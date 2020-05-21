BikeBiz’s guide to the latest helmets

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest helmets from some of the leading brands in the sector, TSG, 100%, Lazer, Kask, Bluegrass, Alpina, Sweet Protection, ABUS, Kali Protectives, Crazy Stuff, Cannondale, Giro, MET, ETC, Leatt, Kiddimoto, Bell, Smith, Oxford Products, XLC, Bern, Alpinestars, Cube, Hedkayse, Exposure Lights and Hiplok

TSG – Scope

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Scope is TSG’s flagship mountain bike enduro helmet featuring superior head coverage, enhanced adjustability and a brand new look and construction. In addition to TSG’s outstanding protection, the lower fitting profile delivers better coverage for a riders temples, while 3-point height adjustability makes the fit of the helmet super customizable and therefore secure and comfortable. Additional features of the ultra-modern design include a channel for the secure fit of strap-on headlamps and POV cameras; a dynamic venting system integrated into the design of the shell and a visor with space to hold goggles securely when not worn. The Scope is available in MIPS or as a standard helmet in various colours and designs.

100% – Altec MTB

Distributor: Silverfish UK

100%’s Altec is a confidence-inspiring, protective, lightweight and well-ventilated All-Mountain helmet. Featuring the Smartshock suspended rotational system, designed to reduce energy transfer to the brain over a wide range of speed and impact types. The Altec features 15 vents to give massive airflow, an integrated sunglass storage system, and an adjustable visor designed for maximum vision and goggle stowage. Available in six colours, the Altec recently won MBUK Magazine’s coveted Most Wanted accolade.

Lazer – Chiru

Distributor: Madison

The Chiru is a brand new MTB lid from Lazer designed to provide safety and style at a fantastic price point. The colour-matched and fully integrated visor helps on sunny days and 15 vents keep you cool while you’re riding. At the back, the TS+ retention system with Adjustable Head Basket makes for a secure and comfortable fit that’s easy to adjust on the fly. MIPS and non-MIPS versions available and there are seven colours to choose from.

Kask – Caipi

Distributor: Velobrands

Caipi boasts a lightweight construction and features 22 individual ports for optimum cooling, as well as integrated ventilation built into the lightweight visor. All-round head coverage is generous, offering the increased protection required for off-road riding, including the extended rear section – featuring additional ventilation – which covers the back of the head down to a line level with the base of the skull. The neat peak offers protection from spray, trail debris and the sun.

Bluegrass – Legit Helmet

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Legit’s incredibly light-weight construction provides impact performance exceeding safety standards. Vents and channelling are optimised for all day sessions, with two big exhaust holes working in synergy with the EPS channels – for a refreshed feeling and high and low speeds whilst hearing vents and the flexible safety-release visor work to keep you safe and confident on the bike. Available in a choice of five colour options and four sizes plus the option to upgrade to the Carbon Legit for those looking for a top of the range solution.

Alpina – Haga LED

Distributor: Moore Large

The Haga LED is the new urban helmet from Alpina. Discreetly applied LEDs allow the bike helmet to light up making you more visible. It’s athletic, dynamic and clean look makes it the perfect choice for commuters and urban cyclists with high standards for their own style. The proven Alpina fit ensures that it does not slip or move. RRP £125.



Sweet Protection – Ripper MIPS

Distributor: Jungle Products

The Ripper MIPS helmet is a performance mountain bike helmet at an unbeatable price. Benefitting from the development of the high-end helmets in the Sweet Protection line, the Ripper provides safety, comfort and style without breaking the bank. With extended coverage this helmet provides excellent protection yet optimal ventilation. Easily adjustable with the Occigrip turn-dial system. This model is equipped with the MIPS Brain Protection System, a low-friction layer solution designed to reduce rotational forces transferred to the brain.

ABUS – Macator

Distributor: Extra UK

The Macator is an entry-level performance helmet for cyclists looking for an outstanding all-round product. The modern form extends lower around the nape area boosting protection whilst comfortable padding and excellent ventilation make it a reliable every-day partner. The removable visor allows the helmet to be used in a wide range of disciplines. The 5 air inlets and 8 air outlets ensure that you are always kept cool.

100% – Trajecta MTB

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The new name for stylish, class-leading performance and safety features in a full face enduro MTB helmet. Conceived from the start with the Smartshock suspended rotational system fully integrated, you won’t find a more breathable, ultralight, and comfortable helmet that helps riders focused all day long. Trajecta features an industry-leading 24 ventilation ports, multi-point adjustable visor designed for maximum vision and goggle stowage, and a washable, moisture wicking anti-microbial liner.



Kali Protectives – Invader

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Kali Invader is a game-changing Enduro helmet. A lightweight (weighing just 640 grams), full-face helmet, with aggressive ventilation designed to keep the rider cool when climbing. Packed with protective features such as Composite Fusion and a Low Density Layer, the Invader is covered by Kali’s lifetime crash replacement policy. Available in 4 colourways and with adjustable pads, the perfect look and fit is easily achieved. The Invader is finished off with a moto-style visor and fidlock snap buckle.







