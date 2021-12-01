BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes and accessories – part one

Share Facebook

We take a look at the latest e-bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Gazelle, Eovolt, Exposure Lights, TowWhee, Black Iron Horse, Wolf Tooth, Magura, Moustache, Vello, Claud Butler, Genesis, Kinesis UK, Batribike, Tern Bicycles, BMC and Hiplok

Gazelle – E-bike Ultimate

Distributor: Royal Dutch Gazelle

Ultimate feeling of freedom. This bicycle lets you make the most of enjoying your leisure time. And it goes just like it looks: super comfortable and boasting a sporty look. Characterised by its innovative and dynamic design, the Ultimate is a feast for the eyes. And its unique motor, battery and cable integration give the Ultimate an eye-catching and stylish presence. Sports cycling has never been so comfortable.

Eovolt – Eovolt Confort X

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The Eovolt Confort X is the Premium version of the best selling Eovolt Confort. It stands out in particular for its pneumatic suspension fork allowing for extra comfort in all circumstances and its Bafang motor, LCD and torque sensor. The Eovolt Confort models are 20″ wheel, lightweight and ultra-compact folding electric bikes. The Eovolt Confort X is also equipped with hydraulic disc brakes and a Shimano 7 speed transmission. Ideal for families, commuters, campers, boat owners or simply for city dwellers who want a practical electric bike for getting effortlessly around town.

Gazelle – E-bike Chamonix

Distributor: Royal Dutch Gazelle

For every journey. If you want to go by bike. Then choose the Chamonix. Whether for the daily commute to work or that pleasant bike trip during your holiday. Whatever your plans, it’s by bike! As you use the Chamonix for various purposes, we have ensured that the bike is as comfortable as possible. The unique adjustable handlebar stem for the correct and most comfortable sitting posture at all times. And with the powerful motor and battery choice till 630 Wh you can continue to cycle endlessly.

Exposure Lights – FLEX eBike Light

Distributor: USE

The new Flex, three White XPL2 LED’s is Exposure’s brightest light with a potential output of up to 3300 lumens in a lightweight and compact unit. Powered by the bikes onboard battery/motor system. The Flex utilises our REFLEX ++ technology ensuring the rider automatically gets the right lumens for the right speed or terrain. Utilising ITM, Intelligent Thermal Management, patented technology, giving Exposure Lights the confidence to have lifetime warranty on the LEDs.

TowWhee – MoTowWhee

Distributor: Gone Biking Mad

Built long and tough, the MoTowWhee is designed for the big adventures an electric bicycle or motorcycle will take you on. You can hook your bicycle up to your friend with an e-bike or pull a broken motorcycle back to the truck. Small and lightweight to keep in your pack this super stretchy tow bungee will keep you prepared just in case a tow is necessary.

Gazelle – E-bike Grenoble

Distributor: Royal Dutch Gazelle

No concessions. Thanks to the extra powerful and silent Bosch mid-mounted motor, this all-rounder for comfortable cycling is ideal for day-to-day trips as well as long-distances and hilly terrain. And because you make no concessions on quality, this bicycle features a luxury finish with every conceivable extra. Having the battery integrated into the frame doesn’t just give this bicycle smart looks, it also adds extra stability.

Black Iron Horse – The PONY

Distributor: Black Iron Horse

The PONY is the perfect cargo bike for young families. We’ve combined 25 years of cargo bike design experience with the newest e-bike technology to create the smoothest, most stable ride possible. All aspects of the rear-wheel steering have been optimized based on customer feedback, resulting in unmatched maneuverability for city riding. We pride ourselves on sustainable production and maintaining the highest quality standards, so it only makes sense that our recycled plastic boxes, steel frames and hoods are all made in Denmark.

Wolf Tooth – Remote BarCentric Dropper Lever

Distributor: Saddleback

MTB fans looking to clean up their e-bike cockpit will love the Wolf Tooth Remote BarCentric Dropper Lever. It takes up just 15mm between the left grip and levers and has 4 potential lever positions, so it won’t obstruct front shifters, lockout levers or e-bike controls. Compatible with cable actuated dropper posts, the vertical action lever has an Enduro sealed bearing that encircles the entire bar for the smoothest action possible.

Magura – MT5 eSTOP

Distributor: Magura Bosch Parts & Services

Maximum performance and safety for e-bikes. With its new eSTOP brakes, Magura presents two disc brakes that are specially adapted to e-bike requirements. In combination, the new SPORT pads and the MDR-C or MDR-P rotors offer increased braking power and stability for e-bikes.

