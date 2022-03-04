BikeBiz’s guide to the latest hybrids and folding bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest hybrids and folding bikes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Frog Bikes, Ghost, Ridgeback, Gocycle, Claud Butler, Frappé Bikes, Forme, Tern Bicycles, Brompton, Wisper, Eovolt and Raleigh

This guide first appeared in the February edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Frog Bikes – Frog 53 Kids’ Hybrid Bike

Distributor: Frog Bikes

The Frog 53 is the new 20-inch kids’ multi-purpose hybrid bike for 5 to 8-year-olds (with an average inside leg of 53cm). It is the fourth bike in the new and improved frame range that helps to maximise the lifetime of the bike for a growing child. The Frog 53 offers a lightweight frame with adjustable handlebars and a quick-release seat. And, with its lower bottom bracket, it ensures a safe riding position with feet closer to the ground. Which also accommodates an increased leg-length range so that the bike will last a growing child for longer.

Ghost – Square Cross Base AL

Distributor: Hotlines

The Ghost Square Cross Base features a sleek alloy frame equipped with reliable components, ideal for commuting, inner-city riding and countryside exploration. Specification includes a Shimano Altus 3×9-Speed drivetrain, powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, SR Suntour suspension forks and grippy Schwalbe Smart Sam tyres. Unisex or Women’s models are available, with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Ridgeback – Comet

Distributor: Sportline

The Comet is the cornerstone of Ridgeback’s utility range and combines reliability, comfort and quality in an easy to understand package that’s perfect for the first-time buyer. Designed to provide everything you need in a bike without any unnecessary distractions, the Comet takes the complications out of bike ownership and leaves you free to enjoy the ride.

Gocycle – G4

Distributor: Gocycle

The Gocycle G4 sets a new standard for lightweight design, innovation and performance in the portable urban e-bike segment. Foldable in ten seconds. Bespoke mudguards and lights included as standard for 2022.

Claud Butler – Explorer 1.0EQ

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Our new Explorer range leaves no guesses to their intentions. Whether it’s exploring the scenic route on the way home from work, or exploring further afield on a weekend trip, each model is equipped with components to suit. None more so than our Explorer 1.0EQ. Also available with low step frame, our EQuipped version comes as standard with full length mudguards and a rear carrier, perfect for customers wanting a bike that’s ready to go. The attention to rider comfort doesn’t end there, with ergonomic grips, a well-padded hybrid saddle and front suspension forks also keeping things smooth. At just £399, this 18 speed alloy hardtail represents excellent value for money.

Frappé Bikes – FSC 262

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The FSC 262 is equipped with the Shimano Steps E6100 motor and Magura HS11 hydraulic rim brakes. It has classic styling mixed with practicality coming from the front basket, integrated Spanninga Pling lights and the steering lock. An excellent commuter, brilliant weekend tourer and ideal for popping to the shops.

Forme – Atlow 7S

Distributor: Moore Large

A practical bike can also look cool without attracting too much attention. The slender steel tubes and the retro styling of the Atlow combine fashion and function in a well-rounded, fun bike. Cruising to the coffee shop or commuting to the office, the Atlow is for those who want to travel in style. With 7 gears, full mudguards to keep you clean and a kickstand, it’s a practical yet desirable bike for whatever journey you choose.

Tern Bicycles – Link B8

Distributor: Moore Large

Replacing more car trips with bike trips should be uncomplicated, fun—and affordable. Perfect for city travel, the Link B8 Combines 8-speed gearing, mechanical disc brakes for all-weather riding, and luggage sockets compatible with front racks, baskets, or bags. Designed with convenience in mind, the B8 folds in under 10 seconds to fit under desks or onboard public transport.

Brompton – P Line Urban Midnight Black Metallic

Distributor: Brompton

Weighing 1.55 kg less than the equivalent all-steel model, P Line is lightweight performance, folded and unfolded. Easy to carry, light and fast – the iconic steel main frame, an entirely redesigned titanium rear frame and front fork, completed with premium lightweight components. More than just a lightweight folding bike, the P Line Urban delivers an exceptional ride experience that stands up to the rigours of the city with its superlight compact 4-speed gear system. Covers all contours.

Wisper – 806

Distributor: Wisper

The Wisper 806 is the folding bike for all environments. Featuring stable 20” wheels, a super strong locking mechanism and a powerful 250w hub motor the 806 can handle bumpy city roads or country paths. The 806 is available with three battery sizes 375, 575 and 700 meaning that the 806 can handle even the longest commute or weekend adventure.

Eovolt – Eovolt Evening 24” Compact Step Through Semi Folder

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The Eovolt Evening is a compact step through e-bike with semi folding features which makes it a very unique bike in the market. The folding cockpit and pedals provides a great storage solution for a full step through e-bike, no more handlebars and pedals protruding into your hallway or where ever you store your bike. It also makes it a lot easier to stowaway on your bike rack on the back of your car or motorhome.

Raleigh – Stow-A-Way

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Stow-A-Way is a nifty little foldable bike designed to be the ultimate space saver. Perfect for commuting and leisure riding alike. Its 20” wheels are nimble enough for navigating city streets but small enough to be packed away in a tight space. The Stow-A-Way’s magnetised frame keeps it locked shut whilst it’s stowed maintaining its compact design. This foldable, analogue bike is a great little ride that comes equipped with a rear pannier rack and fully fitted mudguards, making it ready for anything.