Crazy Stuff – Chipmunk

Distributor: Greyville Enterprises

Safety can be fun with Crazy Stuff Children’s helmets in a selection of animal designs. The Chipmunk illustrated is complemented by Wild Skull and Pink Bunny designs. These are illustrated on our website. Complying with EN1078 and TUV standards these helmets are a safe and easy way to get a child into the idea of wearing a helmet at an early age. Matching bells and locks complete the range and are also illustrated on our website.

Cannondale – Intake / Intake MIPS

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group

The Intake is designed for the latest generation of cyclists who aren’t confined to riding on tarmac. Road, paths, gravel and dirt, this helmet will match your style when taking on any discipline. Available in both MIPS and regular, the Intake is comfortable, affordable and is also raced by the factory team professionals. RRP from £59.99.

Giro – Agilis / Agilis MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Agilis and Agilis MIPS are the right choices for riders looking for a helmet that combines airy design with slightly deeper coverage and a host of performance features aimed at road and multi-surface riding. The fit is comfortable and secure thanks to our adjustable Roc Loc 5.5 MIPS system that combines fit and positioning adjustments while integrating with MIPS technology for an added measure of protection in the event of an angled impact. The outer Hardbody shell extends to the inside of the helmet and is moulded from a tough polycarbonate that’s fused permanently to the EPS foam liner using our In-Mold process to enhance durability and ventilation without excess bulk.

MET – Parachute MCR

Distributor: Raleigh

The Parachute MCR is MET’s convertible full-face helmet developed for enduro, all-mountain and e-MTB riding. Its Magnetic Chin-bar Release, created in partnership with Fidlock, instantly converts from full to open-face helmet and back. Featuring the MIPS brain protection system and complying with ASTM 1952-15/2032-15 (shell and chin bar) it offers the highest level of protection from linear and rotational impacts. MSRP: £300.

ETC – Helmets

Distributor: Moore Large

ETC’s Helmet range caters for riders of all ages and disciplines. Using the latest materials and styling, ETC Helmets offer up to date rider safety, fashionably and affordably.

Leatt – DBX 4.0 V20.1

Distributor: Hotlines

The DBX 4.0 delivers incredible fit, 22 vents, low weight (850g) and ASTM DH certification. In-moulded EPS + EPO impact foam provides superior energy absorption whilst Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology reduces up to 30% of head impact at concussion level and up to 40% of rotational acceleration to head and brain. A Dri-Lex® anti-odour inner liner keeps things fresh and a Fidlock magnetic closure system keeps things secure, giving you peace of mind to push your limits on the trail.

Kiddimoto – 2020 summer range

Distributor: Kiddimoto

Kiddimoto is well known for its balance bikes, bells, gloves and helmets with fashionable and coordinating graphics. The new 2020 Summer range of super cool helmets will be available for dealers to stock just in time for Easter and the Summer season. The new graphics include Unicorns, Llamas, Comic, Paws, Flowers, and Love Hearts. Matching accessories also available. Great display options and handsome margins.

Kask – Defender

Distributor: Velobrands

A carbon-shelled, full-face mountain bike helmet that brings top-level performance and safety in a cutting-edge, lightweight design. Weighing just 750g in a size M, Defender’s all-carbon outer shell helps to keep weight to a minimum, while providing maximum protection for the rider thanks to full head coverage, including a chin guard. For enthusiasts and racers alike, it blends the latest full-face helmet construction technologies and materials with the sleek and stylish design that Kask is renowned for.

Cannondale – Intent / Intent MIPS

Distributor: Cycling Sports Group

The all-new Intent helmet from Cannondale is mountain bike ready – built for singletracks, enduro trails, and long days out. The full coverage, new trail-shape MTB helmet comes in either MIPS or regular, with full adjustment and air vents throughout. Available in several colours and out now in all sizes. RRP from £69.99.



Bell – Super Air R

Distributor: ZyroFisher

As pioneers of removable chin bar technology, we have a legacy to uphold and overcome. Bell designed the Super Air R from the ground up to push the boundaries of performance and versatility. With class-leading Flex Spherical + MIPS technology, superior ventilation, a total weight that is 144 grams lighter than its predecessor and an easy 2-click removable chin bar, this is a true all-mountain performer.

Smith – Signal

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

The Signal helmet provides cyclists an exceptional custom fit and elevated protection wrapped in Smith’s signature style. By integrating Smith’s proven VaporFit fit system with a MIPS liner system – the Signal delivers a tailor-made fit for every rider across four unique shell sizes. The Signal’s AirEvac ventilation system and engineered eyewear storage delivers the ultimate integration you expect from a Smith helmet.