Moustache – Samedi 27 Trail 8

Distributor: 2pure

For the 2nd time in its history, the Moustache Trail 8 has been awarded best e-MTB of the year by the readers of Vélo Vert, a French MTB magazine. Made of 6061 T4, T6 Aluminium, Hydroformed tubes with varied thickness, ultra-integrated battery, 150mm travel and a Balanced geometry for a lively and dynamic ride. The Moustache spirit concentrated in just one model! The Samedi 29 Trail! Thanks to its balanced geometry and our exclusive suspension kinematics, it is as at ease climbing as it is descending, as stable as it is manoeuvrable, as fun as it is efficient.

Vello – Bike+

Distributor: About the Bike (UK only)

The first self-charging electric folding bike is the lightest and most compact electric folding bike in its class. It’s exclusive and award-winning design, and a variety of specially developed innovations ensure a comfortable ride in the city.

Claud Butler – Haste-E

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Available in 2 colour options, the Haste-E offers the perfect entrance into the world of e-MTB. Using the semi-integrated battery design allows the bike to maintain the same geometry as a “standard” mountain bike, whilst the 250W rear hub motor supports you up to 25kph and will keep you there for up to 45km. As with all electric bikes from Tandem Group Cycles, the battery can also be easily removed by key for simpler indoor charging.

Genesis – Smithfield e-bike

Distributor: Sportline

With timeless looks that ooze style, the Smithfield e-Bike is an urban bike that’ll turn heads wherever it goes. Using a Shimano STEPS E6100 motor, you get up to 150km of pedal assistance in ECO mode and just a 2hr charge time back up to 80% or 4hrs to full charge. The bike itself is built around a double-butted Mjolnir chromoly framesets that is made with durability in mind, so there’s no concerns about whether or not it’ll stand up to everyday use.

Kinesis UK – LYFE Equipped e-city bike

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

LYFE e-city bikes provide a relaxed riding position with ergonomic contact points across four model sizes. Lightweight double butted 6061 Alloy frame and fork keep deliver a respectable 17kg (Large), so an easy to lift and live with bike. The widely respected MAHLE “Ebikemotion X35” rear hub system and slimline hidden battery give up to 75km range from three assistance levels. For £2,300 equipped, LYFE has guards, kickstand, rack and integrated lights. A step-thru frame version is in the range for July 2022 delivery. Early pre-ordering is essential.

Batribike – Nebula

Distributor: Batribike

The Nebula is a stylish city e-bike with a high torque (90Nm) centre motor. Suspension forks and lights included in this excellent package. Three battery size options. Powered by Promovec Danish design and electrics. Industry leading, transferable warranty of 3 years on the battery and motor. RRP from £1,549.

Tern Bicycles – Tern HSD S+

Distributor: Moore Large & Co

With a max gross vehicle weight of 170 kg, a powerful Bosch Performance Line motor, and a 500 Wh battery for a range of up to 118 km, the HSD is mighty but mini. The top-of-the-line HSD S+ features integrated automatic shifting that shifts up as you accelerate from a standstill, and shifts down when you reach a stoplight—so all you need to do is pedal.

Tern Bicycles – Tern HSD S8i

Distributor: Moore Large & Co

Enormously useful. Surprisingly smaller. The HSD S8i is easy to handle, easy to share, extremely comfortable to ride, carries a whole lot of cargo – and all of this in a compact design that’s shorter than a standard bicycle. Features include a Bosch Active Line Plus motor, 400 Wh battery for a range of up to 110 km, and a Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt for a smooth ride.

BMC – Alpenchallenge

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Alpenchallenge AMP Sport is designed for the rider who prefers not to choose between style and performance. Borrowing cues from BMC’s high performance road bikes, the Alpenchallenge AMP Sport is the ideal machine for an amplified riding experience. A fine expression of Swiss design and engineering, the all-new Alpenchallenge AMP stands out with its sophisticated look, seamless integration and clever features. It’s in a class of its own.

Hiplok – E-DX

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Keep your e-bike safe from thieves with Hiplok E-DX. The E-DX includes Hiplok’s Bicycle Diamond Rated DX lock and a 10mm hardened steel loop-end chain. The chain can be looped through itself and secured with the DX lock, providing up to 1m locking circumference ideal for larger frame e-bikes. Plus there’s a Z LOK security tie included for added protection of wheels and accessories.