterned into an attack riding position, this jacket will allow you to focus only on riding your best ride ever. The jacket is perfect for those cold winter days due to featuring Polartec Alpha insulation.

Acros – 28in Wheelset Carbon Disc SLS

Distributor: Oxford

– Carbon rims

– 19 road disc hubs

– Tyre width: Road 23-28mm/Gravel: 35-42mm

– Sapim CX-Ray spokes

– Rims: duke Baccara C SLS

– 35mm rim height

– Disc brake

– Wire/clincher tyre type

– Tubeless-ready

– 24 spokes front and rear

– Weight: 1,295g

All City – Nature Cross Single Speed

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Built from our proprietary A.C.E. steel tubing, the Nature Cross Single Speed is lighter, faster, and stiffer than any other single-speed steel steed out there. For speed and agility from start to finish, look no further. Hungry for all the mud, sand and chewed-up grass the cross course can dish up, the Nature Cross Single Speed is ready to tear through tight turns and quick up-and-downs as you push the limits of your body and your bike all the way to the finish line.

Pirelli – Cinturato Cross M

Distributor: Extra UK

The Cinturato Cross Mixed Terrain is a cross-specific tyre designed for mixed terrain, where the surface varies between compact and loose terrain. The tread consists of mid-height knobs with wide spacing to guarantee excellent traction and clearing ability on a wide range of terrains. The special SpeedGRIP Compound adds grip without compromising the rolling efficiency. Cinturato Cross Mixed Terrain is a high-performance tyre offering grip in all weather conditions, wet or dry, plus a high level of puncture protection.

Halo – Vapour GXC Wheelset

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Vapour GXC wheelset is the lightest in the Vapour range. Crafted for cyclocross, the longest distance gravel races, ultra-distance adventure riding, XC racing and road plus. Built with a 21mm internal width rim, the Vapour GXC wheel is ideal for a cyclocross race. As well as a lightweight and dependable rim, the Vapour GXC wheels utilise our all new GXC hubs specifically designed for this wheelset. The GXC hubs feature instantaneous 120 point engagement, centre lock, sealed bearings and wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.

XLC – Telescopic Seatpost SP-T09

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

XLC’s telescopic seat post allows riders to adjust their saddle height quickly, efficiently and easily whilst on the go. Being able to do so enables riders to prepare for different kinds of terrain, dropping the saddle out of the way and improving handling, comfort and indeed safety. With a 100mm range, and weighing in at 617g, this is an excellent entry-level telescopic seatpost from XLC.