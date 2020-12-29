BikeBiz’s guide to the latest e-bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest e-bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Exposure, Perry eHopper, Elvedes, Thok, Scott, Dawes, Continental, Lapierre, Weldtite, XLC, Magura, Kona, ETC, Tern Bicycles, Batribike, Kinesis, EVOC, Oxford, Lezyne, Pirelli, Spank, Hiplok, MiRiDER, Ridgeback, Litelok, Cube, Benno, Argon 18, Ergon and Knog

Exposure – Flex

Distributor: USE

The market-leading Exposure Lights brings the technologies and benefits of their lights to e-bikes. The new Flex, three White XPL2 LED’s is Exposure’s brightest light with a potential output of up to 3300 lumens in a lightweight and compact unit. Powered by the bikes onboard battery/motor system. The Flex utilises our REFLEX++ technology ensuring the rider automatically gets the right lumens for the right speed or terrain. Utilising ITM, Intelligent Thermal Management, patented technology, giving Exposure Lights the confidence to have a lifetime warranty on the LEDs.

Perry eHopper – Folding e-bike

Distributor: Perry Electronic Transport Solutions

Folded in under ten seconds with only five moves and weighing only 14kgs is the UK’s lightest folding e-bike.

– Range: up to 50km

– Top speed: 25kph

– Weight: 14kgs

– Motor: 250 watts

– Lightweight

– Eco-friendly

Elvedes – Metallic Carbon Compound Disc Pads

Distributor: The Cycle Division Ltd

The Elvedes Metallic compound disc pads are designed with a steel pack plate for e-bikes and are developed for both wet and dry conditions giving extra braking power for the higher speeds that e-bikes brake from, they are available in 17 of the popular e-bike brake types, they are available in pairs on a display card or in a workshop box of 10 and 25 pairs for the most popular patterns.

Thok – MIG 2.0

Distributor: Windwave

The Thok MIG 2.0 is an all-mountain e-bike for riders wishing to ride longer without having to give up on performance, control, and rideability. The MIG 2.0 has a great ready to ride spec out of the box and features a Shimano Steps E7000 motor and 504WH battery, SRAM SX Eagle gears, Sram Guide brakes, RockShox suspension, mullet wheels (29in/27.5in) with Maxxis tyres. SSP: £3999.95.

Scott – Addict eRide Premium

Distributor: Scott

If we decided to make an electric version of the Addict RC, it wasn’t to make things easier. No, we wanted to make things tougher. To make climbs higher, longer, steeper. To get you out of the house earlier, and back home later. Light, performant, and just as capable as its world tour sibling, the Addict eRIDE is a revelation to the world of cycling.

Dawes – Mojav-E

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Built around a unisex frame design, this one bike will cater for a wide variety of cyclists. 36V 10Ah battery neatly connects to the downtube and can easily be disconnected by key if you’d rather charge it up inside your home. The 250W rear hub motor smoothly assists up to 25kph and offers a range of approx 45km per charge. Reliable Shimano 21spd gears and powerful mechanical disc brakes help complete the package.

Continental – Contact Urban

Distributor: Raleigh, ZyroFisher, Bob Elliot & Co, i-ride

Cycling on the city pulse. Premium mobility for design enthusiasts. Urban tread pattern packed with the latest PureGrip and Safety Pro technology. The perfect symbioses between light-rolling and puncture protection are reflected in this specialised tyre for the city jungle. Faster? Not a problem with approval for e-bikes up to 50km/h.

Lapierre – eSensium 300

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Hidden power is key. Bridging the gap between a true road bike and e-bike; the eSensium 300 is a minimal e-bike ready to capture the commute or keep up with the local group ride. The 250Wh battery sits completely within the downtube, whilst the e-bike motion system rear hub integrates with 10 speed Tiagra, a carbon Fork and Continental tyres finish the package.

Weldtite – eBike Foaming Cleaner

Distributor: Multi-distributed

A dry foaming cleaner designed to remove dirt, oil and grime from the frame, wheels, bars and forks without using water. Specially formulated for e-bikes, Dry Foaming Cleaner is both acid and solvent-free minimising your impact on the environment.

XLC – XLC e-Ride 23 Rucksack

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

This 23L rucksack from XLC comes with a host of features designed specifically for the requirements of e-bikes. The battery compartment is suitable for both Bosch & Yamaha batteries, with a velcro strap to ensure the battery is secured and kept in a centred, stable position. An internal back protector ensures this bag is comfortable even with a battery on board! With a helmet holder, sunglasses bag, two external bottle holders and mesh dividers, this rucksack offers a fantastic array of handy features for a day out on the bike! If you’re looking for something smaller, XLC also offers a smaller, 17L capacity rucksack.

Magura – MT eStop Components

Distributor: Dealer direct

With its eStop brakes, Magura presents two disc brakes that are specially adapted to e-bike requirements. In combination, the new Sport pads and the MDR-C or MDR-P rotors offer increased braking power, stability and less fading for e-bikes and less risk of noises. For greater compatibility with hub standards, Magura will be offering additional diameters and a center lock version for its popular line of rotors.

