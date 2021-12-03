BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes and accessories – part two

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month, we take a look at the latest e-bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Haibike, XLC, Benno Bikes, Wisper Bikes, Abus, Oxford, Sigma, Cube, Corratec, Muc-Off, Thok, Insync, Cannondale, Yeti Cycles, Michelin, Likoo Bikes and Perry eHopper

Check out part one of our e-bikes and accessories sector guide here.

Haibike – Trekking 6

Distributor: Raleigh UK

With Crossbar, mid step and Low step options the Trekking 6 is a staple of the Haibike Trekking range with an option for all riders. The powerful and dependable Yamaha PW-SE 70Nm motor and 500Wh battery supports even on longer rides. Your equipment will fit on the standard carrier and the integrated powerful lights show you the way when the day’s ride gets a little longer than anticipated. Mudguards, kickstand and comfy contact points round off the perfect eTrekking bike to explore new territory.

XLC – XLC E-Bike Rucksack BA-S94

Distributor: Raleigh UK

XLC has created a 23-litre rucksack specifically designed with E-bike riders in mind. It has a special compartment for E-bike batteries keeping them safe and secure. Combined with an integrated protective backplate, drinking bubble compartment, anatomically shaped straps and a rain cover. Its ergonomic backing allows for airflow and ventilation. The rucksack also comes with a removable mesh to store your helmet.

Benno Bikes – Boost CX

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Boost features an aluminium frame and big 24” x 2.6” custom tyres combined with the Bosch Performance Line CX Electric motor to provide a powerful yet composed ride. The unique upright riding position and ergonomic handlebar design lets you ride with purpose without sacrifice! Including an interchangeable rack and rail system lets you pick and choose from dozens of possible configurations to suit various needs.

Benno Bikes – Utility Front Tray

Distributor: Ison Distribution

With a huge 20kg capacity, the Utility Front Tray means you can load your Benno with all you need from the shops, the school run, for work, or a picnic out with the family!

Wisper Bikes – Wisper Wayfarer Mid-Drive

Distributor: Wisper Bikes

The Wisper Wayfarer Mid-Drive is the perfect choice for the rider who wants maximum comfort paired with maximum power. The Wisper Wayfarer has a 100Nm mid-drive motor that will ease up even the steepest of hills. The Wayfarer is also hugely customizable with choices of either a crossbar or step-through frame and either a 700 or 450 battery. You can also choose from three different build kits (City, Adventure or Mountain) based on the riding you will be doing.

ABUS – Bordo 6405 Plus Bosch

Distributor: Extra UK

The perfect solution to use the same key to unlock your e-bike battery and BORDO folding lock thanks to ABUS Keyed Alike system. Available with mounting brackets for either the frames downtube or pannier rack. Any other ABUS X-PLUS D-Locks, Chain or folding locks can also be “Keyed Alike” with ABUS Battery locks.

ABUS – Pedelec 2.0

Distributor: Extra UK

The Pedelec 2.0 is certified to safety standard NTA 8776. Tested at a bigger impact speed, they can dissipate significantly more energy compared to a standard helmet and this makes it ideal to be used with e-bikes or e-scooters. Features such as the Fidlock magnetic buckle, a rear mounted LED light with 180° visibility and the integrated rain hood all ensures you’re not only safe but also comfortable.

Oxford – Stormex Single E-bike Cover

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Stormex is a premium E-bike cover that is suitable for indoors and outdoors. Oxford’s most famous bike cover has a reputation to protect! With a tough outer it will protect your bike from all kinds of weather. On top of that, the inside has a luxurious padded lining.

Sigma – Rox 2.0 and Rox 4.0

Distributor: Oxford

The Rox 2.0 and 4.0 GPS bike computers are perfect for all those recreational athletes who use all the essential advantages of a GPS bike computer but don’t want to spend a fortune for one. The computers establish a connection with the compatible e-bike system and shows the current assist mode, battery status, light and other data on display.

CUBE – Supreme Hybrid Pro 625

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

Simple, elegant, safe and practical: those are the qualities embodied by the new Supreme Hybrid’s frame. The PowerTube design incorporates the Bosch battery inside the frame for sleek looks and ease of use. The Easy Entry design does exactly what it says, making access simple for any rider. There’s a semi-integrated luggage carrier, and the frame is specifically designed for low-maintenance hub gears. But it’s not all about practicality – CUBE also used their smooth-welding technique for an organic, elegant appearance.

