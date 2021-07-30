BikeBiz’s guide to the latest helmets

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest helmets from some of the leading brands in the sector, including XLC, TSG, 100%, Kiddimoto, Kask, ABUS, BBB, Oxford, Cannondale, Smith Optics, Bell, Bluegrass, Kali, MET, Giro, Dashel, Limar, Hornit, Alpina, Leatt, Urge, Lazer, Sweet Protection and Bern

XLC – BH-C25

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Available in four colours, the XLC BH-C25 helmet range is an excellent entry-level helmet for those getting into cycling at an RRP of just £22.99. Its low cost doesn’t compromise on quality, however. Fifteen vents provide excellent ventilation, whilst a dial on the helmet’s rear makes adjustment super easy. A lightweight design also means this helmet weighs in at just 295g, too.

TSG – Chatter

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Designed for mountain biking, this lightweight, low profile lid, with loads of ventilation, is perfect for leg-burning climbs and fast descents and also fits stylishly and safely into urban burns to the office and shops.

100% – Altec

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Whether it’s hard-charging trails or hammering hills, the 100% ALTEC is the rider’s choice for an incredibly lightweight, ventilated and protective trail helmet. Featuring SmartShock Rotational Protection, the Altec’s patented SmartShock elastomers deign defusing rotational crash energy upon impact. Keeping your head cool are 15 vents while an antimicrobial washable liner helps keep odours at bay.

Kiddimoto – Skullz Bicycle Helmet

Distributor: Kiddimoto.co.uk

Kiddimoto’s global reputation for being the biggest kids bike helmet brands makes it a popular choice when looking for the best. Its Skullz Bike Helmet design continues to be a best-seller thanks to the lightweight classic BMX-style shape. Designed to look cool and keep heads cool, the 11 vents, fully adjustable straps and internal padding ensure a secure and comfort fit. All Kiddimoto helmets are built to the highest UK standards and come with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Kask – Moebius

Distributor: Velobrands

The Moebius is a simple, elegant, and effective commuter helmet with a scratch-resistant shell and detachable peak. Designed to be both super-safe and super-stylish, it’s hardy enough to stand up to all the abuse of the daily grind whilst not looking out of place zipping through the city streets.

ABUS – Urban-I MIPS

Distributor: Extra UK

The Urban-I 3.0 retains its market-leading features such as the Fidlock magnetic buckle that is easy to use with thick winter gloves and the rear-mounted LED light that offers 180° visibility. Whilst the 12 air inlets, 5 outlets, and the bug mesh ensure that your head stays cool and free from those unwanted bugs. Making this helmet the perfect companion for the daily commute.

BBB – Dune 2.0 MIPS

Distributor: Windwave

One of the most underrated helmets around. With its removable visor, the Dune 2.0 MIPS is a truly versatile helmet that will suit anything from trail, commuting or road. The addition of MIPS ensures you get the best levels of safety available and at an unbeatable price point.

Oxford – Pegasus/Hawk/Raptor

Distributor: Oxford

There’s nothing ‘junior’ about these helmets, other than their size and energetic colour scheme! They come with all the same comfort, styling and ventilation (19 vents) as our adult helmets. They even have a multi-functional light on the back, for extra safety. Styled with a colour matched peak, with reflective detailing on the rear. Conforms to CE EN 1078.

Cannondale – Intake MIPS helmet

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group UK

The Cannondale Intake MIPS helmet is the fastest helmet available from the brand and worn by the Cannondale Factory Racing MTB team. Its aero shape, sunglass storage, reassuring MIPS protection and 13 effective air vents means this helmet will keep you riding fast, feeling safe and looking like a pro.

Smith Optics – Persist

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

The Smith Persist is a feature-loaded helmet at an affordable price. With a fully adjustable VaporFit system, MIPS for increased protection and AirEvac designed to reduce eyewear fogging by pulling hot air away from the eyes. Meanwhile, 21 optimally placed vents keep riders cool and finally pass-through channels on the front of the helmet allow for easy stowage of eyewear. Feature loaded has never been a more apt description for a helmet at this price.