Kona – Libre EL

Distributor: Konaworld

Built on our wildly popular Libre platform, the Libre EL features an aluminium frame and Verso Full Carbon Flat Mount Disc fork. Like its CR DL sibling, it’s running a Shimano GRX 810 11-speed drivetrain and brakes, and a TransX + RAD Internal dropper post activated by Shimano’s GRX lever. It gets a power boost from a Shimano E7000 motor and 504 Wh internal battery. In other words, it’ll get you to the top of that insanely steep hill you’ve been eyeing up while saving enough in the tank for the long ride home.

ETC – Quick Fit Inner Tube 700 X 35

Distributor: Moore Large

Designed for e-bikes and busy commuters, the quick fit inner tube is designed to allow fitment without removing the wheel. If you get a puncture whilst out simply cut out the old tube, slightly inflate the quick-fit tube and insert it, then inflate and you’re good to go. The essential accessory for quick application and minimum disruption.

Tern Bicycles – Captain’s Chair

Distributor: Moore Large

The Captain’s Chair lets big kids and adults ride on the back of a Tern GSD or HSD in comfort and style. The extra-thick seat-cushion and reclined backrest make for a much more comfortable ride. Pair with the Sidekick Joyride Bars to create a complete passenger’s cabin for your favorite backseat driver. Or use the same setup to carry crates and boxes—just remove the seat cushion.

Batribike – Nebula

Distributor: Batribike

The Nebula is a stylish city bike with a high torque centre motor. Suspension forks and lights included in this excellent package. Three battery size options. Powered by Promovec Danish design and electrics. Industry-leading, transferable warranty of three years on the battery and motor.

Kinesis – Rise Pro

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Kinesis is set to satisfy dealer demand as they’ve punched in early with their 2021 e-MTB. As we go to press, the Rise Pro is available stock and for dealer demo. Building on its first season success, Rise Pro retains the lightweight Fazua Evation mid-engine drive system but fitted with the new light-touch handlebar remote. The spec now boasts a slacker head angle of 65.5 degrees, new Rock Shox 35RL 130mm fork, Shimano’s latest 12-speed SLX group and Praxis forged alloy cranks.



Tern Bicycles – Tern GSD

Distributor: Moore Large

With a 200 kg (440 lb) Maximum Gross Vehicle Weight, this is a real car replacement. It will carry two kids plus groceries, or a whole lot of cargo—but it is the same length as a regular bike. The new and upgraded GSD includes: Bosch Cargo Line motor, suspension fork, rock-solid kickstand with Auto Lock and Remote Unlock features, brake lights, and more. Options include Gates belt drive, Rohloff E-14 Speedhub, Cane Creek suspension seat post, and premium hi/lo beam front light.

EVOC – R Trail E-Ride Protector Backpack

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The EVOC FR Trail E-Ride protector backpack has been specifically designed to allow the rider to carry a spare e-bike battery on their back while at the same time protecting the rider with the Liteshield Back Protector. The pack has 20litre capacity and ability to fit the majority of main brand batteries (max battery dimensions: 420mmx100mmx100mm) along with secure storage for the charger. The pack has the proven Air Circulation back panel allowing the rider to keep cool and the AiroFlex waist belt to maintain the pack’s stability of the most adventurous of rides. Among the array of other features include the lined control display compartment and phone pocket, hydration compartment (for fitting hydration bladders), organised tool compartment, helmet carry and rain cover.

Batribike – Zeta

Distributor: Batribike

The Zeta is a fantastically priced city e-bike. Suspension forks and lights are included in the package with three battery size options. Powered by Promovec Danish design and electrics. Industry-leading, transferable warranty of three years on the battery and motor.

Oxford – Stormex

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Oxford Stormex is a premium e-bike cover that is suitable for indoors and outdoors. With a tough outer it will protect your bike from all kinds of weather. On top of that, the inside has a luxurious padded lining. The Stormex has externally bonded seams for maximum rain protection and a soft heat-resistant lining which protects against scratches. It has an elasticated bottom for a snug fit and an adjustable belly strap to hold it in place.

Lezyne – Lite Pro Drive 800

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Lezyne offer five front and two rear e-bike specific lights that are powered from your e-bike battery. The Lite Pro Switch delivers 800 lumens of crystal-clear illumination with Lezyne’s enhanced MOR (Maximum Optical Reflection) lens in a compact, strong aluminium body. Compatible with higher-voltage e-bike inputs (12-48v), it easily plugs into systems from Bosch, Shimano and Yamaha. An integrated remote switch simplifies operation. A 130cm power cable, plus stem mount and fork mount are included to maximize the light’s versatility.

Pirelli – Scorpion E-MTB S

Distributor: Extra UK

Pirelli Scorpion e-MTB tyres feature Hardwall bead-to-bead protection and a rubber insert directly above the bead to add massive amounts of sidewall reinforcement and protection for aggressive riding in all conditions on e-MTBs. The single compound SmartGRIP rubber offers consistent high grip in both wet and dry conditions, even as the tread starts to wear, whilst the tall profile and widely spaced tread pattern of the S tread cuts brilliantly into looser terrain and soft ground.