Corratec – E-Power iLink 180 Factory

Distributor: EBCO

The Ultimate in Full Suspension off road riding. Featuring a full carbon frame with 180 mm travel. Corratec’s unique I link system features auto lockout giving maximum traction. A mind bending list of hi performance components and with Bosch Performance CX motor. Coupled to the 625 Power tube battery you will be riding all day enjoying the uphills as well as the downs.

Muc-Off – e-Bike Kits

Distributor: Direct

Our new range of e-bike-specific kits was formulated with e-bikes in mind. Designed to handle the extra power that comes from an electric motor, these three kits come in a range of price points to suit multiple budgets and contain products that withstand harsh conditions and higher torque loads:

The Ultimate Kit – everything required to take care of an e-bike

The Essentials Kit – a small but mighty bundle of awesomeness

The Clean, Protect Lube Kit – keeps e-bikes running sweetly in all conditions

Ortlieb – E-Glow

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

E-Glow is a waterproof handlebar bag with a couple of nifty features to make it highly relevant to the e-bike leisure cyclist. The bag itself features an integral LED strip which can be powered by the bike’s heads up display aiding visibility, whilst bottle cage mounts on both sides of the bag give an option for carrying water bottles when the e-bike frame lacks space. As with all Ortlieb products, the product is warranted for 5 years and spare parts are guaranteed to be available for at least 10 years.

Thok – MIG-R

Distributor: Windwave

All-mountain riding: performance and style. The new MIG-R is the perfect e-bike for those who love all-mountain riding and care about quality components. With a Shimano EP8 drive unit, a 630 Wh battery, Fox suspension and mullet wheel setup, the MIG-R can handle long rides on every type of terrain.

Insync – InUrban Pro 1.0 Single Speed

Distributor: Insync UK

Minimalist in design and strong in performance: Equipped with high-quality hydraulic brakes, a lighting system integrated into the bike and a sturdy mudguard-luggage rack combination, this eBike is perfect for urban adventures. It is controlled via the specially developed app, the smartphone can simply be put on top of the stem. The Urban Pro Single Speed is available in Sport and Comfort versions.

Cannondale – Adventure Neo 3

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group UK

An electric bike built for the city streets, the town pathways, and the great open roads. You are just one ride away from a good mood. It’s built for Getting around and going to work. Lightweight aluminium step-thru frame. Bosch Active Line Plus 250W drive-unit / 400Wh battery / Range: up to 120 Km.

Yeti Cycles – 160E

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Yeti’s exciting 160E is the most anticipated e-MTB of the year. The Shimano powered 160E is the first e-MTB and suspension platform specifically built for the demands of e-MTB racing on the world’s most demanding courses. Yeti took a ground-up approach creating the Sixfinity suspension design – a patent-pending 6-bar linkage which has a lower link that switches direction as the shock progresses through its travel, similar to the company’s highly regarded Switch Infinity suspension design.

Michelin – E-Wild Tyres

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Michelin E-Wild tyres are specifically designed to meet the needs of eMTB riders. Using E-GUM-X, a new rubber to optimise grip, with a tread pattern from the Enduro ranges for a better traction. This new generation of top of the range compounds give lower rolling resistance and reduce energy consumption for longer battery life. The E-Wild range also uses the Gravity Shield casing developed for Enduro racing to give superb impact protection.

Likoo Bikes – FD20

Distributor: Direct

A new name in e-bikes here in the UK, Likoo have immediate stock availability from their German warehouses. The initial range from this Thai brand consists of two folders, a city bike and some MTBs including a fat e-bike but plans are afoot to add to this range further in 2022. Each bike has a mix of Shimano and other brand name components and, whilst new in the UK, warranty support is already available here. RRPs start at £1299 for the folding bike and rise to £1850.

Perry eHopper – P4 eScooter

Distributor: Perry

The Perry P4 electric scooter is designed for everyday journeys in all conditions. With a 18km range, class-leading waterproof chassis and 8.5” puncture-resistant tyres. The P4 is built to take a 120kg load and its 350W, three-speed motor means you’re free to explore wherever you want. With front electronic and rear disc brakes, front and rear lights.