Bell – Spark MTB

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Featuring a sleek design with extended coverage and an integrated visor, the Spark backs up clean design and its well-ventilated shape with a great fit. Designed for aspiring trail riders, the Spark lets you charge with confidence. The Spark features a Fusion In-Mold polycarbonate shell, No-Twist Tri-Glides, a Sweat Guide and Integrated MIPS on the MIPS version. Available in adult and youth sizes, there is a Spark helmet for the whole family!

Bluegrass – Rogue Core MIPS – BGH130

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Designed with the speed of Bluegrass’ professional riders in mind, this helmet focuses protection on the most crucial areas of the head; the back and the temple. The Rogue Core MIPS exceeds all worldwide certifications and performs top of the class under both linear and rotational impact, thanks to its meticulously engineered EPS shell and the MIPS-C2 brain protection system. The visor has been designed to enhance safety, flexing in the event of a crash instead of remaining rigid and compromising the helmet shell.

Kali – Maya 3.0

Distributor: Oxford

Kali’s most popular enduro helmet has been updated for 2021. With a newly designed visor and a dial retention fit system. The 3.0 has added ventilation making it extra cooler than ever. Low Density Layer (LDL), Rheon technology & Composite Fusion Plus – specially designed padding placed throughout the interior of the helmet. Reduces rotational impact forces up to 25%, reduces low-g linear forces up to 30%. All Kali helmets come with a lifetime crash replacement. Conforms to CE EN 1078. Available in five colourways.

TSG – Pepper

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Whether you’re an urban biker saddling a fixie, racer, hybrid, folder or e-bike this super sporty peaked triple-frame construction helmet, with enhanced EPS impact foam protection will protect your head, even in high-speed collisions.

Kiddimoto – Ikon Full Face Helmet

Distributor: Kiddimoto.co.uk

Kiddimoto is one of the biggest kids focused bike helmet brands in the world and its 2-in-1 Ikon Full-Face Helmet is leading the way following a renewed interest in mini MTB and BMXing. Built for ultimate safety, protection and durability for dinky daredevils, the Ikon features a detachable chin guard with a patented locking mechanism for a secure grip and easy one-click release, aerodynamic design, 12-vents for increased functionality and enjoys the Kiddimoto two-year no-quibble warranty.

ABUS – Macator MIPS

Distributor: Extra UK

The Macator is an entry-level performance helmet for cyclists looking for an outstanding all-around helmet with the added reassurance of the market-leading safety technology of MIPS. The modern form extends lower around the nape area boosting protection whilst comfortable padding and excellent ventilation make it a reliable everyday partner.

MET – Rivale MIPS

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Released in 2020, the new MET Rivale Mips offers superior performance and an aggressive presence on the road that leaves a lasting impression. Safer, more comfortable, more efficient. Used by UAE Team Emirates’ Tour de France winning team last year, the Rivale MIPS offers uncompromising aerodynamics, packed into one of the lightest helmets on the market. Available in an array of stunning metallic, glossy & matte colourways.



TSG – Skate/BMX Injected

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The TSG Skate/BMX helmet was launched back in 1998, and is an absolute classic that served as a template for many others to follow. This ‘injected’ version has an ABS shell and an affordable RRP of only £29.99.

Giro – Helios Spherical

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The heart of the Helios’ extraordinary design and performance is Spherical Technology, which utilises a ball-and-socket design powered by MIPS that can help to reduce rotational forces. Spherical Technology allows the helmet’s outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash, and also allows Progressive Layering of the inner and outer liners to provide more comprehensive protection and performance.

Cannondale – Junction MIPS

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group UK

The Cannondale Junction is a true go-anywhere helmet with a low-profile lightweight design, increased rear coverage and a mini visor for a relaxed, modern look for all rides. Available in three cool colours, the Junction also has great air circulation through 23 vents and is great value with MIPS protection at only £60.

Dashel – Lightweight Helmets

Distributor: Dashel

Dashel offers a range of slim, ventilated, lightweight cycle helmets designed and manufactured in the UK. With a distinctive urban feel, Dashel Helmets have a low impact at the point of manufacture and produce very little waste at the end of life. The helmets are portable, sold packaged in a handy rucksack that means there is no superfluous packaging. They come in an array of classic colours.

