BikeBiz’s guide to the latest hybrids and folders

This month, we take a look at the latest hybrids and folders from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Bickerton Portables, Raleigh, Forme, Bergamont, Creme, Tern Bicycles, DAHON, Ridgeback, Batribike, Perry eHopper, Eovolt and The Light Blue
Bickerton Portables – Argent
Distributor: Moore Large
49 years after the inception of the original Bickerton Portable Bicycle, the world’s oldest folding bike brand has gone back to some of its first principles and added the newest available technology to create a future-classic, the new Bickerton Argent. Inspired by Harry Bickerton’s original 1971 design, the Bickerton Argent pays homage to the rectangular frame and hinge abutments but adds modern design, materials and technology to make a super-strong and stiff bicycle; so strong that it more than doubles the requirement for the ISO test.
Raleigh – Strada City
Distributor: Raleigh
Designed to take city biking to the next level, the Strada City is built with a double crankset to keep the weight down. With a fast, agile frame and an ultra-sporty riding position, this lightweight bike is the ultimate commuting machine. And for when you’re ready to trade the tarmac for the trail, the 650b wheels help you tackle that tougher terrain, with 47c trail tyres giving you a strong grip on the looser ground.
Forme – Peak Trail 2
Distributor: Moore Large
Suitable for multi-purpose adventures with the stability of a mountain bike and the larger wheel/narrower tyre benefits of a road bike, the Peak Trail series is loaded with features to help you explore the great outdoors, commute and keep fit with a comfortable, upright riding position. Peak Trail frames are all capable of taking mudguards to keep you dry and pannier racks to help with luggage on longer adventures.
Bergamont – Paul-E EQ Expert
Distributor: Scott
The new Bergamont Paul – E EQ Expert is an incredibly versatile machine for modern-day city life. The attractive folding e-bike is very compact allowing for the bike to be transported easily making it ideal for the daily commute. With its Shimano motor making very light work of any miles travelled allowing you to arrive in style and ready for the day ahead. Once you have arrived the bike easily folds away and once packed away can be manoeuvred with ease. The Paul-E can be packed down and built in a matter of seconds. Most importantly the bike is easy and safe to ride.
Creme – Caferacer Doppio
Distributor: Hotlines
A stylish modern urban bike that’s perfect for commuting, inner-city errands and weekend adventures in the countryside. It features a hi-ten steel frame and fork, providing comfort and control. An efficient and reliable Shimano Nexus 7-Speed internal hub gear drivetrain, double-wall alloy rims, Schwalbe tyres and dual pivot calliper brakes keep you rolling in all weather conditions. It is conveniently equipped with high-end dynamo powered front and rear LED lights and a carrier rack.
Tern Bicycles – BYB
Distributor: Moore Large
No matter how small or fast a bike folds, it needs to be a bike you want to ride. The BYB delivers with a frame engineered for stiffness, 20″ wheels, and performance components. The folded BYB also stands on its rack and can be trolleyed like a suitcase, making it ideal for mixed-mode commuters who do a stretch of their daily journey on a train or bus or might grab a taxi home on a rainy day.
DAHON North America – DAHON HIT
Distributor: Currently looking for a UK distributor, please email Samantha@dahon.com for more information about stocking DAHON bikes
This model comes in response to the huge global surge in cycling as a perfect means of transport during the pandemic. DAHON has carefully cut cost margins to offer a 6-speed folding bike, with all the brand’s patented technology and quality, at a lower price point. Its Deltec cable strengthens the frame, to take riders up to 137kg (300lbs) and extend the frame warranty to ten years. The HIT can be optionally manufactured with a dynamo hub and light.
DAHON North America – DAHON Unio e20
Distributor: Currently looking for a UK distributor, please email Samantha@dahon.com for more information about stocking DAHON bikes
DAHON has added another new folder to its innovative line-up, an electric folding bike: the Unio e20. It offers 20 speeds for real performance, with a hidden seatpost battery and an ultra-light mid-motor. The frame is a classic, horizontal mid-fold, and has the option for 16in or 20in wheels at production. The 36V/200W motor and 36V/8.7AH battery brings a great range without sacrificing on weight and looks.
Ridgeback – Vanteo
Distributor: Sportline
Built around a 6061 heat-treated aluminium frame and a 3×8 Shimano drivetrain, the Ridgeback Vanteo is the perfect bike for meandering through city streets on a weekend or making your commute more exciting than another ride on the bus. With full mudguard mounts, it’s ready for the bad weather, and a rear pannier rack gives you the option of making the bike carry the load rather than wearing a rucksack.
Batribike – Trip
Distributor: Batribike
The Trip is a super-low step-through folding electric bike. Colour matched mudguards and adjustable handlebars. Four battery size options. New stock available now. Powered by Promovec Danish design and electrics. Industry-leading, transferable warranty of three years on the battery and motor.
Perry eHopper – Folding e-bike
Distributor: Perry eHopper
The Perry eHopper is the UK’s lightest electric folding bikes. Beautifully crafted and engineered to provide the most comfortable of rides. The Perry eHopper was born in Warrington. This stunning little electric bicycle with its very nifty 16” wheels will be your folding friend in all weathers and terrain. The bike is perfect for your morning commute or your weekend travels. At only 14kg, with folded dimensions of just 780 by 580mm, you can get more than one in the boot of a standard-sized car.
Eovolt – 2021 range
Distributor: Pinpoint CE
For 2021, Eovolt has five models of electric folding bikes that are powerful, super-lightweight and ultra-compact and also excellent value for money. Eovolt electric bikes are ideal for everyone, whether for the commute to work, popping down to the shops or travelling in your motorhome, caravan or boat. If you want a practical, high quality, affordable electric bike then you need look no further than Eovolt.
The Light Blue – Robinson V2 Sora Flat Bar
Distributor: Ison Distribution
The Light Blue’s Robinson Sora Flat Bar features a Reynolds 725 steel frame combined with Shimano’s Sora R3000 18spd groupset with thumb shifters. Halo Whiteline Urban wheels with Tioga’s 32C City Slicker tyres and finishing components from Genetic. This is a fabulous value ‘all-rounder’ that can cope admirably with anything from a leisurely ride along a towpath to an epic sportive, or even a fast commute to the office.
Tern Bicycles – Vektron
Distributor: Moore Large
The Generation 3 Vektrons are best-in-class e-bikes that fold in ten seconds. They have updated frames, upgraded Bosch motors and a wide ecosystem of accessories. Stiff and stable for a truly solid ride – even when fully loaded. low-step frame design fits riders between 4’10”-6’5”, frame-integrated Rear Rack fits a Thule Yepp child seats. Easy to roll when folded.