Spank – Electric Plus Range

Distributor: Hotlines

The “Electric Plus” standard features on the majority of Spank’s component lines, representing super-tough quality that can shrug off the extra demands of e-MTB riding. Included are a wide range of saddles, grips, pedals, bars and stems. The Oozy Trail Pedals feature a massive platform, cold-forged alloy pedal body, a hollow taper scandium enriched steel axle, oversized sealed industrial bearings, yet are only 12mm Thin and weigh just 420g per pair. An ideal upgrade for any e-MTB rider.

Hiplok – E-DX Lock

Distributor: ZyroFisher

This super-tough chain and D Lock combination is designed with e-bikes and cargo bikes in mind. The noose-locking design enables extended locking options, ideal for protecting larger bicycles either at home or outside. Our strongest lock combination. Premium hardened steel 14mm D-lock with double deadlock and 10mm hardened steel chain offer maximum protection. Independently awarded maximum Gold Level Security by Sold Secure.

MiRiDER – Compact folding e-bike

Distributor: MiRiDER Limited

It’s the e-bike for everyone, anywhere. Technology, style and uncompromising quality being assembled right here in the UK. Whenever we set our minds to doing something, we do it right. So you can rest assured that every single part of every single MiRiDER is absolutely tip-top perfect. Both leisure users and commuters enjoy the flexibility of our folding e-bike and there must be a thousand words to describe it, but we prefer to use just one – fun!

Ridgeback – Advance

Distributor: Sportline

As a fully integrated utility-focused e-bike, the Ridgeback Advance is built to take the daily commute and replace over-reliance on a car. With a Shimano STEPS E6100 drive unit and a Darfon 504WH battery, the Advance offers smooth power delivery and a large range of up to 125km, so you won’t be charging after every ride. It comes with front and rear painted mudguards, a rear pannier rack and front and rear lights so it’s ready to go straight out of the box, whatever the weather.

Litelok – Silver Flexi-O

Distributor: litelok.com and nationwide retailers

Litelok Silver Flexi-O is a Sold Secure Silver insurance rated lock and perfect for e-bikes. 40% lighter than comparative U/D locks, its flexibility also offers you more options when securing your ride – flexing easily through your frame and wheel, and providing more options when securing around larger street furniture. What’s more, they’re pairable, so you can now join multiple locks together for double the length and strength with the twin pack. Proudly made in Britain.

Cube – Kathmandu Hybrid 45 625

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

The Kathmandu Hybrid 45 rewrites the rules for speed pedelecs. Fitted with a fourth-generation Bosch Performance Line drive unit and a powerful 625Wh battery, the Kathmandu Hybrid 45 is the eco-friendly way to get around. The drive unit offers assistance up to 45 km/h, which makes it the perfect commuter e-bike. Magura hydraulic disc brakes offer dependable stopping whatever the weather, full-length mudguards help keep you dry and built-in lights – with brake light – ensure the rider can always be seen.

Benno – RemiDemi

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Fat, small tyres are no longer slow and hard to ride; they are fun, grippy and offer lots of cushy suspension. Low step-through frames are cool and convenient. High handlebars allow you to sit upright with a clear view of the road. Bigger saddles are comfy and make you want to ride further. The RemiDemi was designed to shed those old and outdated beliefs. It’s a totally new breed of e-bikes with a fun yet sturdy and stable ride that gives you more control. The unique and iconic lines of the pragmatic frame design give it a fresh yet timeless and simple look.





Argon – Argon 18 Subito Road Ultegra Blue/Black 2021

Distributor: ZyroFisher

When you want to push through those extra 30 miles or take the steepest route to the top – and actually enjoy the views on the way up – or want to let go of the myth of the suffer-fest, this is your ride. With a sub-12kg bike that handles, fits and responds at the top of its class, it may provide all that even without the assistance of the motor. But if you want that extra tailwind, it’s ready for you.

Ergon – SM E-Mountain Core

Distributor: Extra UK

Longer periods of sitting, steeper uphill’s and greater levels of impact characterise the e-MTB experience. After intense development, the optimal saddle shape was found. Thanks to the 3D ﬂexibility of the saddle, every complex movement of the hip will be supported by the Ergonomic Core. A raised ramp at the rear of the saddle also helps stabilise your position on the bike and saves energy when riding uphill. Available in both men’s and women’s ergonomic fit.

Knog – 2020 Oi Classic Bell

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Four years ago, our designers were able to “reinvent the wheel” of bicycle bells, bringing the Oi Classic to cyclists all around the world. Since then, we have sold close to three million units worldwide. We’re proud to announce that the world’s greatest bicycle bell gets even better and louder. We managed to outfit the Oi Classic with a new spring and shorten the striking distance, increasing the volume by 10dB, which now makes this globally loved product e-bike compliant.