Oxford Products – Hawk and Pegasus

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Hawk and Pegasus youth helmets are new additions to the Oxford helmet range. The colourful speckled design of the helmet with matching coloured peak is a real eye catcher, which is also enhanced by a removable rear LED light. The helmet caters for most youth sized heads with the helmet sizes ranging from 42cm to 56cm. Ample comfort is provided by the 19 vents for maximum cooling and an integrated dual fit for swift adjustment and secure fit.

XLC – BH-C25 Helmet

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The BH-C25 Helmet range from XLC is the perfect entry level adults’ helmet for leisure and commuting. The BH-C25 features 15 vents to ensure all day comfort and weight reduction as well as removable internal pads for a retail price of just £20.99. Available in a choice of four different colour options and two different sizing options, 53-58cm and 58-61cm, to suit a range of customers.

Bern – Hudson

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

Whether speeding through your commute, or enjoying a breezy weekend, the Hudson is certified to keep you safe. Designed with the urban commuter in mind, the Hudson comes with an integrated LED light and reinforced u-lock vents. The Hudson is meticulously designed to keep you comfortable with 13 strategically place vents for optimal airflow.

ABUS – Urban-I 3

Distributor: Extra UK

Our most popular urban helmet and not without reason! The Urban-I 3.0 is a perfectly equipped city helmet full of practical features such as large reflectors and a high mounted LED taillight with 180° visibility. Integrated bug-mesh and a Fidlock buckle that can be easily used even with thick winter gloves.



Alpinestars – Vector Tech Mips

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Improving protection and impact performance is the number one priority of the Alpinestars Vector helmet. Both Vector helmets are designed with extended coverage. The outer shell is made from a vacuum-formed PC in-mould with EPS inner liner and reinforced with a rigid internal frame embedded into the moulded helmet. With the Vector Helmet’s inner size ring, riders are able to make easy snap length and height adjustments to improve fit. The Vector Tech helmet comes standard with the MIPS system.

Cube – Badger

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

Why is the badger the namesake for our top MTB helmet? Because it’s not afraid of anything and so it also does not shy away from wild terrain. No matter whether it’s a challenging trail tour or a multi-day alpine-cross adventure. It offers maximum protection and always sits on your head unobtrusively thanks to the great fit and functional details. And so just as the badger is a domestic animal, the Badger helmet is also a complete in-house CUBE development.





ABUS – StormChaser

Distributor: Extra UK

The StormChaser offers the right performance for any race: road, cross and even crit. It is light, comfortable, perfectly ventilated and the ActiCage, a structural reinforcement built into the EPS, offers superb protection. Boasting perfect fit for people with long hair and featuring a finely tuneable retention system with height and length adjustment for a customisable fit. 7 air inlets and 16 air outlets allow excellent ventilation.

Bell – Sixer MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Sixer takes to the trail with Bell’s integrated MIPS technology, resulting in a sleeker, closer-to-the-head fit that combines with Bell’s Float Fit system and proprietary Sweat Guide to ensure unprecedented comfort in a helmet. Goggle compatibility, complete with a strap gripper at the rear of the helmet, adjustable visor height, integrated camera/light mount and a full hard shell round out the package.

Hedkayse – Hedkayse | ONE

Distributor: Hedkayse

Designed to withstand the daily grind, the Hedkayse | ONE is the biggest advance is cycle helmet safety for over 40 years. Lined with our own material Enkayse, Hedkayse | ONE doesn’t break on impact, it absorbs the impact’s energy, retain its integrity and continues to perform to EN1078 standards over and over again. The helmets tough, flexible outer shell, patented X-Strap and velcro back strap enable it to expand and contract to fit head sizes from 49 to 58.5cm and fold away to 50% of its constructed width to fit conveniently into your bag.

Exposure Lights – Link and Link Plus Helmet Lights

Distributor: Ultimate Sports Engineering Ltd

The perfect way to get noticed on busy roads. Whilst other lights are obscured from view by traffic and other distractions these 360 degree visibility beacons mounted high up on the helmet give you the advantage of being noticed first. Available in either a compact, Link or a more powerful version, Link Plus. Also with a day time specific pulse pattern, DayBright designed for daylight use which is more obvious than a regular pulse and visible from over a kilometre away, even in the brightest conditions. Easily mounted on a helmet, DayBright mode will get you noticed, the helmet light raises that to the next level. Be Seen, Be Safe. Link Day Bright, 100 white and 35 red Lumens, 1.5 – 24 burn time. Link Plus Day Bright, 150 white and 45 red Lumens, 3 – 48 burn time.

Hiplok – Z Lok Combo

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Technology advancements mean the latest helmets don’t come cheap – so you’ll want to make sure you lock them down at stops. Hiplok’s innovative compact security tie weighs less than a nutrition bar but with a steel core running through it, cinch locking and an integrated 3 digit combination code lock, it’s an ideal helmet lock. £19.99.