100% – Trajecta

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The stylish Trajecta offers class-leading performance and safety features for endure and all-mountain riders. Designed around the SmartShock Rotational Protective System it offers a breathable, ultra-lightweight and comfortable helmet for all-day riding. New Fidlock SNAP buckle, 24 air vents and multi-point adjustable visor make this helmet head and shoulders above its rivals.

Limar – Air Stratos

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

Air Stratos is a high-performance all-terrain helmet for fast, light gravel and adventure riding. This robust and lightweight model has been designed from the ground up to keep the weight low and the comfort high. Double in-mould shell with 15 vents for strength and ventilation. AirFit-System provides the best comfort and non-allergenic treated pads keep your head dry. A strong construction made for thousands of kilometres on bikepacking expeditions, rough roads and single tracks.

Hornit – Helmets

Distributor: Raleigh

Hornit Helmets are designed with the spirit of individuality, with a helmet to suit every personality. We have a wide range of designs from Lazy Llamas to the stealthy Hammerhead Shark. Most importantly they keep kids’ heads safe but stylish! Our helmets are fully adjustable, comfortable and lightweight, but also come with the added safety feature of an integrated LED light.

Alpina – Rootage Evo

Distributor: Moore Large

The Rootage Evo is the new Enduro Helmet from Alpina featuring far more protection than a standard open face helmet due to its over-ear design and EPP material that can take multiple impacts without losing its protective effect! This is featured around the ears and at the back of the helmet.

Leatt – MTB 4.0 Helmet Enduro

Distributor: Hotlines

A versatile, DH certified, convertible helmet that’s packed full of unique features. It features a lightweight Polymer shell with 18 vents for maximised ventilation. Unique 360-degree Turbine Technology reduces both rotation acceleration and concussion level impact energy whilst a moisture-wicking, breathable, anti-odour inner liner keeps your head cool and comfortable. The removable chin bar uses an easy-fit Stainless attachment system and the chin strap uses a Fidlock magnetic closure system. Available in three sizes and four awesome-looking colourways.

Kask – Protone

Distributor: Velobrands

The Protone is a super light and aerodynamic road racing helmet that, at just 215g, is one of the fastest helmets on the market. Several vents and a thick padding material ensure that heat and moisture are dealt with in an instant, improving performance without compromising safety. The top area of the helmet is reinforced with an internal plastic sub-structure for increased crash protection.

Urge – All-Air MTB Helmet

Distributor: Windwave

Comfort and exceptional ventilation are the two main features that you’ll instantly notice on the All-Air. It’s the ultimate MTB helmet – perfect for trail, all-mountain and/or enduro. As per the rest of the Urge helmet range, a big part of the design is based around sustainability with carefully selected recycled materials throughout.

Lazer – Sphere

Distributor: Madison

Designed to be the perfect helmet for the everyday rider, Lazer’s Sphere is light, well-ventilated and uses the same Advanced Rollsys retention system as their top-of-the-range helmet, the Genesis. It’s also been awarded the highest 5-star rating for safety by the Virginia Tech independent helmet testing facility making it a perfect blend of style and substance.

Limar – Urbe

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The Limar Urbe Helmet is the perfect urban helmet which is also certified NTA-8776, the only existing standard in the world for the category of helmets dedicated to e-bikes. With its reflective decals and reflective stitching in the straps as well as the 3 function rear light the Urbe is perfect for city commuting or for any cyclist where high visibility is paramount.

Sweet Protection – Trailblazer MIPS

Distributor: Jungle Products

The Trailblazer is the latest evolution of Sweet Protection’s pioneering multi-piece variable elasticity shell technology, leading the way in protection performance. The Trailblazer introduces an updated design with a contemporary take on the Sweet Protection DNA featuring a new visor placement and a progressive style. The visor can be adjusted with the new visor mechanism, and the helmet also comes with a completely new Occigrip turn-dial system and STACC ventilation.



Bern – Nino 2.0

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

Bern has revamped the style and shape of the original Niño and Niña (boys/girls) to bring a new and improved fan-favourite. The Niño 2.0 includes MIPS safety technology to ensure maximum protection for younger riders. Updated graphics, new patterns and colours together with an EZ-FIT system makes these helmets a ‘no brainer’ for the kids. There is never a compromise when Bern design their kids’ ranges – if adults deserve the style and protection – so do the kids.