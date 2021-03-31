BikeBiz’s guide to the latest hybrids and folders

This month, we take a look at the latest hybrids and folders from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Bickerton Portables, Raleigh, Forme, Bergamont, Creme, Tern Bicycles, DAHON, Ridgeback, Batribike, Perry eHopper, Eovolt and The Light Blue

Bickerton Portables – Argent

Distributor: Moore Large

49 years after the inception of the original Bickerton Portable Bicycle, the world’s oldest folding bike brand has gone back to some of its first principles and added the newest available technology to create a future-classic, the new Bickerton Argent. Inspired by Harry Bickerton’s original 1971 design, the Bickerton Argent pays homage to the rectangular frame and hinge abutments but adds modern design, materials and technology to make a super-strong and stiff bicycle; so strong that it more than doubles the requirement for the ISO test.

Raleigh – Strada City

Distributor: Raleigh

Designed to take city biking to the next level, the Strada City is built with a double crankset to keep the weight down. With a fast, agile frame and an ultra-sporty riding position, this lightweight bike is the ultimate commuting machine. And for when you’re ready to trade the tarmac for the trail, the 650b wheels help you tackle that tougher terrain, with 47c trail tyres giving you a strong grip on the looser ground.

Forme – Peak Trail 2

Distributor: Moore Large

Suitable for multi-purpose adventures with the stability of a mountain bike and the larger wheel/narrower tyre benefits of a road bike, the Peak Trail series is loaded with features to help you explore the great outdoors, commute and keep fit with a comfortable, upright riding position. Peak Trail frames are all capable of taking mudguards to keep you dry and pannier racks to help with luggage on longer adventures.

Bergamont – Paul-E EQ Expert

Distributor: Scott

The new Bergamont Paul – E EQ Expert is an incredibly versatile machine for modern-day city life. The attractive folding e-bike is very compact allowing for the bike to be transported easily making it ideal for the daily commute. With its Shimano motor making very light work of any miles travelled allowing you to arrive in style and ready for the day ahead. Once you have arrived the bike easily folds away and once packed away can be manoeuvred with ease. The Paul-E can be packed down and built in a matter of seconds. Most importantly the bike is easy and safe to ride.

Creme – Caferacer Doppio

Distributor: Hotlines

A stylish modern urban bike that’s perfect for commuting, inner-city errands and weekend adventures in the countryside. It features a hi-ten steel frame and fork, providing comfort and control. An efficient and reliable Shimano Nexus 7-Speed internal hub gear drivetrain, double-wall alloy rims, Schwalbe tyres and dual pivot calliper brakes keep you rolling in all weather conditions. It is conveniently equipped with high-end dynamo powered front and rear LED lights and a carrier rack.